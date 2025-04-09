We spend a third of our lives sleeping, so we owe it to ourselves to make our beds as comfy and supportive as possible and the best way to do that is with a top-quality mattress.

Investing in the best mattress for you comes down to a range of different factors, including your sleeping position (whether you tend to sleep on your front, back or side), firmness, and any pre-existing aches and pains. But, above all, you want your bed to give you that hotel luxury feeling at home. And that’s precisely what Hypnos promises to provide.

The British brand provides mattresses for luxury hotels, including Soho House, Jumeirah, The Goring and The Corinthia. But that’s not all, Hypnos also supplies beds to the royal family. So, it’s fair to assume the brand’s mattresses are fit for a VIP.

But how does this translate to the mattresses we can buy? That’s exactly what we wanted to find out. The pillow top elite – which we tested for this review – is a bespoke, handmade mattress and promises edge-to-edge support, comfort and relaxation. Read on to find out if it really is as good as it sounds.

How we tested

The Hypnos pillow top elite mattress in all its glory ( Eva Waite-Taylor )

To assess whether the Hypnos pillow top elite mattress can provide hotel-quality luxury at home, we tested the super-king size and slept on it every night for two months. Comfort was the main priority, but we also assessed the performance of the edge-to-edge support, temperature regulation and if we woke up feeling refreshed.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Eva Waite-Taylor is the global IndyBest editor at The Independent, dedicated to helping readers make smart purchasing decisions. With a passion for finding the best products, she works alongside IndyBest’s team of experts to ensure you’re investing your money wisely. Sleep is something she takes seriously, and over the past five years, she’s tested dozens of mattresses in her own home, consulted specialists, and explored various fabrics and materials — making her well-versed in what makes a truly great bed.