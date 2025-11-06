Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mention the word Mallorca to a Brit, and you’ll conjure images of two-for-one sangrias and all-inclusive package holidays. Yet this Balearic gem is woefully misunderstood. Beyond the coastal resorts lies an island of staggering natural beauty: the Unesco-listed Serra de Tramuntana, where centuries-old stone villages cling to pine-covered peaks, and calas with water so crystalline you can count the rocks below hidden at every bend.

With nearly 300,000 hotel rooms scattered across the island (more than any other Balearic destination), choosing where to lay your head can feel quite daunting. This curated collection of Mallorca's finest hotels spans the full breadth of the island's character: centuries-old fincas where breakfast arrives with home-pressed olive oil to luxury bolt holes tucked down the tight streets of Palma's old quarter. Whether you're drawn to mornings amongst the vines or sundowners overlooking the Mediterranean, every property on this list delivers something rather special.

For the best family hotels in Mallorca and the best hotels in Palma, see our guides.

“Ditch the crowded beachside resorts in favour of hidden coves or the mountainous north of the island, where the pairing of gorgeous hiking and biking and absolute feasting on cocas, fresh fish, and mantonegro red is a match made in heaven.” Marti Buckley

The best hotels in Mallorca 2025

At a glance

1. Hotel Valldemossa

open image in gallery For an adults-only stay on the mountainside, head to Hotel Valldemossa ( It Mallorca )

There's a saying that “all that a painter might dream of, nature has created” in Valldemossa. Equally, all that a vacationer might dream of is brought to life in Hotel Valldemossa. Perched up a stone-lined mountain road, the intimate 10-room Hotel Valldemossa is an adults-only dream in a 1850 mansion. Here on this slice of mountainside, each suite scattered around the cliffside property feels like its own private world, accessed through garden doors, with terraces that gaze out over valleys striped with ancient terraces and olive groves. Communing with nature is a constant, from the open-air Thai massage complete with birdsong at the Sanctuary spa to the bijou garden pool with private sunbeds. The de Tokio a Lima restaurant has become a destination in its own right, serving Nikkei fusion tasting menus as pink sunsets wash over the mountains, pisco sour in hand. Just like Chopin and George Sand, you'll find it rather difficult to leave this corner of the world after a couple of days at this utterly perfect hotel.

Address: Carretera Vieja de Valldemossa, s/n, 07170 Valldemossa, Balearic Islands

2. Cap Rocat hotel

open image in gallery Cap Rocat is designed in a Moorish-Mediterranean style ( Stuart Pearce/Cap Rocat )

Carved into a 19th-century clifftop fortress that never saw battle, this extraordinary retreat transforms military bunkers and gun emplacements into one of the island’s most unforgettable stays. The 24 rooms are Moorish-Mediterranean in style, and in content they excel: private pools, hammocks, and uninterrupted Mediterranean views. Forget the outside world exists in the sublime subterranean spa, buried 40 feet underground, with its saltwater pool and hammam. The hotel’s Sea Club restaurant features not only rice dishes and daily catches but also exceptional vibes, thanks to its sea-level perch in Queen's Cove. Electric buggies ferry guests through pine and rosemary-scented paths to complimentary yoga sessions beside the infinity pool. The 74-acre nature reserve location on protected coastline means absolute privacy and direct access to some of Mallorca's best snorkelling, all just 20 minutes from Palma, proving you don't have to sacrifice remoteness for convenience.

Address: Ctra. d'enderrocat, s/n, 07609 Cala Blava-Llucmajor, Mallorca

3. Grand Hotel Son Net

open image in gallery Maximalist botanical patterns dress rooms at Grand Hotel Son Net ( Grand Hotel Son Net )

Grand Hotel Son Net sits in the Puigpunyent Valley like a blushing aristocrat who's had rather too much Malvasia, in coral-pink stonework and unabashed grandeur. Built in 1672, this Mallorcan possessió sprawls across prime Tramuntana real estate, and famed designer Lorenzo Castillo has treated the interiors like a maximalist playground. Busy botanical wallpapers clash brilliantly with star-carved furniture and blue-upholstered cabinets, creating a sort of modern aristocratic fever dream. Add a contemporary art collection featuring actual Chagalls and the odd suit of armour, and you've got interiors that earn their keep. The beauty goes deeper, all the way down to the 1,000 square-metre spa, where moody candlelight bounces off carmine walls. Spend your day in one of the swanky poolside daybeds flanking the 30-metre pool or (pro tip) the smaller terraced pools. Drink the estate vineyard’s own malvasia at Mar&Duix, the principal restaurant housed in the soaring beamed hall, complete with an original olive press. Just like the giant metal room keys handed out at reception, this palatial stay is properly one of a kind.

