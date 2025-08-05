Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Catalan capital’s passion for art, design and architecture is pleasingly reflected in its vibrant, varied hotel scene. With a little planning, your Barcelona accommodation could well be a trip highlight – and it doesn’t have to break the bank, especially if there is some flexibility in terms of dates. While local regulations mean no new hotels can be built, there has been a wave of exciting new openings in recent years as existing properties have been thoughtfully revamped, joining a line-up of well-established hotels with years on the Barcelona scene.

One of the joys of Barcelona is that it’s a compact and walkable city, so wherever you stay, nothing is ever too far away. From budget-friendly boutique retreats and art-driven hotspots to five-star classics with all the luxury trappings, here is our pick of the best hotels in Barcelona.

Best hotels in Barcelona 2025

At a glance

It helps to have an idea of which area best suits your needs. Barri Gòtic and El Born are central, busy and packed with sights, while smart Eixample is home to the bulk of Gaudí’s architecture. Or perhaps a more local neighbourhood vibe in beachside Poblenou or trendy Sant Antoni might appeal. Isabella Noble

1. Casa Bonay hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Seek out the rooftop terrace at Casa Bonay ( Casa Bonay )

Design-led Casa Bonay has been a hot favourite among both style-savvy visitors and locals popping in to dine since it first opened a decade ago in Eixample Dreta (the ‘right-hand’ side of this elegant district). Every space feels like a creative contemporary vision of Catalan architecture, arts and crafts, from the geometric hydraulic tiles carpeting the rooms to the navy-blue blankets made by a local artisanal label. Clued-up staff keep things warm and relaxed, and the fabulous culinary options include Bodega Bonay for original Catalan-meets-Italian tapas. A new rooftop spa area – with sauna, hammam and treatments – is the latest perk to arrive.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 700, 08010 Barcelona

2. Borneta hotel

El Born

open image in gallery Check in to Borneta’s junior terrace suite ( Borneta )

Having landed in lively El Born in mid-2024, Borneta has put itself on the map as one of Barcelona’s most sought-after hotels for arty style, great food and sociable vibes. It also happens to have a delightful location, in a restored 19th-century building just across the street from Parc de la Ciutadella, with boutiques, tapas bars and galleries (including the Museu Picasso) dotted around nearby. There’s a vintage splash to the rooftop terrace, with its patterned tiling, dip pool and orb-like art installation, and rooms are soothingly designed with muted Mediterranean tones and locally procured antiques. Over dinner or cocktails at lobby restaurant Volta, you’re just as likely to be joined by fellow hotel guests as an upbeat local crowd.

Address: Passeig de Picasso 26, 08003 Barcelona

3. Mandarin Oriental Barcelona hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Dine at Michelin-starred restaurant Moments before heading up to your room at Mandarin Oriental Barcelona ( Mandarin Oriental Barcelona )

The glamorous Passeig de Gràcia address matches the ultra-luxe experience at Mandarin Oriental Barcelona, a former bank building where guests can sip evening cocktails under ceilings of repurposed safety deposit boxes at the Banker’s Bar. The hotel’s exquisite food scene begins with Michelin-starred Moments, whose chef Raül Balam specialises in ambitious, seasonally changing Catalan menus, all prepared in collaboration with his mother, the renowned chef Carme Ruscalleda. The lofty rooftop, with sprawling views across the city centre and the Collserola hills, hosts a hedge-fringed dip pool and a swish tapas-and-cocktail bar. Rooms and suites are elegantly dressed in a rich Mediterranean palette of terracotta, ocean-blue and natural light, many of them overlooking the Modernista mansions along the boulevard below.

Address: Passeig de Gràcia 38-40, 08007 Barcelona

4. Antiga Casa Buenavista hotel

Sant Antoni

A muralled 1870s building on the edge of buzzy Sant Antoni has been beautifully transformed into this 43-room, family-run oasis, which bagged a 2024 Michelin Key award. The whole place has been designed to evoke the feel of Barcelona’s Modernista homes, but with a stylish contemporary spin. Expect high-tech rooms with stained-glass doors, four-poster beds and bath products by Barcelona brand Natura Bissé. Superior Buenavista rooms have lush olive-fringed terraces with circular outdoor baths high above the city. Tranquillity also awaits on the rooftop, where a white-mosaic pool sits beside extra-large sunbeds and gardens of lavender and cypresses. The excellent ground-floor restaurant, dressed in vintage-vibe florals, sources many ingredients from the long-running Sant Antoni Market just down the street.

