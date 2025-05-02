Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The landscape of the UK boasts a beautiful coastline and rolling countryside, plus plentiful cities, towns and picturesque villages. There are scenic spots to explore in every corner, both on your own doorstep and further afield – from secluded bays to parks with fascinating histories.

While many of us flock to the beach as our first UK travel choice during warmer weather, lakes have become an increasingly popular place. The country is spoilt for choice: there are over 40,000 lakes in the UK, so there’s something no matter how you wish to spend your day out. While the Lake District may be an obvious option, you’ll discover lakes and lochs worth visiting across the British Isles from the Scottish Highlands right down to Cornwall.

There’s often plenty to do around the banks and on the water – though always remember that some of the lakes have rules around entering them, so always check local restrictions (and make sure it's safe to swim if you’re allowed).

We’ve rounded up the best UK lakes to visit; add them to your travel and day trip itinerary next time the British summertime cranks up the heat.

Read more: The best UK beach holidays for summer 2025

Serpentine Lake, London

open image in gallery Rent a pedalo and explore London’s Serpentine Lake ( Getty Images )

London’s Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park is known for its open water lido where the Serpentine Swimming Club gathers. To explore the lake without getting wet, you can hire a pedalo for 30 to 60 minutes. Picnic in the park or stop off at the Serpentine Bar and Kitchen or the Serpentine Lido Cafe for al fresco drinks and dining while the sun shines.

Where to stay

Chic five-star bolthole the Knightsbridge Hotel boasts colourful, individually decorated bedrooms, a beautiful drawing room and a library.

Read more: I thought I knew London – then I walked the Capital Ring

Buttermere, Cumbria

open image in gallery Buttermere is 2km long and surrounded by fells ( Getty Images )

Buttermere Valley is one of the Lake District’s most beautiful spots, where you’ll find Crummock Water, Loweswater and Buttermere. The last of these lakes is 2km long and surrounded by fells, making it a particularly scenic destination. As it’s owned by the National Trust, there’s a car park at Buttermere village and an accessible, dog-friendly path for exploring the shores. Head to the base of Sourmilk Gill waterfall, discover the Victorian tunnel or follow the Buttermere to Rannerdale ridge walk and soak up a breathtaking view of all three Buttermere Valley lakes.

Where to stay

Borrowdale Gates Hotel is a country house hotel set in picturesque woodland less than half an hour’s drive from Buttermere.

Read more: Best hotels in the Lake District 2025, reviewed

Loe Pool, Cornwall

open image in gallery You’ll find Loe Pool near Cornish coastal towns Porthleven and Helston ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cornwall’s largest natural lake, Loe Pool, is found near coastal towns Porthleven and Helston. It’s a popular place to walk, and there is a route around the lake. Originally an inlet of Mount’s Bay, it sits adjacent to the coast and is separated from the sea by Loe Bar shingle beach. Head to the Penrose Estate for access to the circular walk and explore nearby farmland and woodland.

Where to stay

Harbour Inn is situated at nearby Porthleven Harbour, features coastal interior details and has a beautiful view of the bay.

Read more: What to do when it rains on holiday in Cornwall

Kielder Water, Northumberland

open image in gallery An ideal spot for water sports, Kielder Water is Europe’s largest man-made lake ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Kielder Water is the largest man-made lake in Europe, and the 10.8km area of water is set within an expansive forest. The area is ideal for cycling, birdwatching, exploring and stargazing. Activities on the lake include canoeing, sailing, snorkelling and waterskiing, while you can partake in archery, fencing and more on dry land too. The Forest Park has an enormous 250 square miles of woodland and this West Northumberland beauty spot is home to breeding ospreys, impressive sculptures and an observatory.

Where to stay

The family-run Pheasant Inn offers a warm and welcome bed in courtyard rooms, home-cooked food and low beamed ceilings.

Read more: The best flight-free holiday destinations from the UK

Loch Morar, Scottish Highlands

open image in gallery This freshwater loch is popular for fishing, walking and water sports ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Loch Morar is a freshwater loch in Lochaber with a depth of 310 metres, making this Scottish Highlands spot ideal for fishing. There are three villages surrounding the area – Morar, Moidart and Arisaig – and it’s also the deepest freshwater lake in Britain. Take a 3.5-hour walk to Tarbert, keep a keen eye out for eagles soaring above or partake in some water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Where to stay

The Chlachain Inn is 2.5 miles from the village of Morar and features modern rooms with tartan details, a terrace, mountain views and a bar.

Read more: The spellbinding Scottish sites that deliver the magic of Harry Potter

Bala Lake, Gwynedd

open image in gallery There’s a 14-mile walk around the water ( Getty Images )

If you’re partial to wild swimming, Bala is the largest lake in Wales and an ideal dipping destination. The freshwater glacial lake is over 3.5 miles long and there’s a path around it taking hikers on a 14-mile walk. Tuck into a picnic with an inviting view or head further into Snowdonia National Park. Bala also has an outdoor centre offering water activities and the lake often hosts international sporting events like triathlons.

Where to stay

Gwydyr Hotel is a 35-minute drive from Bala and has free parking, comfortable rooms and a restaurant which uses locally sourced ingredients.

Read more: How a Welsh eco-campsite became a haven for frazzled Londoners

Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery This peaceful fishing lake is 20 miles west of Belfast ( Tony Pleavin/Tourism Northern Ireland )

A peaceful fishing lake in Northern Ireland, Lough Neagh stretches across an area of almost 400km. It’s located in the middle of five counties, is 20 miles west of Belfast and takes the crown as Britain’s largest freshwater lake. The lake is known for an eel fishing history, dating back hundreds of years. There are walking trails and wildlife to spot at the National Nature Reserve of Oxford Island on the lake’s southeast shore in County Armagh. Wild swimmers can enter the water for a dip here, too.

Where to stay

Stylish lakeside hotel The Rabbit serves up a relaxing view of the water, thanks to its open-air spa.

Read more: The prettiest UK towns and villages to visit

St James’s Park Lake, London

open image in gallery Spot famous buildings including Buckingham Palace, from this Royal Park ( Getty Images )

This lake is located in one of London’s Royal Parks, has a regal fountain and is framed by famous buildings Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Whitehall. Walk across the Blue Bridge to get a better view of the lake right across to Big Ben. You’ll also see waterfowl and may even spot one of the park’s pelicans. Stroll around London’s oldest Royal Park and absorb its historical sights, with 87 acres to explore.

Where to stay

Sofitel London St James is a West End five-star hotel in a Victorian building with a luxury spa on-site.

Read more: The best hotels in London for afternoon tea

Malham Tarn, Yorkshire

open image in gallery This upland alkaline lake is one of only eight in Europe ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Glacial lake Malham Tarn sits at an altitude of 377 metres above sea level. Climb up to the upland alkaline lake – which is one of only eight in Europe – through a farm and moorland. The lake is within Malham Tarn National Nature Reserve and is home to aquatic plants, crayfish, teal, coots and more – in fact, it’s also a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which gives an even greater level of protection to its precious flora and fauna. Please note, entering the water or launching a craft of any kind here is strictly forbidden. There’s an 11-mile walk around the area, where you’ll discover Malham Cove and Gordale Scar.

Where to stay

The Lister Arms is a quaint inn with home-cooked fare and an outdoor area in the heart of Malham village.

Read more: Inside Middleton Lodge, Yorkshire’s luxe answer to a Cotswolds hamlet