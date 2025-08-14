Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lanzarote has been a family holiday hotspot for decades and it’s easy to see why, thanks to its year-round sunny weather, safe and sandy beaches, slew of family-friendly resorts and activities and accommodation options to suit all budgets and tastes.

Well-established hotels in resorts such as Playa Blanca, Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise are set up for families and you’ll find a range of activities, from waterparks and theme parks, to watersports and kids’ clubs.

Lanzarote is also a great place for family adventure as the island is very easy to drive around and car hire is inexpensive and plentiful. Children will love exploring the volcanic landscape of the Timanfaya National Park and delight in catching the ferry to nearby La Graciosa or Fuerteventura for the day.

Best family-friendly hotels in Lanzarote 2025

At a glance

Over the last few years, the island has been raising the game in terms of the quality of hotels and resorts, opting for better rather than bigger. This means that hotels, apartments and villa complexes have been improving their facilities to cater to families looking for a sun-soaked beach break. Ross Clarke

1. Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery This beachfront spot enjoys superb views over the shimmering Atlantic ( Princesa Yaiza )

Situated beachfront with far-reaching views across the Atlantic towards Fuerteventura, the Princesa Yaiza Resort is somewhat legendary in these parts. Even though it’s one of the larger properties – the size of about eight football pitches – it has beautiful Canarian architecture details with pretty wooden balconies. Children will love the Royal Kids Suites that come kitted out with video games consoles, nightlights, movies and more. Outdoor facilities include the large Captain Park with its swimming pools, amphitheatre live shows, sports courts, soft play and creche for the tiniest of tots. Plenty of food and drink options are available in the resort but kids will likely make a beeline for the Gelateria for ice cream, freshly cooked crepes and other sweet treats.

Address: Av. de Papagayo, 22, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

2. Hipotels La Geria hotel

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery Hipotels La Geria hotel is home to a huge lagoon pool that kids and adults alike will adore ( Hipotels La Geria )

Hipotels is known across Spain for its family-friendly accommodation and facilities and this property in popular Puerto del Carmen is no exception. It faces Playa de los Pocillos, a clean golden sand beach offering plentiful opportunities for playtime and watersports. In the hotel, you’ll find the Hipiclub, a kids’ club catering from four to 12-year-olds daily, offering a mix of activities, games and crafts all supervised by the in-house children’s entertainment team. Different board options are available, although families may wish to opt for the all-inclusive to cut down on unexpected food and drink costs. For adults, there’s a small spa centre and gym, and special packages for golfers looking to take in a balmy 18 holes at either Costa Teguise Golf or Lanzarote Golf course.

Address: C. Júpiter, 5, 35510 Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas, Spain

3. Sol Lanzarote All-Inclusive hotel

Matagorda – Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery Adults are as well catered for as the kids at Sol Lanzarote ( Sol Lanzarote All Inclusive )

This beachfront hotel is as you’d expect from the Sol by Melia brand: slick, clean, stylish and comfortable. For starters, there are four swimming pools and direct access to Matagorda beach to idle away the days, plus there’s a kids’ club with a programme of interactive workshops and games, and outdoors, children can climb and slide on the adventure playground. There is a range of spacious family rooms, although the XTRA Sol Suite Sea View comes with a 9m2 terrace, separate dining and living spaces, and a handy fridge and microwave. Adults can chill out with yoga and dance classes, or a trip to the onsite beauty salon.

Address: C. Grama, 2, 35510 Tías, Las Palmas, Spain

4. H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens hotel

Costa Teguise

open image in gallery H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens hotel is a hit with families thanks to its first-rate entertainment and activities packages ( H10 Suites Lanzarote Gardens )

Children of all ages will love this hotel in the popular resort of Costa Teguise. There are three different clubs for children, from babies of six months all the way up to eight years old. They’ll be entertained all day with themed days, mini discos, pizza making, zip-lining and more. Outside they’ll find their very own pirate ship with slides leading into one of two large swimming pools. There’s tennis, archery and aerobics, volleyball and even Spanish classes for parents wanting to learn a new skill. A mix of accommodation is available here, from family suites and bungalows, to stylish apartments complete with fun bunk beds for kids.

Address: Av. de las Islas Canarias, 13, 35508 Costa Teguise, Las Palmas, Spain

5. Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort is just a 10-minute stroll from the beach ( Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort )

This pretty, low-slung resort with six outdoor pools and just 10 minutes from the pleasant Playa Flamingo sands, is set up for families. There’s a jam-packed itinerary of activities for children every day thanks to the brand’s Pepeland club and facilities. The 132 suites and junior suites are more like mini bungalows, with private terraces for making the most of the sunshine, and cots, bottle warmers and baby baths are available. A handy shuttle bus will take you to nearby Playa Dorada – and, most importantly, back again when little legs get weary.

