Fittingly for a city with a famously creative edge, Barcelona’s fast-evolving luxury hotel scene combines glossy five-star addresses with a wave of chic, design-forward boutique properties. Many of the best luxury hotels in Barcelona are set in stylishly revived historical buildings such as ancient mansions and Modernista homes, while others bring a splash of contemporary architecture to neighbourhood streets. The most tempting hotels skilfully lean into Barcelona’s love for design, crafts and the arts, often showcasing traditional tilework, pieces created by local artisans and other artsy flourishes.

Expect sparkling rooftops with dip pools and cocktail bars overlooking the city, and even fragrant on-site herb gardens to help fuel the kitchens. Whether you’re keen to stay among the meandering medieval streets of the Ciutat Vella or seek out a serene haven in one of several other charismatic neighbourhoods, there is no shortage of luxe stays in Catalonia’s vibrant capital.

For the best hotels in Barcelona, the best beach hotels in Barcelona and the best spa hotels in Barcelona, see our guides.

A superb dining scene is part of the picture at plenty of the city’s luxury-accommodation choices – don’t be surprised to find a gourmet Michelin-star restaurant or a newly launched gastronomic hotspot tucked into the lobby. Isabella Noble

Best luxury hotels in Barcelona 2025

1. Nobu Hotel Barcelona

Sants

open image in gallery Nobu Hotel Barcelona has the highest roof terrace bar in the whole city ( Nobu Hotel Barcelona )

A slickly reborn 1970s skyscraper building in the residential Sants district is now the setting for one of Barcelona’s most sought-after luxury escapes. You’ll instantly want to dine at the glamorous 23rd-floor restaurant, where signature Nobu dishes meet seasonal Catalan produce in a lounge-like space with views sprawling across the city. Or linger over zingy cocktails up on the roof-terrace bar, the highest of its kind in Barcelona, which has a dazzling wraparound panorama, cabana-like loungers, DJ nights, and a plunge pool surrounded by lush greenery. The basement spa is a sultry retreat for organic-based treatments and glow-inducing water circuits. Rooms channel a Japan-meets-Catalonia look, with details such as headboards inspired by trencadís tiling, and range from cocooning Deluxe pads to sky-high Suites with wooden baths set into the window.

Address: Avinguda de Roma 2, 08014

2. Hotel Neri

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery Hotel Neri brings a boutique feel to its rooms with hot pink rugs and long drapes ( Hotel Neri )

An exclusive 22-room oasis, Hotel Neri sits within two restored centuries-old mansions in the heart of the busy Barri Gòtic. This is Barcelona’s only Relais & Châteaux property, and it’s easy to see why. Enter through a sweeping lobby flaunting its original stone staircase and archway alongside chic, boutiquey design (hot-pink rugs, globe-like suspended lamps). The soothing rooms all have botanical Barcelona-made toiletries in pretty pots crafted by a local artisan, and several have their own terraces (even one with an outdoor bath tub). After wandering the sights, relax around the rooftop plunge pool, framed by cane sunbeds, swirls of bougainvillea and urban views. There’s a wonderful Catalan-inspired restaurant too, with alfresco tables on the evocative Plaça de Sant Felip Neri.

Address: Carrer de Sant Sever 5, 08002 Barcelona

3. Casa Bonay hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery The rooftop terrace at Casa Bonay allows guests to dine while looking over the cityscape ( Casa Bonay )

Barcelona’s design world is celebrated in easy-going, art-loving style at Casa Bonay, a creatively restored 1860s Eixample building where rooms ramble off plant-filled corridors and a lively local crowd gathers at various drinking-and-dining spots. Original Catalan-style tiles, locally crafted wool throws and perks like yoga mats create a stylish yet homey feel in the 67 rooms, the best of which have terraces with outdoor drench showers. This is the place that brought hotel-lobby culture to Barcelona, so there’s always something fun happening. New for 2025 is open-air wellness space Termas Bonay, offering a sauna, an ice bath, a hammam and treatments among herb gardens on the secluded rooftop. Luxury, but with a laid-back Barcelona vibe.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 700, 08010 Barcelona

4. Almanac Barcelona hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Bask in the Barcelona sun at Almanac ( Almanac Barcelona )

Gazing out across Eixample from the rooftop at Almanac Barcelona, just one block off Passeig de Gràcia, is enough to make anyone fall head over heels for Barcelona. Lavender, strelitzias and tall grasses fringe a sand-coloured pool, and the open-air Azimuth bar has curving loungers and creative astrology-inspired cocktails. The hotel is spread across two interconnected buildings, one of them still showing off its original Modernista facade. There are 91 tech-forward rooms to pick from, with smoked-mirror panels, black-and-white Barcelona photographs and glossy, white marble bathrooms. Chef Rodrigo de la Calle heads up the superb, understated ground-floor restaurant Virens, which is all about plant-based cooking with a gourmet spin.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 619-621, 08007 Barcelona

