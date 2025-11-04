Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing another mastectomy

Amy Dowden has revealed that she will be undergoing a second mastectomy.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional said she has made the decision following an appointment with her “incredible” medical team.

The 35-year-old, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, stressed that the procedure is “not to treat a new cancer diagnosis”, and said that her team said she “can expect a straightforward recovery”.

In an Instagram video posted to fans on Monday (3 November), the dancer said she will miss her Strictly family but is excited to rejoin them once she is healed.

Dowden previously underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy after first being diagnosed with the disease. In February 2024, doctors told her they could find no evidence of the disease in her system but would still need treatment for the next five years.