Address: Castillo Son Net s/n, 07194 Puigpunyent, Mallorca

4. La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel

open image in gallery For a luxury Mallorcan experience in the mountains, book a stay at La Residencia ( La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel )

Tucked into the Tramuntana mountains above the village of Deià, La Residencia is possibly Mallorca’s most iconic stay. With 70 rooms spread across centuries-old stone buildings, the property delivers postcard views, museum-calibre art (33 original Mirós among them), and a sense of peace that has drawn generations of artists, writers, and royals. Facilities like the spa, saltwater pools, tennis and pétanque courts are world-class, but it’s the intangible that sets La Residencia apart. The service is professional, warm and almost telepathic. If your thing is location-specific luxury, you’ll love the estate-produced oil, tea, and fragrances from the 2000 olive trees on the property and the dozens of complimentary guest experiences, ranging from cava masterclasses to boat outings. The hotel’s three restaurants offer options that range from casual grill to multi-course tasting menu, but all with the same stellar views of the Sierra de Tramuntana. Whether you’re visiting with family, on a solo creative sabbatical, or planning a proposal with a Spanish guitarist at the lookout point, La Residencia is a masterclass in what a truly exceptional hotel can be.

Address: Carrer son Canals, 07179 Deià, Mallorca

5. Finca Serena hotel

open image in gallery Finca Serena is built around a 17th-century farmhouse ( Finca Serena )

Watching the sunset wash the landscape in gold at Finca Serena, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re the centre of the world. This 45-hectare estate, built around a 17th-century farmhouse, is the geographic heart of Mallorca and captures the spirit of the island in a collection of stone huts and olive trees. The 25 rooms of this adults-only hotel, many with private terraces, are rustic-chic Balearic comfort, with micro cement floors and limewashed walls, accessorised with woven straw lamps and rugs. Finca Serena has the obligatory pool, staffed with a barman for most of the day, but its genuine connection to the surrounding land is what makes it exciting. Guests can join the vendimia harvest, sample wines from grapes grown steps from their room, and feast on olive oil pressed from the estate's own trees. The breakfast spread showcases local treasures, from peppery-crusted cheeses to sobrasada, enjoyed overlooking rolling countryside that stretches to the horizon. The spa, housed in former stables, is a must thanks to a signature 90-minute Finca Serena ritual that leaves you floating. With pétanque courts, daily yoga sessions, and kilometres of trails to explore by bike or on foot, this hotel is a complete immersion in Mallorca's unhurried rhythm.

Address: Via de les Cales, 23, 07589 Capdepera, Illes Balears

6. Son Bunyola hotel

open image in gallery Mint green chaise longues line the 28-meter pool at Son Bunyola ( Son Bunyola )

Sir Richard Branson has a long history on Mallorca, beginning with his first hotel in Deiá in the 1980s. Son Bunyola, the latest Virgin Limited Edition property, occupies a restored 16th-century finca reached via a winding path off the island's north coast. The 26 rooms and three standalone villas are scented with a signature Bunyola fragrance and come with espadrilles to take home. The 28-metre pool might be the island's most civilised: you can lounge on mint green chaises tucked into the olive grove or camp out by the lively pool bar. Sa Terrassa serves sunset dinners of proper island dishes, from coca flatbread to fresh fish, with a wine list that takes Mallorcan vintages seriously. What sets Son Bunyola apart is the balance: there's a compact outdoor gym and courts for pickleball if you're feeling virtuous, but nobody's making you do anything except perhaps choose between views of the pool and the nearby mountains. Service anticipates without hovering, and the whole place has a quietly refined feel that makes one very much at home.

Address: Ctra. C, 710, 07191 Banyalbufar, Mallorca

7. Can Ferrereta hotel

open image in gallery Can Ferrereta’s bedrooms have a minimalistic colour scheme ( Can Ferrereta )

Hidden behind towering wooden doors in Santanyí's historic quarter, this 17th-century farmhouse-turned-boutique retreat has single-handedly established this sleepy southeastern corner of Mallorca as a destination in its own right. The Soldevila-Ferrer family (the masterminds behind Hotel Sant Francesc Singular) transformed the ancient stone structure into a sophisticated sanctuary where original beams and rough-mortared walls showcase original art by the likes of Joan Miró. The 32 rooms epitomise wabi-sabi minimalism with their clean lines and cream-white colour scheme, creating spaces that feel both monastic and utterly contemporary. Sa Calma spa utilises local ingredients like Es Trenc salts, Sóller citrus, and Mediterranean seaweed in their luxurious treatments. The 25-metre saltwater pool, surrounded by olive trees and crowned by a monumental Jaume Plensa sculpture, anchors the common areas and is a dreamy spot to while away the afternoon.