5. Primero Primera hotel

Sarrià-Sant Gervasi

A haven of discreet luxury awaits at this intimate boutique address hidden away in a peaceful, upscale northwest district, just 15 minutes by metro from the city centre. A 20th-century family home has been transformed with 30 understated rooms, all styled with vintage furniture, gleaming teak-wood trim and Barcelona-made Nature Bissé bath products. Out the back, herb-fresh gardens lead to a villa-like pool, which some rooms look out on from sunny private balconies. There’s plenty of luxury in the detail too, from in-the-know dining recommendations to massages that can be arranged in your room, and the hotel’s romantically lit front terrace is home to locally loved modern-Catalan restaurant Planta Baja.

Address: Carrer del Dr. Carulla, 25, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08017 Barcelona

6. El Palace hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Head to El Palace’s 1920s-inspired rooftop ( El Palace )

A shining star of classic five-star opulence, El Palace was originally Barcelona’s Ritz hotel. But it isn’t all old-school glamour here. The ground-level Amar restaurant is a destination dining spot spearheaded by chef Rafa Zafra, known for his innovative take on seafood-driven cuisine. On the jasmine-shaded rooftop (inspired by 1920s Modernista gardens), there are yoga classes, live-music events, cinema nights and seasonal pop-up restaurants. Elegant, cream-toned rooms have botanical-print walls, smart antiques and marble bathrooms, though it’s the thematic Art Suites that the hotel is famous for, created in honour of celebrity guests such as Josephine Baker. Settling in for a decadent afternoon tea in the gilded, mirror-walled main hall is a delight (even if you aren’t staying).

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 668, 08010 Barcelona

7. Serras Barcelona hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery The historic Serras Barcelona is the location of one of Pablo Picasso’s first art studios ( The Serras )

A 19th-century building refurbished with soul, the Serras is perfect for anyone seeking a five-star base within leisurely reach of both the beaches and the Barri Gòtic’s cultural attractions. It’s an intimate spot that channels a boutique feel, particularly in the 28 sunny rooms, which have balconies, yoga mats and chic design elements inspired by Catalan tilework. Stays here include access to a rooftop deck overlooking the Port Vell marina, where you can cool off in the plunge pool or dive into the city’s celebrated food scene with imaginative sharing plates at Informal. There’s an instantly welcoming feel in the light-filled lobby-lounge, now home to creative Italian-Catalan restaurant Agreste.

Address: Passeig de Colom 9, 08002 Barcelona

8. Grand Hotel Central

La Ribera

open image in gallery Grand Hotel Central is set in one of Barcelona’s most picturesque neighbourhoods, La Ribera ( Grand Hotel Central )

In an enviably central spot on the Via Laietana boulevard, Grand Hotel Central rests right on the doorstep of both El Born and the Barri Gòtic. Fully relaunched in 2024, it’s now a five-star haven for lovers of architecture and design. The elegant 1920s building plays up its sharp, clean Noucentista lines everywhere from the checkered-floor lobby dotted with bold artwork to the earthy-toned rooms featuring custom-made furniture and bath products by Barcelona-born label Carner. Switch off over a glass of cava or a splash in the infinity-edge pool up on the eighth-floor rooftop, which has dreamy views across La Ribera’s homes and many churches.

Address: Via Laietana 30, 08003 Barcelona

9. Hotel Arts Barcelona

Port Olímpic

open image in gallery For views over the turquoise Mediterranean, look no further than Hotel Arts Barcelona ( Hotel Arts Barcelona )

One of Barcelona’s original real-deal luxury properties, Hotel Arts still easily holds its own and has a coveted beachfront location (surprisingly tricky to find in this Mediterranean-side city). The chance to dine at Catalan chef Paco Pérez’s two-Michelin-star restaurant Enoteca, renowned for its seasonally changing Costa Brava-rooted tasting menus, only adds to the appeal. Designed as a soaring 44-floor tower, the hotel has 432 swish, light-washed rooms that have been recently revamped taking inspiration for Barcelona’s coastal landscapes and arts scene. A gorgeous 43rd-floor spa affords views of the city sprawling all around from its hot tubs and outdoor terraces, and the main infinity pool looks over Frank Gehry’s Peix sculpture (an enormous shimmering fish).

