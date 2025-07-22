Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Often cited as the catalyst for the transformation of Barcelona’s Sants neighbourhood, Nobu Barcelona sits amongst the vermouth bars and the homes of young, hip Barceloneses, offering a phenomenal restaurant, free yoga classes for guests, a spa and rooftop bar with nightly DJ sessions.

Location

Nobu Hotel, Barcelona is located in the residential area of Sants. While the neighbourhood might only be a 10-minute metro ride from the centre of the city, it wasn’t always what you’d describe as cool. Its large railway station – the main terminus in the Catalonian capital – gave the location the vibe of an airport departure lounge: transient, liminal.

That is, until Nobu arrived in 2019 and a switch-up ensued. Inarguably sleek, stylish and full of people you swear you recognise from Instagram, the luxury hotel’s arrival coincided with Sants’ glow-up, which is now home to fashionable young Barceloneses, who’ve made the area their home thanks to its vermouth bars, community feel and easy access to transport links. Ideally located for nipping into central to see the main tourist attractions, or jumping on a train to escape the city and explore further afield areas like Sitges or Girona for a day trip, Sants is also home to a lively food market, as well as Parc l'Escorxador – where the Joan Miró sculpture Dona i Ocell looms.

open image in gallery The minimalist Sake Suite at Nobu Barcelona has exceptional views of the city ( Nobu )

The vibe

The hospitality group behind Nobu’s hotels and restaurants views itself as “place-makers,” actively selecting locations in areas they believe could use revitalisation. As such, the hotel is inside a former 1970s office block. To put it bluntly, it’s ugly from the outside. But the entrance – inspired by a Japanese Shinto Temple gate – offers a zap of zen as soon as you step over the threshold. As you might expect, the hotel’s interior design is heavy on Japanese influence mixed with artwork by Gaudí to give a nod to its host city. Throughout the 23-story building, the views over Barcelona are gorgeous and panoramic, with the city’s highest rooftop pool and lounge perched on the top floor. “Life’s all about balance” is the hotel’s ethos, so rooftop DJ sets take place mere hours after complimentary guest yoga classes. It’s an undoubtedly fun place to grab a drink, even if you’re not staying the night.

open image in gallery Nobu Barcelona blends Japanese minimalism with Barcelona’s vibrant style ( Nobu )

Service

The service here is attentive without being overly doting. Just as we’re about to take a quick siesta before a night of partying, there’s a gentle rap on the door: a bell hop, bringing us CBD patches, eye masks and sleep mist to ensure we get the best shut-eye we can before our night kicks off at midnight.

Contrastingly, on arrival, we’re handed warm flannels and herbal tea to shake off the stress of the outside world. Rave and recovery probably best sums up this fun wellness approach, with wait staff at the rooftop restaurant ready and eager to recommend the best cocktails and small plates to gorge on.

Bed and Bath

Nobu’s rooms are minimalist and immaculate. Think crisp white sheets, a rain shower, double sinks, sliding doors, light tiling, and spacious baths in the Sake Suites. Everywhere you turn, the view is there, with huge windows drenching the room with light and exposing the beauty of Barcelona’s cityscape. Amenities include a 65-inch TV, Bluetooth speakers, a Nespresso coffee machine and, of course, a traditional Japanese tea set.

Food and drink

The food at Nobu is phenomenal, with the main restaurant on the 23rd floor serving the group’s famed black cod in miso dish. If you want to go for it, opt for the six-course menu which features tuna tataki with truffle Tosazu. Or, for a more casual option, nip down to the lobby-side restaurant Kozara, where healthy bites like grilled salmon and tuna poke bowls are on the menu. If you prefer to remain poolside, you could opt to have lunch at the Rooftop’s terrace restaurant. Quite literally everything is delicious, but the grilled tuna skewers are especially so. Breakfast is a pretty straightforward buffet that is restocked quickly, even at peak times, with everything from fresh pastries to English fry-up classics.

open image in gallery Nobu's famous miso black cod is on the menu at the hotel restaurant ( Nobu )

Facilities

As Nobu is as serious about relaxation as it is about partying, it’s no surprise their wellness facilities are a main feature of their Barcelona hotel. They say the Japanese philosophy of Shiawase – a celebration of happiness and wellbeing – is used to infuse moments of fitness and relaxation into details of your stay.

This manifests itself in the Nobu Spa, in which there’s a sauna, steam bath, and water circuit. In the gym, where workout equipment is available 24/7 and in the free yoga classes for guests. Or, if you’re more private, the wellness classes are also available through the TV in your room. There is also free wifi running throughout the hotel.

Disability access

Ten wheelchair-friendly rooms with wheelchair-accessible bathrooms are available.

Pet policy

Pets are allowed, with the hotel providing special amenities, toys, beds and guides to the best dog friendly places in the city for canines.

Dogs are, however, not allowed in the Nobu restaurant and a €50 (£42) per night charge will be added at check out.

Check in check out

Check-in at Nobu Hotel Barcelona is from 3pm, and check-out is at 12pm.

Family friendly

Nobu hotel is family friendly, offering colouring books to children at check-in and in the restaurants. They also offer a Nobu Family package, where they offer a special rate on a second connecting room for children. The only thing to note is children under 16 are not permitted to enter the hotel’s spa facilities.

At a glance

Best thing: Unbelievable food and a fun atmosphere balanced out by a commitment to wellness.

Worst thing: It is markedly further from tourist attractions than other hotels in the city.

Right for: Anyone who likes sashimi and staying stress-free.

Not right for: Those who want to wake up in walking distance to the Sagrada Familia.

Instagram from: The rooftop with a cocktail in your hand.

Address: Avinguda de Roma, 2, 4, Distrito de Sants-Montjuïc, 08014

Website: www.nobuhotels.com/barcelona