Address: Ronda de Sant Antoni 84, 08001 Barcelona

5. Nobu Hotel Barcelona

Sants

open image in gallery Check out Nobu’s rooftoop pool during your stay ( Nobu Hotel Barcelona )

A sleek retreat for style-loving types, Barcelona’s Nobu outpost has been making waves since it first opened opposite Sants train station a few years ago. The addition of a glam 25th-floor rooftop – with spice-infused cocktails and a plunge pool decorated with patterned tilework – only adds to the appeal. Even long-time fans of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature dishes are likely to be wowed by the Catalan twists on the restaurant menu here. The 259 rooms make up for their lack of outdoor spaces with seductive interiors, including bespoke beds, Natura Bissé toiletries and, in upper categories, wooden bath tubs (some even have views of La Sagrada Família in the distance). Unsurprisingly, higher-category rooms on upper floors snag the best views. The moodily lit basement-level spa has a sauna, steam room and heated pool.

Address: Avinguda de Roma 2, 08014 Barcelona

6. Serras Barcelona hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery The historic Serras Barcelona is the location of one of Pablo Picasso’s first art studios ( The Serras )

Among Barcelona’s impressive luxury-hotel line-up, the Serras shines for its breezy boutique-inspired style, switched-in food scene and desirable location beside the Port Vell marina. Innovative Catalan restaurant Informal (by respected chef Marc Gascons) joins a cocktail bar and a plunge pool on the roof terrace overlooking the yachts, and Agreste Mar brings Italian-influenced fine-dining menus to the bright lobby. The building dates from the 1840s, but it is all contemporary style and discreet luxuries in the 28 rooms, which have custom-designed beds, Diptyque toiletries and city-view balconies. Stroll to the Gothic Cathedral or Parc de la Ciutadella in 10 minutes, or over to Barceloneta’s beaches in 20 minutes.

Address: Passeig de Colom 9, 08002 Barcelona

7. Hotel Brummell

Poble Sec

open image in gallery Bask in the sun on the roof deck at Hotel Brummell ( Hotel Brummell )

Those with an eye for interior design will be thrilled with a stay at Hotel Brummell, a boutique beauty that combines a refurbished 19th-century building with globe-wandering antiques and plenty of lush greenery. Though there are only 20 rooms, thoughtfully conceived shared spaces are a highlight. The central patio has been taken over by the team from Barcelona-founded Funky, who serve their popular fresh-baked pastries for breakfast and whip up inventive Middle Eastern-leaning small plates several evenings a week. A plant-filled back terrace offers a cool urban haven with a pool and lounge areas. There are also free yoga classes, a sauna, and massages on request.

Address: Carrer Nou de la Rambla 174, 08004 Barcelona

8. InterContinental Barcelona hotel

Poble Sec/Montjuïc

open image in gallery Grab a drink at the bar at InterContinental Barcelona ( IHG )

Perfectly placed for exploring Montjuïc’s renowned galleries, this five-star, 273-room IHG arrival offers a luxe retreat on the edge of the lively Poble Sec district. It is just a quick metro hop away from the city centre, yet has a refreshing sense of space, particularly in the smart Mediterranean-feel rooms, which have Swedish bath products by Byredo. The marble-clad lobby makes a glossy statement and sweeps through to an imaginative cocktail lounge, but the standout is Michelin-star restaurant Quirat, where chef Víctor Torre reinvents Catalan recipes. A large underground spa and a sun-drenched rooftop – with a glass-walled pool and a cocktail bar – provide a restful antidote to Barcelona’s urban thrills.

