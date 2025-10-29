Great British Bake Off star moved to tears after Paul Hollywood criticism

A Great British Bake Off contestant was brought to tears after his showstopper piece was critiqued by Paul Hollywood.

On Tuesday’s (28 October) episode of the Channel 4 show, baker Tom failed to impress with his macaron beehive sculpture, which was suspended in the air from a fake tree.

Whilst Prue Leith said the bake was “astonishing”, Hollywood said he didn’t think it was appropriate for the macaron theme. “If it was chocolate week, I’d accept that”, he said.

A down-trodden Tom said he felt like he had been “chopped down like a tree”, before he became emotional. “So lame, can’t believe I’m crying,” he said.