English author Samuel Johnson wrote, “If you're tired of London, you're tired of life.” And perhaps the same can be said about the city’s hotels. There’s no shortage of impressive stays and grand dames with novel-worthy histories, but there are also dens of eccentricity, sultry boltholes and playful newcomers. And they’re more than just a bed for the night, instead becoming an invitation to the capital’s diverse personalities: sink into the corner of a bar where Ian Fleming once fleshed out a James Bond novel, relax in offbeat opulence in Soho, pick a pub-with-rooms that is bang up to date – all within a few Tube stops of each other.

Whether you’re looking for a luxury city break, a family-friendly weekend in London, a spa escape or a commuter pad that goes beyond expectations, there’s something for every traveller in the capital.

This is our pick of the best hotels in London.

1. Broadwick Soho

open image in gallery The Broadwick is right in the centre of Soho ( Broadwick Soho )

The Broadwick is slap-bang in the middle of Soho and a wonderfully flamboyant throwback to the area’s wilder days. Interiors are the work of Martin Brudnizki, London’s darling of hotel design, and it’s about as maximalist as they come with touches of 70s kitsch and English eccentricity. Wallpapers are a riot of colours and patterns, heavy ruffled curtains and art from the likes of Warhol and Bacon. In the rooms (of which there are almost 60, including a plush penthouse), quirk continues; a brass elephant that opens up into a cocktail bar? Why not. Downstairs is Dear Jackie, a restaurant that’s both boisterous and intimate, serving a thoroughly modern Italian-British menu at the rooftop bar, Flute, named in honour of a flute-maker who lived on Broadwick Street and now a glamorous spot for cocktails inspired by films shot in the area. Order Secrets of a Windmill Girl, a heady mix of gin, Suze bitters, champagne and Muyu Jasmin Verte.

Address: 20 Broadwick Street, London W1F 8TH

2. Shangri-La The Shard, London

open image in gallery Thoroughly modern, this hotel is housed in the tallest building in the country ( Philip Reed )

The location does half the work at the UK’s only outpost from the Shangri-La group (best known for ultra-luxury properties across Asia). Reception is the 35th floor of The Shard, the pyramid-shaped landmark designed by Renzo Piano, and from there it only goes up: watch the sunset from Gong – Europe’s highest hotel bar, on the 52nd floor – while drinking martinis flavoured with tropical fruit and nibbling on maki rolls, before heading down to Ting, where the Asian-European fusion menu surprises with bold flavours and surprisingly good value for such a rarefied perch. The style is full-on contemporary in the rooms, with neutral tones meeting rich textures. Fantastic marble-clad bathrooms have underfloor heating and televisions embedded in the mirror, though your eyes will likely be drawn to the cityscape while soaking up high in a tub. Guests get free use of the Sky Pool (the highest in Western Europe, of course), and there are soothing treatments offered in the spa.

Address: 31 St Thomas Street, London SE1 9QU

3. The Hari

open image in gallery Tiramisu is prepared tableside at The Hari’s popular restaurant ( The Hari )

You might already know this handsome spot in Belgravia from its Italian restaurant, Il Pampero, which fills its basement setting with flecks of 1920s glamour and is popular with locals, not least because of the tiramisu, prepared to order at your tableside. For those looking to dine then dive into bed, there are 85 rooms, all with king-size beds, plush rugs and plenty of velvet; some of the 14 suites have balconies. Active guests can make use of the small gym (open at all times) or otherwise head out to explore London on two wheels by borrowing from the hotel’s fleet of bikes – Hyde Park, St James’ Park and Green Park are all close.

Address: 20 Chesham Place, London SW1X 8HQ

4. Raffles London at The OWO

open image in gallery Few hotels decisively command your attention like Raffles ( Raffles London at The OWO )

If you’re looking for a London break that combines history and luxury, few hotels decisively command your attention like Raffles – not merely for the sublime comfort, but for the weight of narrative. The hotel occupies the storied Old War Office on Whitehall, a landmark that once functioned as the heart of British military planning – you can almost hear the whispered secrets of empire-making politics. Interiors, spectacularly reimagined by Thierry Despont, pulse with cinematic grandeur: marble staircases, ornate plasterwork gilded to bring it fresh life, and subtle nods to its past and location (the curtains along corridors resemble the military uniforms of those stationed at Horse Guards, opposite the hotel). Rooms retain a sense of gravitas – high ceilings, tall windows, hushed tones of cream and bronze – while fully embracing modernity: you can control everything from an iPad. Of the many spots to eat and drink on site, Mauro Colagreco’s eponymous restaurant (which holds a Michelin star) is magnificent, with menus elevating the most humble of ingredients (like lettuce, grown in south London) into showstoppers.