Address: Av. de Rius i Taulet 1-3, 08004 Barcelona

9. Hotel Neri

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery Splashes of hot pink and gold brighten up a stay at Hotel Neri ( Hotel Neri )

A pair of ancient heritage buildings in the heart of Barcelona’s old city sets the tone at Hotel Neri, where distinctive original architecture is paired with chicly creative interiors. The five-star property makes the most of its tip-top location, with a tranquil rooftop plunge pool overlooking the neighbourhood and a smart Catalan restaurant that opens onto one of Barcelona’s loveliest plazas. Hot-pink rugs, black-and-white photography and silver or gold decorative panels fill rooms with personality. Book a Deluxe with Terrace room for a private hideaway with its own alfresco bath. Cane chairs and loungers add a breezy feel throughout, and there is a nod to the thriving local artisan scene in details such as custom-made ceramic bottles filled with botanical-based bath products.

Address: Carrer de Sant Sever 5, 08002 Barcelona

10. Yurbban Passage Hotel & Spa

La Ribera

Part of a small, popular Barcelona chain, this converted 1870s textiles factory sits at the junction of Eixample and La Ribera, two of the city’s most intriguing neighbourhoods. Original architecture features pop up everywhere – you can’t miss the restored passageway at the heart of the building, running beneath the artsy open-plan lobby. The 60 rooms are refreshingly spacious, with large ceilings, full-length windows, yoga mats and an understated boutique feel. The rooftop has rolling views across central Barcelona, as well as a granite plunge pool and a seasonal bar. A complimentary afternoon wine hour, an underground spa and bamboo-made bikes to borrow for city adventures round off a tempting package.

Address: Carrer de Trafalgar 26, 08010 Barcelona

11. Hostal Grau

El Raval

open image in gallery For a sustainable option, book a room at Hostal Grau ( Hostal Grau )

On a super-central pedestrianised street at the north end of El Raval, Hostal Grau is a cosy, boutique-inspired independent bolthole with a strong sustainable ethos. The building’s sensitive conversion was awarded LEED certification along the way. Upcycled antiques, restored wooden floors and filtered drinking water feature in the pared-back rooms, some of which overlook a vertical garden, and the spiral staircase has original 1930s tilework. There is also a sunny rooftop where you can join a morning yoga class or relax with a vermouth and local olives. Breakfast is a spread of homemade and locally sourced goodies, while coffee, tea and freshly baked cakes are available all day in the homey lounge.

Address: Carrer de les Ramelleres 27, 08001 Barcelona

12. El Palace hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery French elegance is transported to Barcelona at El Palace ( El Palace )

Just off Passeig de Gràcia, El Palace marries a graceful classic energy (it launched in 1919 as the city’s Ritz hotel) with a flurry of fresh experiences. The grand hall has an air of French opulence, with its arching mirrors and glinting chandeliers, and is still a place for smart afternoon teas and evening cocktails. The standout space is the year-round roof terrace, designed to resemble a Modernista garden with a canopy of jasmine. It has endless nooks to relax in, including a pool of gleaming cream tiles, and hosts all kinds of events too, from cinema nights under the stars to morning yoga classes. Suitably plush rooms have antiques and a bright, sophisticated look. On-site restaurant Amart, overseen by chef Rafa Zafra, revolves around creative seafood cuisine.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes 668, 08010 Barcelona

13. Room Mate Anna hotel

Eixample

open image in gallery Room Mate Anna has vibrant interiors and a bold style ( Room Mate Anna )

With several properties in Barcelona, the Spanish Room Mate chain is known for offering fun design and warm, informal service at fair prices. Each hotel is themed around a fictional character, in this case, someone with a serious love for bright colours and playful style. You can’t beat the location, just steps off Passeig de Gràcia and with Gaudí’s Casa Batlló a couple of minutes’ walk away. Smartly contemporary rooms are boldly styled in tones like moody purple or mustard-yellow, and there’s a circular mosaic-tiled pool on the rooftop overlooking the city. The Deluxe rooms have bright-red decor with wave marine-inspired features, and balconies or galleries with a glimpse of Casa Batlló.

