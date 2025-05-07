Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Is this your first Beltane?” a teenager asks me sympathetically – with a subtle hint of an eye roll, blended with a definite note of concern, because I’m clearly lost. I’ve been to Edinburgh’s Calton Hill before but it did not look like this: a scene of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on acid. Around 250 performers swirl around us, acting, chanting, fire dancing, drumming, or mischief making, as they weave between the monuments, re-enacting scenes of traditional Celtic lore across 10 stages and spaces.

I’m in Edinburgh for the Beltane Fire Festival, a modern take on the pre-Christian Beltane, which saw ancient Celts mark the change of the season and welcome the summer every year on 30 April right through the night. May Day and maypole dancing stems from this millennia-old tradition.

I detect that I am not the only lost person. I don’t think the tourists who’ve been drawn in from the busy streets of Edinburgh below have a clue about what we’re about to witness. I sit alongside visitors from France, Germany, Slovenia and the US as we wait patiently for the sun to set over Leith. Dressed-up characters with their faces painted saunter about, setting the scene, but no one performs until the sun has fully set. Darkness falls at 9.20pm exactly; primal beating of drums signals that it’s go time, flames are lit by performers in formation along the National Monument of Scotland – its eight columns, based on the Acropolis in Athens, lined with flickering torches.

open image in gallery Torches aflame at sunset line The National Monument of Scotland ( Anastasia Fraerman )

And the show begins. Departing from the monument, a waft of white-gowned ladies-in-waiting donning floral wreaths serve the May Queen, main character of the night, who’s being paraded around this hilltop park by these women in white, as well as a large troop of drummers and fire twirlers – all pursued by her future husband the Green Man. He’s painted blue not green, but let us not ask too many questions.

This is not midsummer, but it’s certainly midsummer adjacent in belief; Beltane Fire Festival is celebrated every year on this spot by local pagans who are keeping Celtic tradition alive in Scotland, their fire society promoting the ancient calendar that includes solstices and Samhain (aka Halloween), too.

I’ve been having a quintessentially Scottish time all week. I was driven here on board the extraordinarily comfortable Caledonian Sleeper train. As it wound around the formidable rock foundations of Edinburgh Castle, I raised a glass of early morning Irn-Bru while inhaling some porridge oats in the cafe car – totally ready for my Scottish passport. Edinburgh is awash with pre-Christian tradition masking as Christian.

open image in gallery White-clad ladies accompanying the May Queen on her parade of Carlton Hill ( Charlotte ML )

“As kids we were told that egg pacing on Easter Sunday represents the stone outside Jesus’ tomb rolling away,” Díarmaid McDermott, operations manager at boutique hotel 100 Princes Street, told me as I’d marched off to Arthur’s Seat in search of egg-rolling families, unknowingly partaking in pagan Celtic tradition.

Ten days later it feels poetic that this year’s Beltane festival on Calton Hill looks back at Arthur’s Seat glowing yellow, coated in heather bushes in full bloom. In ancient Celtic times this celebration took place up on Arthur’s Seat before it was squashed by Georgian and Victorian hyper-Protestantism. But the Celtic traditions were too strong to stamp out and live on in Morris dancing, bonfires, May Day and May Queen contests. Beltane Fire Festival as it is today was revived in 1988 by a group of artists and musicians aiming to educate the public on “the traditions of the Celtic lunar calendar fire festivals and their relevance to contemporary culture”.

open image in gallery Mischief- and music-making Reds cause sprightly disruption at the festival ( Andrew Murray )

Almost 40 years ago their first audience was 50 people – this year, 6,000 attendees watched this interactive celebration. It’s so interactive that guests are encouraged to wander about and see where the night takes them. “You will get lost”, says the brochure, “...and that’s all part of the fun.”

Ah good, it’s not just me then. But I am glad when my teenage saviour, who’s a Beltane veteran by all accounts, shares her map with me so I can get ahead of the crowd and nab a good view for the next dance off between the slightly feral ‘reds’ and austere ladies in white.

To the unknowing eye this might look chaotic, but its finely tuned steps are precise, from the first drum beat at sunset until the bonfire rages at midnight. This year’s theme of ‘rewilding’ is sewn in throughout the night with four performers donning huge papier mache fox heads, leading the processions around the hilltop.

Back at my hotel, the concierge at the W Edinburgh tells me that my suite, in their restored James Craig Walk block, is where Robert Burns (the poet) and James Craig (the architect) once partied. I hope Rabbie Burns saw the fires of Beltane at least once in his life. It’s right up his street.

Travel essentials

How to get there

The Caledonian Sleeper runs between London and Edinburgh every night of the week. Seats from £74; beds from £250. Sleeper.scot

open image in gallery All aboard: The Caledonian Sleeper has transported passengers along the West Coast Main Line since the late 19th century ( Supplied )

Where to stay

100 Princes Street

Not many hotels have their own tartan. This boutique property – that is unequivocally Scottish in design and demeanour – is so classy that it has not one but five unique tartans used throughout the award-winning hotel. Ask for a room with a view of Edinburgh Castle. 100princes-street.com

W Edinburgh

The sleek splendour of the W chain has adapted to its location: the new building in St James Square, shaped like a twirling ribbon (a nod to the city’s textiles industry), has a 360-degree view from its rooftop W Lounge, where the new cocktail menu is themed around Scottish folklore. Marriott.com

For more information, visit beltane.org.

