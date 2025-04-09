Jump to content
Hypnos supplies mattresses to the royal family and luxury hotels – but does it live up to expectations?

We put Hypnos’s pillow top elite mattress to the test

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 09 April 2025 15:14 EDT
With edge-to-edge support and a cushiony layer on top, this mattress is a dream
With edge-to-edge support and a cushiony layer on top, this mattress is a dream (The Independent)

We spend a third of our lives sleeping, so we owe it to ourselves to make our beds as comfy and supportive as possible and the best way to do that is with a top-quality mattress.

Investing in the best mattress for you comes down to a range of different factors, including your sleeping position (whether you tend to sleep on your front, back or side), firmness, and any pre-existing aches and pains. But, above all, you want your bed to give you that hotel luxury feeling at home. And that’s precisely what Hypnos promises to provide.

The British brand provides mattresses for luxury hotels, including Soho House, Jumeirah, The Goring and The Corinthia. But that’s not all, Hypnos also supplies beds to the royal family. So, it’s fair to assume the brand’s mattresses are fit for a VIP.

But how does this translate to the mattresses we can buy? That’s exactly what we wanted to find out. The pillow top elite – which we tested for this review – is a bespoke, handmade mattress and promises edge-to-edge support, comfort and relaxation. Read on to find out if it really is as good as it sounds.

How we tested

The Hypnos pillow top elite mattress in all its glory
The Hypnos pillow top elite mattress in all its glory (Eva Waite-Taylor)

To assess whether the Hypnos pillow top elite mattress can provide hotel-quality luxury at home, we tested the super-king size and slept on it every night for two months. Comfort was the main priority, but we also assessed the performance of the edge-to-edge support, temperature regulation and if we woke up feeling refreshed.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Eva Waite-Taylor is the global IndyBest editor at The Independent, dedicated to helping readers make smart purchasing decisions. With a passion for finding the best products, she works alongside IndyBest’s team of experts to ensure you’re investing your money wisely. Sleep is something she takes seriously, and over the past five years, she’s tested dozens of mattresses in her own home, consulted specialists, and explored various fabrics and materials — making her well-versed in what makes a truly great bed.

Hypnos pillow top elite mattress

Hypnos-mattress-review-pillow top elite mattress-indybest
  • Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king
  • Type: Pocket sprung
  • Firmness: Medium to soft
  • Rotate or turn: Rotate with the seasons
  • Guarantee: 10-year guarantee
  • Sleep trial: 60 nights
  • Why we love it
    • Exceptionally comfortable
    • Handmade
    • Chemical-free
    • Luxury design
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Hypnos pillow top mattress design

Unlike many other mattress brands, including Eve Sleep, Emma and Simba, Hypnos’s designs are not bed-in-box options. Instead, the mattress arrives in all its glory, this essentially means you don’t need to wait for it to unfurl. There was also no chemical-y smell that you often get with tightly packed mattresses. No chemicals are used in the pillow top mattress, with it being made from natural and sustainable fibres.

When it was on our bed frame, it looked very impressive. Measuring 31cm deep, it’s made up of a number of layers that work together to make this mattress a total dream to sleep on. Without getting too technical, it features a pocket-spring system, which aids weight distribution to provide edge-to-edge support and helps to encourage better spinal alignment. There’s also a layer of British wool (which is traceable to the farm and certified to the Responsible Wool Standard), springs and a plump cloud-like latex layer on top that almost feels like a lovely gentle hug.

As you’d expect from the brand, there’s serious attention to detail. Case in point: the woven cover on the mattress is made from super-soft (sustainably sourced, no less) cotton that, frankly, would be nice to lie on without a sheet. But also, there are three rows of hand side-stitching for a smart tailored look. It’s no wonder the royal family love this brand.

Hypnos pillow top mattress comfort

The design is impressive. Initially, we were concerned the pillow top would make the mattress too soft for us but, in fact, it provided gentle support and was seriously comfortable. We also thought the thick top layer might make us overheat but, having tested during a heatwave, we didn’t find ourselves getting too warm.

Compared with other mattresses we’ve tried, including hybrids and memory foam, the pocket-spring system here feels like it provides more support and better pressure relief. Similarly, if you share a bed with a wriggly person, you won’t be able to feel them moving around, which we found to be particularly beneficial.

The mattress is a total dream to sink into. We’d go as far as to say we don’t think we’ve ever slept on a mattress as comfortable as this one – a big statement, we know.

The only criticism we have is the price point – at £2,000 for a double bed, it is certainly a luxury. That being said, the mattress is bespoke and handmade, and supremely comfortable.

  £2,180 from Mattressman.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Hypnos pillow top elite mattress

Before the mattress arrived, we didn’t think it could really be as comfortable as the mattresses you find in a luxury hotel, but how wrong we were. The Hypnos pillow top elite mattress superseded our expectations. It’s supportive, very comfortable and gave us one of the best night’s sleep we’ve had. We also really appreciate the attention to detail within the design. It’s really no surprise that the royal family and hotel chains love this brand. Owing to its luxury nature, there’s one thing that might be off-putting: the price. But if you’re looking to splurge, we’d urge you to consider Hypnos’s mattress.