Address: Carrer d’Aragó 271, 08007 Barcelona

14. Hotel Arts Barcelona

Port Olímpic

open image in gallery Seek out the cityscape views at Hotel Arts Barcelona ( Hotel Arts Barcelona )

Waking up to the glow of the Mediterranean is a tonic at the seafront Hotel Arts, a luxurious skyscraper perched beside Frank Gehry’s glittering Peix sculpture. Of the 432 rooms (all freshly revamped for 2025), half take design pointers from Barcelona’s Mediterranean setting, while the rest echo the earthy colours of the city’s pine-covered mountain backdrop. There is Costa Brava-inspired fine dining at elegant Enoteca, where chef Paco Pérez has won two Michelin stars, as well as decadent breakfasts that celebrate Catalan flavours. Several pools sit among gardens shaded by palms and olive trees, including an adults-only, sea-view infinity pool. Even the sky-high spa, up on the 43rd floor, gazes out on the water.

Address: Carrer de la Marina 19-21, 08005 Barcelona

15. Grand Hotel Central

La Ribera

open image in gallery Take a dip in Grand Hotel Central’s rooftop pool ( Grand Hotel Central )

A rooftop infinity pool with some of the dreamiest views in town is the star at Grand Hotel Central, a spot for stylish luxury stays in the thick of central Barcelona. Stepping inside is like discovering a slice of city history, as the property was once the home of local politician Francesc Cambó, whose library is still on show. The Noucentista building dates from the 1920s and has been given an elegant, creative makeover. Warm Mediterranean hues sweep through the 147 rooms and suites, which have locally made Carner toiletries and bespoke wooden furniture. Yoga classes, sundowner cocktails and light tapas are big draws on the roof terrace, and all bookings include access to the eighth-floor spa and hammam.

Address: Via Laietana 30, 08003 Barcelona

16. Soho House Barcelona hotel

Barri Gòtic

open image in gallery Dine as the sun sets at Soho House Barcelona ( Soho House Barcelona )

An 18th-century building just across the road from the Port Vell marina is now home to Barcelona’s lively Soho House offshoot. The design is a fusion of Catalan inspiration – such as vaulted ceilings and vintage-style floral print – with the brand’s signature British-countryside look. It all makes for gorgeous (if snug) rooms with plenty of thoughtful details like Cowshed toiletries and Barcelona-sourced Sans & Sans teas. A fun, impeccably dressed team is on hand to ensure everyone has a great time, whether you’re settling in for lunch at Cecconi’s or lounging by the rooftop pool (where slots must be prebooked at peak times). There is also a stylish spa, along with a private cinema and a club-like House restaurant for tapas, coffee and breakfast.

Address: Plaça del Duc de Medinaceli 4, 08002 Barcelona

Price: From €500 (£412)

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Isabella Noble, who lives in Spain and has a deep knowledge of the country. She has lived in Andalucía and Barcelona and has authored several guidebooks on the country. When picking which hotels to include, Isabella considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Barcelona uses the euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit?

The best time to visit Barcelona is typically during spring and autumn to avoid the searing heat that blights the city in peak summertime. In this shoulder season period, temperatures are warm, but not too hot (18–26C), and there are fewer tourists than in the busy months of July and August. There are also several open-air festivals at this time, including Primavera Sound and La Mercè festival. It’s worth knowing that many locals often holiday in August and that the city can become very crowded and expensive. The winter months of November to March are also a good alternative with fewer people, lower prices for accommodation and temperatures of around 10–17C.

What are the best areas to stay in?

Eixample, Barri Gòtic and Poble Sec are some of the best areas to stay in.

What is Barcelona most famous for?

Barcelona is famous for its fantastical architecture, golden beaches, artistic spirit and a distinct Catalan culture that sets it apart from anywhere else in Spain. As the home of Antoni Gaudí, the city is full of his architectural marvels, including the surreal La Sagrada Família and the colourful and curving Park Güell, Casa Batlló, and La Pedrera. Barcelona was also home to Picasso in his formative years, as detailed in the museum devoted to his life and work, and incredible Catalan cuisine and tapas, from casual bars and markets to Michelin-starred restaurants. Medieval streets and Roman ruins can be found in the Gothic Quarter, while El Born and Gràcia are arty and full of character. Finally, the city’s beach scene is one of Europe’s best.