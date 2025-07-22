Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget everything you think you know about Lanzarote. Gone are the days of its “Lanzagrotty” moniker, in exchange for exceptional value stays, high-end luxury hotels, oh-so-cool rural retreats and a grown-up sophistication thanks to its tourism know-how. The government made a conscious effort a decade or so ago to combat the mass tourism that was plaguing the major resorts and has invested in improving facilities across the island. To match, hotels, apartments, villas and B&Bs have upped their game too.

But Lanzarote is not an expensive destination and there is incredible value to be had for family holidays, romantic getaways, luxury stays, and sunny beach breaks. The island’s popular resorts such as Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise are packed with family-friendly facilities and amenities, watersports and long promenades to while away the hours. Lanzarote also has around 100 beaches to choose from with both golden and black sand.

Best hotels in Lanzarote 2025

Lanzarote produces some spectacular volcanic wines; it’s well worth booking onto a tour with a reputable company such as Wine Tours Lanzarote to get both insight and a true tasting experience. If you’re here in November, don’t miss Saborea Lanzarote, a food festival that welcomes chefs from the island and further afield. Ross Clarke

1. Hotel Fariones

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery Puerto del Carmen is the main tourist spot on the island of Lanzarote, and Hotel Farione has a key position on the sand ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Hotel Fariones has legendary status, as it was one of the first proper hotels to be built on the island in the 1960s. It went through a complete transformation in 2020 and has remerged once again as the go-to for visiting elite, from heads of state to movie stars – although the guest book is kept strictly hush-hush. You can tell its history, as popular Playa del Carmen essentially grew up around, so it occupies the best seafront location. While this is a family-friendly and pet-friendly hotel, it has a grown-up feel, with the effortlessly cool design eye of Canarian interior designer Rafael del Castillo touching every corner. All 213 rooms and suites have sea views, and there are adapted junior suites for those with reduced mobility. As well as a spa, there are stand-out dining options and even tours to the hotel’s own winery.

Address: Calle Roque del Este, 1, 35510 Lanzarote, Las Palmas

2. Hotel Palacio Ico, Villa de Teguise

open image in gallery Hotel Palacio Ico is a great choice for fine dining fans ( Hotel Palacio Ico )

If you’re not necessarily looking to be by the coast, then Hotel Palacio Ico might be a good shout. It’s located in the beautiful old town of the island’s former capital of Villa de Teguise. These days, the town is famous for its weekly market where you can stock up on local produce, handicrafts and souvenirs. The hotel itself is a Canarian manor house dating from 1690 that’s been sympathetically converted into a boutique hotel of just nine gorgeous rooms – each with its own style, but all with wonderful original features. Food is served here at the Michelin-recommended in-house restaurant overseen by chef Víctor Valverde. It offers tasting menus that make the most of seasonal, local produce.

Address: C. el Rayo, 2, 35530 Teguise, Las Palmas

3. Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada hotel, Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Kids will love the waterpark at Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada hotel ( Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada )

This is very much a resort hotel with multiple wings to the main building right on the golden sands of Playa Dorada. Choice is of the essence with several board and room types and both family-friendly and adults-only areas. Club-level ocean view rooms and suites top the list of the most covetable rooms affording mesmerising views of neighbouring Fuerteventura and Isla de Lobos, plus the benefits of Preferred Club status, where you gain entry to extra pool areas, restaurants and lounges. For kids, there’s a waterpark, and for adults, a soothing spa and a range of activities such as yoga. The hotel is also moments from Playa Blanca town and Marina Rubicón.

Address: Av. de Papagayo, 24, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas

4. Jardines del Sol hotel, Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Jardines del Sol hotel is a 20-minute walk to the beach ( Hilton Grand Vacations )

To say that these are apartments is to sell them short, as the accommodation at Jardines del Sol is made up of white-washed bungalows. They are all extremely well equipped – so much so, you could easily live in them – with full kitchens, including washing machines and dishwashers, spacious lounge-diners and private sun terraces. They also benefit from filter taps in the kitchen to cut down on buying the usually necessary bottled water. There are three pools – one for kids, a restaurant and bar, plus beautiful gardens, and all are around a 20-minute stroll to the main strip of Playa Blanca.

