Video: Katy Perry breaks silence on Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry has hinted at her romance with Justin Trudeau after she received a “marriage proposal” on stage.

The “Roar” singer was performing on her Lifetimes Tour in London on Monday (13 October), when a fan got down on one knee and unveiled a sign reading: “Katy Perry will you marry me?”

He told the 40-year-old that he “heard” she was single, to which she replied: “That’s interesting.” After turning down the proposal, she added: “You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago.”

The proposal came just days after photos emerged of Perry and the former Canadian prime minister kissing and embracing on board her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.