Address: Av. Faro Pechiguera, 1, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

6. Hotel Gran Castillo Tagoro

Playa Blanca

Any hotel with ‘castle’ in its name is already onto a winner with kids, and the Gran Castillo Tagoro certainly leans into the fairytale concept. Besides the fortress-like main building, there is Castleland which tells the stories of dragons, knights, princesses and more through the help of playgrounds, splashparks, games rooms and an enormous dragon slide into the one of the many swimming pools in the resort. Half board and all-inclusive options are available depending on tastes and budgets, as are various room types, although the Merlin Kids rooms are the best option for younger children with a themed bedroom for them and a chilled-out one for parents.

Address: C. Playa de Afre, 2, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

7. Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Choose from a generous selection of nine swimming pools at Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada ( Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada )

If there are waterbabies among your tribe, then they’ll be in their element at this five-star resort, as it has nine pools and its own waterpark for slipping, sliding and splashing under the Canarian sunshine. Kids’ clubs cater for those between four and 17 with a cool, chill-out space for the older ones complete with board games and table football. All of the 447 rooms and suites are spacious, but for something a bit special, opt for the Preferred Club family ocean view room. It’s sleek and stylish with an ample walk-in shower. You also get access to the exclusive pools, pillow menus, a turndown service and entry to the private club lounge where you can enjoy breakfast and snacks all day. Parents will want to book in for a blissful Timanfaya Ritual in the spa, that includes a volcanic lava scrub, wrap and aloe vera hydration treatment.

Address: C. Playa de Afre, 2, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

8. Tui Blue Flamingo Beach hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Catering to discerning eaters is a breeze at Tui Blue Flamingo Beach ( Tui Blue Flamingo Beach )

There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at this seafront hotel in Playa Blanca. The big advantage of the Flamingo Beach resort is all rooms are apartments complete with kitchenettes – ideal for pleasing picky eaters – but the board basis is all-inclusive, meaning your meals at any of the three restaurants is included, offering the best of both worlds. There are four pools here with slides and a splash park plus a kids’ club with activities throughout the day and evening. Swimming lessons are also available for those aged four and up.

Address: Avenida de Canarias, S/N, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

9. Club La Santa hotel

Las Palmas

open image in gallery Club La Santa is the ultimate place for kids to let off some steam ( Club La Santa )

Branded as the ‘world’s number one sports resort’, Club La Santa has been welcoming everyone from top athletes to active holidaymakers for decades. It may seem like an odd choice for families, but beside the three Olympic-size swimming pools, running tracks, multi-use courts and training suites, there are options for kids to play tennis, padel, football and surf. There’s also an adventure playground, trampoline park and a dedicated children’s pool – and equipment for kids is included free of charge. Apartments are clean, spacious and some come with impressive sea views.

Address: Avenida Krogager, s/n, 35560 Tinajo, Las Palmas, Spain

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert Canary Islands travel writer, Ross Clarke, who used to live in Gran Canaria and has been travelling to the Canary Islands for many years. Ross holds a WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and writes about food and wine for several publications, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, Ross considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Lanzarote?

Holidaymakers travelling with children will be all-too-familiar with the often eye-watering price hikes faced by families during school holidays. Families wanting to keep kids in school and avoid fines might consider travelling during February, May or October half-term to dodge the highest prices. In February, visitors can expect an average daily temperature of 18C, while May and October attract daily averages of 21C and 23C respectively. Children can often struggle with soaring temperatures across the Mediterranean during high summer, making these periods a great alternative.

Which areas are the nicest parts of Lanzarote?

Lanzarote has a great blend of beach resorts, scenic rural escapes and charming villages. Playa Blanca on the south coast is home to some of the island's best beaches, including Papagayo and Playa Dorada, and is a great option for families and couples. Costa Teguise is flat (ideal for little legs and buggies) with a long sandy beach popular with windsurfers and active travellers and home to some good-value hotels. Seeking a culture fix? Try Teguise, the old capital, which is packed with whitewashed buildings, cobbled streets and a Sunday market. And in the northern highlands of Haría, expect a more authentic side of Lanzarote, plus plenty of hiking options, making it a good choice for active and older families.

What is Lanzarote famous for?

Lanzarote is most famous for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, picturesque beaches and year-round clement weather. Timanfaya National Park is home to otherworldly lava fields and craters and resembles a lunar landscape that’s ripe for exploration. Golden and black sand beaches with crystal clear waters are ideal for watersports or simply lazing or frolicking. Lanzarote is also a popular diving spot, with reefs, shipwrecks and even an underwater sculpture museum to discover. Celebrated local artist and architect César Manrique blended nature and architecture, contributing to a less commercialised island than many of Lanzarote’s neighbours; discover his work at the cactus garden, Jameos del Agua and Mirador del Río.