Address: Urb, Montaña Roja, C. Francia, 1, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas

5. Finca Malvasia hotel, Tías

open image in gallery Get involved with the extra-curricular activities at Finca Malvasia hotel ( Finca Malvasia )

This stunning group of apartments, suites and a villa is set amongst the vines of the prestigious La Geria wine region. Opened by two designers from London, the hotel beautifully and sympathetically blends the volcanic landscape with all mod-cons in a stylish mid-century vibe. All accommodation options come with private terraces with views over the lunar-like countryside. The kitchenettes are well equipped and there are BBQ areas for dining al fresco. Special details include a Lanzarote guide curated by the owners. The hotel can also arrange wellness treatments on site and off-site wine tasting, walking and surfing excursions.

Address: Cam. El Oratorio, 14, 35572 Tías, Las Palmas

6. Barceló Teguise Beach hotel, Costa Teguise

open image in gallery Barceló Teguise Beach hotel enjoys a lovely, beachfront location ( Barcelo Teguise Beach )

As locations go, you can’t get much better than this, as it is on the beachfront and bang in the middle of the Costa Teguise resort. The intimate thermal spa circuit is well worth the €10 entry fee, and there are soothing treatments also available, as well as a small but bright and airy gym. Opt to go all-inclusive to give you free range of both the buffet and à la carte restaurants on site, plus your usual all-in drinks and snacks. Rooms and suites are a vision of white, and some come with balcony hot tubs and far-reaching sea views. Don’t miss the hotel’s dedicated playlists, including a selection of four-minute shower songs. Check-in comes with a complimentary glass of cava to start your holiday off on the right foot. The weekly market is a short stroll behind the hotel, and one of the island’s best restaurants, SeBe, is just a 10-minute walk away.

Address: Pl. el Janubio, 1, 35508 Costa Teguise, Las Palmas

7. Cesar Lanzarote hotel, La Asomada

open image in gallery Children aged under 16 are not permitted at Cesar Lanzarote hotel, making it a great choice for couples ( Cesar Lanzarote )

One of the new breed of luxe rural Lanzarote hotels, Cesar Lanzarote – a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts – could be the star in any Wes Anderson movie. Former home to the parents of local starchitect César Manrique, the design-forward hotel brims with artistic touches, from frilled lampshades and candy-stripe sun loungers, to natural wood and raffia room decorations. Views from the pool terrace, which also includes an outdoor gym, stretch to the sea and mountains across the palm and vine-dotted gardens. Rooms and suites are cosy and comfortable with walk-in showers, some of which include dreamy stand-alone baths, and all come with private terraces. The Cesar restaurant serves an à la carte lunch menu and seasonal, local tasting menu in the evening – it’s also where the à la carte and buffet breakfast is served.

Address: Camino del, Cam. Barranco Por la Vegueta, 24, 35572 La Asomada, Las Palmas

8. Paradisus by Meliá Salinas Lanzarote hotel, Costa Teguise

open image in gallery This adults-only hotel is surrounded by two white-sand beaches ( Paradisus by Meliá Salinas Lanzarote )

The Paradisus brand by Meliá has really nailed the modern all-inclusive with their Destination-inclusive offering. It means that you not only get to enjoy classic all-in benefits such as restaurants and bars, but also cultural activities that connect you to the destination around you. In the case of the adults-only Salinas Lanzarote, it includes local wine tastings, Manrique architecture tours and volcanic experiences. If you’re here for relaxation, you’ll find Playa de los Charcos and Playa de las Cucharas beaches on your doorstep. For a special occasion, opt for The Reserve suites and villas, where you’ll have exclusive access to private pools, lounges and more. There are fully accessible rooms for those with limited mobility.

Address: Av. de las Islas Canarias, s/n, 35508 Costa Teguise, Las Palmas

9. GA7 Colores hotel, Montaña Blanca

open image in gallery The GA7 Colores hotel enjoys mountain views ( Ga7 Colores )

This LGBTQ+ friendly rural retreat offers a mix of rooms and studios near the famous Montaña Blanca – a good spot for hiking. Set around a tempting swimming pool and sun terrace, rooms are all different in terms of décor but each is chic and comfortable. The studio apartments also come with spacious private enclosed terraces as well as kitchenettes. The hotel is pet friendly and you’ll probably meet one or two of the owners’ four-legged residents during your stay. You can opt in for dinner, while breakfast is included and served in the airy indoors/outdoors dining room. There’s also a bijou spa with hot tub, sauna, and steam room, and massages are available on request. This hotel’s calling cards are its laid-back, friendly and inclusive vibe.