Address: 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX

5. The Bedford, Balham

open image in gallery The Bedford is more than just a London pub ( Johnny Stephens Photography )

This is a grand Victorian corner pub that’s had a glow up – a sharpening of the edges without losing any of the charm: high ceilings, carved wooden panelling, sweeping stairs and jewel tones. You might recognise the name from its impressive past as a live performance venue (past acts have included Eddie Izzard, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran). There’s still plenty going on in terms of music and comedy events (plus yoga, swing dance and Zumba), and the bars are lively. The 15 rooms are all different shapes (fitting into the Grade II-listed shape of the building) but have a retro, boutique vibe, with great Hypnos beds, bold art on the walls and floral wallpaper. Guests get a discount off food downstairs; Balham is filled with popular brunch spots, but save Sunday lunch for a roast in this glammed-up boozer.

Address: 77 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9HD

6. Claridge's

open image in gallery Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant have stayed at Claridge’s ( Maybourne )

Since opening its (wonderfully gilded) doors on Brook Street in 1856, this grande dame of Mayfair has been a go-to for high society, from monarchs like Queen Victoria (and Alexander, Crown Prince of Yugoslavia, who was born in one of the suites) to Hollywood royalty such as Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. Even today, it still exudes a Jazz Age vibe – when the bright young things of London made the hotel their party place – with Art Deco flourishes. Styles in the rooms vary between categories, so you can decide whether you want old-school luxury or a more up-to-date take, but all are sumptuous. There’s no longer any big-name chef attached to the main dining spot, which is now known as Claridge’s Restaurant, but it remains just as lavish, serving a modern take on classic British dishes. Claridge’s Bar is one of London’s finest spots for a martini.

Address: Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR

7. The Hoxton, Shoreditch

open image in gallery The Hoxton is an ideal base from which to explore trendy East London ( The Hoxton )

This East London hangout has been doing the cool hotel lobby act since before it became mainstream: intentionally unpolished (exposed brickwork, a jumble of furniture styles, bookshelves made of wire, unfussy walls – all ahead of the trends when it opened). This was the very first of the growing Hoxton stable (opening in 2006), with rooms still in good nick. There are lovely aspects – industrial details, monochrome bathrooms, parquet wooden floors – but nothing that’s not necessary or functional; the smallest space (which, tongue-in-cheek, they refer to as ‘shoebox’) feeds into the wider sense that these are exceptional crashpads but that trendy East London and beyond is waiting for your attention. You don’t have to venture far for a fun evening, though. The Hoxton Grill is all about American diner classics with twists (beetroot and burrata salad, Korean flavours in the pulled pork), and there’s also the rooftop Llama Inn for Peruvian small plates and sharing dishes (plus plenty of Pisco sours); there are DJs in the lobby every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

Address: 81 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HU

8. The Dorchester

open image in gallery Designer Martin Brudnizki reimagined the Vesper Bar with a glamorous new look in 2023 ( Dorchester Collection )

This remains, perhaps, the institution among Park Lane’s string of hotels, breaking the mould with its construction in 1931 and pushing standards in luxury hospitality. It’s where Elizabeth Taylor honeymooned, and where writers and artists have gathered throughout history. There remains a theatrical edge in the public spaces, especially the Promenade, where its long stretch of floral displays and gentle piano notes ensure it remains one of London’s most decadent spots for afternoon tea. There’s plenty of colour across the 171 rooms, 65 suites and two penthouses. Since 2023 they’ve been spruced up by designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, inspired by an English garden, with hues such as heather blue and rose fog pink; all are divinely comfortable. Food options spoil guests, including – but not limited to – French brilliance at Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester (which holds three Michelin stars), Ching Tang and its Cantonese fare, and Tom Booton at The Grill for a modern British menu.

Address: 53 Park Lane, London W1K 1QA

9. The Culpeper

This is a proper pub – large windows (some arched), tiled walls, a beautiful curved bar on the ground floor festooned with hanging vintage-style lights – but it’s also home to five pared-back places to stay. The rooms are homely (potted plants, shelves with books) but also veer towards fun (Acapulco chairs) and hip, with reclaimed furniture and raw plaster walls. The Spitalfields joint is better known for its bistro and particularly the rooftop kitchen garden, which was the reason the owners purchased the property in the first place and which supplies the bar and restaurant as much as possible. The upper level is not just for cultivating, however; head up for a cocktail among the tomato vines and take in those East London views.

Address: 40 Commercial Street, London E1 6LP

10. The Standard, London

open image in gallery The Standard is bold, fun and ever-so-cool ( The Standard, London )

Forget the stiff upper lip haunts in London, The Standard is unapologetically fun. The US brand has put some love into a concrete Brutalist building – its distinct shape once earning it the nickname ‘egg box’ – that sits opposite the far grander St Pancras railway station. With its bright red capsule-shaped lift trundling along the exterior and decor inside straddling a retro-futurist fantasy, its bold and ever-so-cool; clock the Tfl-inspired design on the bedsheets. Head to the rooftop bar for snacks and fizz during the summer, while late nights can be spent in the bar/club/lounge Sweeties, and Decimo headed by chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias, the latter a glorious place to dine on a deep, smoky medley of Spanish and Mexican tacos, tortillas and ceviche.