Address: Carrer de la Marina 19-21, 08005 Barcelona

10. Sir Victor Hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery For a trendy stay in the city, book into Sir Victor Hotel ( Sir Victor Hotel )

There’s an eyeful of Gaudí’s wave-like La Pedrera to swoon over from the stylish rooftop bar and dip pool at Sir Victor Hotel, which sits surrounded by headline attractions in northern Eixample. Formerly the beloved Hotel Omm, the property was reborn a few years ago under the trend-setting, Amsterdam-founded Sir Hotels brand. All the rooms have a breezy, bright feel, as well as stacks of design books to flick through, local art on the walls and private balconies for lingering on. The lively lobby flows through to sultry steakhouse Mr Porter, a locally popular destination in its own right.

Address: Carrer del Rosselló 265, 08008 Barcelona

11. Kimpton Vividora Barcelona hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery Sip a cocktail overlooking the cathedral spires at Kimpton Vividora Barcelona ( Kimpton Vividora Barcelona )

The Barri Gòtic might be the city’s busiest neighbourhood, but there’s no denying the charm of waking up among its ancient alleys, plazas and churches. The five-star, boutique-in-feel Kimpton Vividora sits just around the corner from Plaça del Pi in the heart of Barcelona. You’ll enjoy views of the neighbouring Cathedral’s spires from the buzzy rooftop, which is part cocktail-and-tapas bar and part lounge area with a shimmery metallic pool. The 156 rooms go big on bold, Mediterranean colours, and have fun design touches like retro phones and royal-blue tilework. Book a Suite for a terrace overlooking the city and your own freestanding bath tub. A crop of thoughtful extras includes evening drinks in the lobby, in-room yoga mats and bikes to borrow for zipping around town.

Address: Carrer del Duc 15, 08002 Barcelona

12. Monument Hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Red brick walls and custom oak furniture completes rooms at Monument Barcelona ( Monument Barcelona )

Everything revolves around fabulous dining at this transformed 19th-century palace on upper Passeig de Gràcia, which is home to three-Michelin-star Lasarte (one of Spain’s finest restaurants) and one-star Oria, both led by renowned Basque chef Martín Berasategui. The culinary thrills continue on the bijou Verbena rooftop, which offers more relaxed, Mediterranean-driven menus and also has a pool made from glowy white mosaics to lounge around. Each of the 84 elegant rooms is outfitted with red-brick walls, custom-made oak furnishings and tile-covered bathrooms, and most have balconies. An on-site spa offers its own ‘tasting menu’ of sculpting facials and aromatherapy massages.

Address: Passeig de Grácia 75, 08008 Barcelona

13. Soho House Barcelona hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery From brunch at Cecconi’s to cocktails on the roof, there’s plenty of places to socialise at Soho House ( Soho House Barcelona )

Artily creative design meets a slice of sunny Barcelona living at the city’s Soho House, which has taken over an 18th-century building opposite the Port Vell marina, just a 10-minute walk from the Gothic Cathedral. The 56 rooms (also available to non-member guests) lean into their seaside location, mixing vintage pieces and architecture quirks with Catalonia-inspired colours, prints and fabrics. You may well find them so impeccably cosy that it’s tempting to never leave, but there is of course a lively line-up of dining, drinking and socialising spots to enjoy, along with an arch-framed Cowshed spa. Join the buzz at the rooftop cocktail bar; book in for an Italian-flavoured brunch at Cecconi’s, or snag a perch under the stripy-red canopy beds by the pool, which has views of yachts and rooftops.

Address: Plaça del Duc de Medinaceli 4, 08002 Barcelona

Price: From around €500 (£412)

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Isabella Noble, who lives in Spain and has a deep knowledge of the country. She has lived in Andalucía and Barcelona and has authored several guidebooks on the country. When picking which hotels to include in the best luxury hotels in our Barcelona guide, Isabella considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What are the best areas of Barcelona to stay in?

Eixample, Barri Gòtic and Poble Sec are some of the most popular areas to stay in in Barcelona.

Where are the best shopping spots?

One of the busiest shopping areas in Barcelona is Passeig de Graci, also known as the “golden mile”, with the street lined with haute couture, international brands are represented, and local talent such as Santa Eulalia. El Raval is best for vintage clothing stores, and you’ll find lots of fashion up-and-comers in El Born.

Various handmade gifts and homewares are sold at stores along La Rambla and within Barri Gòtic, while markets such as Mercat Santa Caterina, Mercat de Sant Antoni and Mercat de la Boqueria sell fresh produce.

Where do celebrities stay in Barcelona?

The Majestic Hotel and Spa is one of Barcelona’s most well-known five-star haunts that has attracted guests such as Ernest Hemingway, Josephine Baker and European royals such as Queen Victoria Eugenia of Battenberg and Emeritus Queen Dona Sofia of Spain.

Hotel Arts Barcelona has seen popstar Ariana Grande stay in its penthouse suite, while El Palace has been rumoured to have hosted A-listers such as Cary Grant, Madonna, Barack Obama and the Rolling Stones.