Address: C. las Rosas, 96, 35559 Montaña Blanca, Las Palmas

10. Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park hotel, Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park hotel is committed to sustainable practices ( Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park )

Located plum on the seafront in Playa Blanca means stunning views over the water to Fuerteventura and Isla de Lobos from most of this hotel. Built to resemble three zocos – semicircular constructions used in Lanzarote grapevine growing – the hotel is set up for all sorts of travellers. There’s an aquapark, club and two pools specifically for kids, a spa and sports facilities for adults, and a range of dining options including a cool food truck serving hot dogs, ice creams and beers. Guests on the Star Prestige option also enjoy access to an exclusive pool, sun terrace and restaurant areas and other benefits, such as the possibility of late check out. Iberostar prides itself on its sustainability credentials and Lanzarote Park is no exception with zero single-use plastic, 100 per cent renewable electricity and refillable filtered water fountains around the hotel.

Address: Av. Archipiélago, 7, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas

11. La Casa de los Naranjos hotel, Haría

open image in gallery History buffs and book lovers will adore the private library at La Casa de los Naranjos hotel ( La Casa de los Naranjos )

A beautifully restored 19th-century Canarian manor house turned boutique hotel, La Casa de los Naranjos (House of the Oranges) has just eight thoughtfully designed rooms with antique furnishings, freestanding bathtubs and sweet little touches that make each room feel unique. The serene communal areas include a traditional Canarian interior patio, an orange grove, a tranquil terrace and Lanzarote’s oldest private library, complete with vintage books and an Underwood typewriter. Located in the quiet town of Haría, this place is an escape from the rowdier resorts on the coast. Breakfast is made to order to offer guests a more bespoke service and to limit food waste.

Address: Calle Rincón de Aganada, 4, 35520 Haría, Las Palmas, Spain

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert Canary Islands travel writer, Ross Clarke, who used to live in Gran Canaria and has been travelling to the Canary Islands for many years. Ross holds a WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and writes about food and wine for several publications, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Ross considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need in Lanzarote?

The official currency in Lanzarote – and across all of Spain, including the Canary Islands – is the Euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit Lanzarote?

The best overall time to visit Lanzarote is the shoulder season of March to May and September to early November. Here, you can expect warm weather (21–27°C), plenty of sunshine and low rainfall, plus fewer tourists and lower prices.

June to August is a busier period, with higher temperatures (27–32°C) and hot and dry weather. School holidays also make this a more expensive time.

If you’re seeking a more active holiday, December to February is an ideal time for walking, cycling and sightseeing, with temperatures of around 18–22°C and cooler evenings.

What is the nicest area of Lanzarote?

Playa Blanca on the southern coasts is arguably one of the “nicest” spots in Lanzarote, with a relaxed vibe that’s suitable for couples, beautiful beaches and restaurants and ferry access to Fuerteventura.

Haría & the northern interior and coast is home to stunning volcanic and coastal landscapes, whitewashed villages and fewer tourists, making it ideal for those seeking a more authentic, local experience.

Costa Teguise is a great choice for families and water sports, with calm beaches and a relaxed, resort feel, while La Geria is an inland choice that wine lovers and those seeking a rural retreat will love. Elsewhere, Puerto del Carmen is a lively choice for those seeking nightlife and bars in a destination that’s also close to the airport.

How to get the best deal

Package deals from travel providers like Tui and Jet2holidays can offer affordable holidays that cover everything from flights and accommodation to hotel transfers. Most also offer extra savings – such as single-parent discounts, last-minute deals and free child places – to help bring the cost down. But, if you don’t mind a little more planning, you may find that booking your travel and hotel separately is actually cheaper.

Booking platforms like Expedia and Hotels.com have thousands of listings all over the world with competitive rates and extra discounts. For example, you can book some of our featured Lanzarote hotels, including the Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park hotel and the Cesar Lanzarote hotel, and save an extra six per cent on your booking using our exclusive Expedia discount code. Here’s an extra tip: should you find a cheaper rate, it’s also worth checking with the hotel directly to see if they will match the price or offer a discounted rate.