Address: Carrer de Can Ferrereta, 12, 07650 Santanyí, Mallorca

8. The Lodge hotel

open image in gallery Luxury suites have floor-to-ceiling windows at The Lodge ( The Lodge )

The Lodge’s crisp stone lines and clean interior décor make it distinct from many of the island’s luxury offerings. The main building is partly a restored, centuries-old farmhouse, though you wouldn’t know it if it weren’t for the giant tafona olive oil press. The 24 luxury suites feel fresh and airy, all light stone and floor-to-ceiling windows, butting up to the property’s 157-hectare estate, laced with walking trails mapped out for guests. A dedicated pool barman whips up lavender negronis to enjoy at the edge of the bluest infinity pool, surrounded by sunbaked herbs. Singular, the hotel’s restaurant, is a joy to dine at, with wood-fired dishes including roasted farm vegetables and woodsy paellas. Bicycles sit outside every point of this spread-out estate for guests to grab as they please, though buggies will also drop you at the outdoor gym for a morning yoga class or the wellness area with a heated pool and sauna.

Address: Vía de servicio a Pollensa Km1 Salida 37, Ma-13, Sa Pobla

9. Sant Francesc hotel

open image in gallery The rooftop at Sant Francesc has some of the best pool views in the whole of Palma ( Sant Francesc )

The Palma hotel equation is simple: location plus rooftop pool equals if you've made the right choice. This meticulously restored 19th-century mansion showcases museum-quality furnishings against statement art and centuries-old mouldings. Rooms are sophisticated and comfortable, with French oak floors and Egyptian cotton linens. The rooftop pool is where you’ll want to spend the day, overlooking the 13th-century Sant Francesc Basilica with a dedicated barman on call. The restaurant Quadrat occupies the former stables and is gunning for a Michelin star. There’s also a gym and two treatment rooms for in-house massages situated in a historic basement cistern.

Address: Plaça de Sant Francesc, 5, Centre, 07001 Palma

10. Es Racó d'Artà

open image in gallery For a peaceful retreat in Mallorca, head to Es Racó d'Artà ( Ana Lui )

The first thing you realise at Es Racó d'Artà is how much noise you live with. Set in a valley within the Llevant Natural Park, about an hour from Palma, this 540-acre estate is a peaceful, adults-only (14+) escape where the loudest sound might be a donkey braying in the distance. This is where you come to reset your nervous system thanks to daily yoga, marked hiking trails, and a cream-coloured spa that doubles as a medical wellness centre one-stop shop. The rustic minimalist style relies on textures (whitewashed stone, wooden beams, nubbly carpets) more than objets d’art. The restaurant is excellent, and Chef Maria Solivellas’s proper rural Mallorcan cooking means there’s no reason to leave.

Address: Camí des Racó. Ctra. de Cala Mitjana Km1.5, Mallorca

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Marti has been writing about Spain since 2010, lives in San Sebastian and visits the Balearic Islands regularly, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Mallorca uses the euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit?

The best time to visit Mallorca weather-wise is in the months of June or September. The temperatures range from a mild 26C to a low of 23C, and you’re not likely to see any rain. That said, if your family can avoid August, this will help a lot with the crowds.

What are the nicest areas to stay in?

Some of the most popular places to stay in Mallorca for families include Port de Pollença or Alcúdia, while city breakers will enjoy the bustle of Palma.

Inland countryside such as Santa Maira and Valldemossa are ideal places for those looking for a quiet escape to the rustic countryside, while villages and towns such as Deià and Port d’Andratx offer picturesque settings.

How can I find the best deal?

Finding the best value for money depends on the type of holiday. If you’re looking for a “fly and flop” getaway with all-inclusive catering, opting for a package deal through reputable travel providers like Tui, easyJet holidays and Loveholidays may work out cheaper – plus it takes away the stress of holiday planning. Most holiday companies run regular sales and discount codes that can help stretch your budget even further, and families can usually take advantage of free child places and single-parent promotions.

If you prefer exploring the local culture and cuisine, it’s worth considering booking your flights and hotel separately. Use booking platforms like Expedia and Hotels.com to check prices, and remember to look for extras like free breakfast and cancellation. We’ve also secured an exclusive six per cent discount on hotel bookings at both, meaning extra savings on some of the featured hotels above, including Es Racó d’Artà and La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel.