Address: 10 Argyle Street, London WC1H 8EG

11. Dukes London

open image in gallery Dukes was a favourite haunt of James Bond author, Ian Fleming ( DUKES London )

Some hotels don’t need to shout for attention – Dukes is one of them. Those in the know have been visiting for decades, its charm not fading. It carries the whiff of a private members’ club, with a brimful of Edwardian charm (the original wood-pannelled lift is a delight, and walls are dotted with oil paintings), while rooms are all about thick drapes, plush carpets and crisply pressed linen. That said, a major refurb is underway until late 2025; details are scarce on the redesign but you’d better believe it’ll stick to its no-nonsense approach to British hospitality. Thankfully, the brilliant Dukes Bar – compact but legendary, once frequented by James Bond author Ian Fleming – remains open, so you can still nurse a sledgehammer-strong martini, served from the antique trolley.

Address: 35 St James's Place, London SW1A 1NY

Price: From £600

Book now

12. The Pilgrm

open image in gallery The Pilgrim is more than just a railway commuter bolthole ( The Pilgrm )

It might be located directly opposite Paddington station, but there’s much more to The Pilgrm than your standard railway commuter bolthole. Attention to detail is spot-on throughout the Victorian properties the hotel is stretched across, with appeal coming from original features – expertly restored – like the beautiful dark-wood staircase, or reclaimed elements (parquet floors brought in from an old army gym, vintage lamps that used to light up a hospital); there’s a great sense of newness despite some wear (and it’s super up-to-date, with check-in online and staff available via text message). Rooms, kept relatively pared-back, aren’t huge, but offer a beyond comfortable place to crash, at exceptional value for the quality and location.

Address: 25 London Street, Tyburnia, London W2 1HH

13. Kettner's

open image in gallery Kettner’s recalls the glamour and seduction of Soho at its peak ( Soho House/HarryCrowder )

A seductive air remains at this Soho bolthole, behind a gorgeous facade on Romilly Street. It was once a louche dining den, luminaries such as Oscar Wilde and Agatha Christie filling its seats, and that spirit is kept alive in the downstairs bar, where champagne flows freely amongst curved banquettes and Art Deco flourishes. In fact, across the property – part of the Soho House empire (though it’s open for non-members) – there’s a whiff of decadence that is somewhat vanishing from Soho, in velvet touches and low lighting. Just over 30 rooms range from ‘Tiny’ to the ‘Jacobean Suite’ (complete with a private entrance), all on-trend and moody, where guests can expect original Georgian floors, William Morris prints, the occasional freestanding bath, and a wonderfully overwhelming homage to elements of French boudoir. The restaurant, billed as one of London’s oldest, focuses on classics, deftly executed, from across the Channel; begin with oysters, follow with steak-frites with bearnaise, then prop up the bar with a sweet Eau du Jardin, a whirl of vodka, St Germain, lemongrass, basil and Lillet Blanc.

Address: 29 Romilly Street, London W1D 5AL

Book now

14. Mama Shelter London Shoreditch

open image in gallery Flash, brash and full of character – check in to Mama Shelter London Shoreditch for a wildly different stay ( Mama Shelter )

Is this a hotel, or an outlandish film set? Because colour, patterns and quirky charm are cranked up to 11 at this East London offshoot of the France-born Mama Shelter chain. If you don’t care for a spa menu or an evening turn-down but want karaoke rooms, cartoonish murals on the ceiling, furniture in shades that clash (yet still work), this is the place to check in; it feels more like a house party downstairs when DJs are spinning on the weekends. Rooms follow the same style, though are slightly calmer, but expect the brand’s distinctive irreverence (rope desktop lamps, masks hanging beside the beds). Besides that, spaces are unfussy – perhaps too unfussy for some (who needs wardrobes?) but this is a perfect base for gallivanting around the hipster parts of the capital.

Address: 437 Hackney Road, London E2 8PP

15. The Ned

open image in gallery Rooms at The Ned hotel have 1920s design sensibilities ( The Ned )

An outpost of the Soho House group, The Ned is housed in the historic former Midland Bank, designed by the architect Edward Lutyens in 1924. Located in Bank in the heart of the bustling City, it’s home to 250 individually designed rooms with 1920s design leanings. Think velvet chaise lounge, tassels, romantic lighting, vintage bar cabinets, four-poster beds and rolltop baths. The real masterpiece are the public spaces, from the columnaded grand hall with its eight restaurants and bars to the subterranean members’ bar and private-hire area, The Vault, housed in – you guessed it – the former bank vault. There’s an opulent spa down there too, and treatment rooms offering massages, facials and grooming services such as nails and hair styling. The Ned is part members’ club and those lucky enough to be on the list have access to a sublime rooftop pool with views of the City of London.

