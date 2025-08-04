Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the eight official Canary Islands, Lanzarote is perhaps the most instantly recognisable from the air. Its black lava landscape dotted with whitewashed houses and properties is in stark contrast to its desert-like neighbour, Fuerteventura. While it may look otherworldly and quite exclusive, Lanzarote has been welcoming holidaymakers for decades. Holidays in Lanzarote can be incredibly good value for those looking for sun, sand and solace on a budget.

While the island has been undergoing somewhat of a luxury makeover in the last few years, it doesn’t mean that prices are inflated. Whether you’re looking for a cheap-and-cheerful self-catering apartment, a basic beach hotel to rest your head, a good-value family resort or simply a place to stay that doesn’t break the bank, Lanzarote has you covered.

Looking for the very best hotels in Lanzarote? Discover them with our guide.

Best budget hotels in Lanzarote 2025

There are some incredibly reasonably priced hotels, villas, B&Bs and apartments on offer across the volcanic island, from classic resorts such as Playa Blanca, Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise, to more rural spots in Arrieta and the island’s more residential north. Ross Clarke

1. Nautilus Lanzarote hotel

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery Nautilus Lanzarote is just a 10-minute drive from the airport ( Nautilus Lanzarote )

This four-star beachside hotel is great for those wanting the flexibility of an apartment with the convenience of hotel facilities and services. Its range of apartments, many fully accessible, come with their own terraces for sunbathing and outdoor feasts, a fully equipped kitchen, an iron and ironing board, a TV and more. There are two heated swimming pools, mini-golf, library, a breakfast room, and a staggering 800 pieces of art dotted around the complex.

Address: Calle Gramillo, 5, 35500 Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: The 7 best things to do in Tenerife’s Costa Adeje, from sunbathing to whale watching

2. H10 Timanfaya Palace hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery The H10 Timanfaya Palace enjoys a picturesque beachfront location ( H10 Timanfaya Palace )

If you’re looking an adults-only break on a budget, then the Timanfaya Palace would be a savvy choice. Located in the much-loved southern resort of Playa Blanca, the hotel has an all-inclusive board basis which can help keep costs down, as meals, snacks and drinks are covered. There are two outdoor swimming pools to cool off plus a heated indoor pool. Rooms are modern and comfortable, and many have sea views. For something special, try the Privilege level package that gives you exclusive access to private sunbathing areas and an à la carte dinner service, as well as other perks.

Address: Calle Gran Canaria, 1. Urb, 35580 Montaña Roja, Las Palmas

Doubles from £118. Book now

Read more: 11 of the best budget-friendly hotels in Tenerife

3. La Casa de los Naranjos hotel

Haria

open image in gallery The historic La Casa de los Naranjos La Casa de los Naranjos is listed as monumental in the Heritage Register of the Cabildo de Lanzarote ( La Casa de los Naranjos )

This absolutely stunning boutique hotel set in a traditional Canarian manor house has just eight rooms. There is a definite touch of indulgence here with features such as roll-top baths, antique furniture and quirky artwork. You’ll also have access to the communal areas such as the library, which has been preserved and restored to how it would have looked when the house was constructed. There’s also an interior patio, orange garden and terrace for quiet moments. You’re just a five-minute walk from Casa Museo de César Manrique – the museum and former home of Lanzarote’s famous architect and artist.

Address: Calle Rincón de Aganada, 4, 35520 Haría, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: Why the Canary Islands should be your next holiday destination

4. Jardines del Sol hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery Enjoy mini golf, table tennis and billiards at Jardines del Sol hotel ( Hilton Grand Vacations )

A collection of whitewashed bungalows around a central pool, Jardines del Sol might just be the most well-equipped apartments around. They have washing machines, dishwashers, coffee machines, TVs, private terraces and even filtered water taps. Each property has separate bedrooms and kitchens, as well as spacious lounge-diners. The complex is quiet, although there is a restaurant and bar – and you’re a pleasant 25-minute stroll from the centre of bustling Playa Blanca. One-bedroom to four-bedroom villas sleep anywhere between four and 10 people.

Address: Urb, Montaña Roja, C. Francia, 1, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: The 14 best hotels in Tenerife

5. Finca de Arrieta hotel

Arrieta

open image in gallery Animal lovers can visit Finca de Arrieta’s friendly donkeys and chickens and even collect fresh eggs from the hen-house ( Finca de Arrieta )

For an alternative sort of stay, Finca de Arrieta offers a choice of stone cottages, yurts, and eco villas in its semi-rural surrounds. Everything here has a sustainable focus, from off-grid, renewable energy and a solar-heated swimming pool, to hybrid car airport transfers. All the accommodation options have access to a kitchen and come with private terraces. The quirky two-storey, former windmill Eco Tower has 360-degree views, volcanic stone walls and its own banana plants. Guests receive a free welcome pack on arrival that includes a bottle of Cava, water, milk, wine and tea and coffee.

Address: 34A, 35542 Tabayesco, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: 26 of the best beaches in Spain

6. Pension Magec hotel

La Tiñosa – Puerto del Carmen

Pension simply means a guesthouse, and this one in the old harbour of Puerto del Carmen is a wonderfully cheap and cheerful option for budget-conscious travellers. If you’re happy to forgo the big hotel luxuries in favour of simple, clean rooms with easy access to the beaches and amenities of this popular resort, then this is a great choice. There’s a shared kitchen for preparing meals and free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Popular with divers, the hotel has special rates at local diving schools.

Address: C. Hierro, 11, 35510 Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: The Canary Island you might not have thought of for wine – and running

7. El Hotelito del Golfo hotel

open image in gallery Located in a peaceful corner of Lanzarote, El Hotelito del Golfo is great for travellers seeking a tranquil break ( El Hotelito del Golfo )

The clue is in the name of this property: “hotelito” means “little hotel”, and that’s exactly what it is. With just five rooms, it’s boutique, but has all the makings of a much larger hotel, with a tempting saltwater pool and sun terrace, homemade breakfast using local products and a bar for savouring a glass of wine as the sun goes down over the horizon. El Hotelito is located on the southwest of the island right next to one of Lanzarote’s most famous sights: El Golfo’s volcanic green lagoon.

Address: Av. Marítima, 6, 35570 El Golfo, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: This Canary Island resort is a haven for active travellers – and surprisingly good for toddlers too

8. Grupotel Cinco Plazas hotel

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery Puerto del Carmen is home to a kids’ club that’s perfect for entertaining younger guests ( Grupotel Cinco Plazas )

Just 350 metres from the Blue Flag beaches of Puerto del Carmen, this dazzling blue and white apartment complex is an ideal choice for families. There are two pools and a splash zone for frolicking in the water and sunshine, plus a playground. The apartments are bright, spacious and come with walk-in showers, kitchens, and balconies or terraces. If you don’t want to cook, there’s a buffet restaurant onsite serving breakfast and dinner, plus a poolside snack bar for refreshing smoothies.

Address: C. Anzuelo, 56, 35510 Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: Discover the lesser-known side of Tenerife where beers are €2.50 and landscapes appear straight out of a movie

9. Hipotels Natura Palace – Adults Only hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery The four-star Hipotels Natura Palace is a great choice for those seeking a child-free break ( Hipotels Natura Palace )

One for the adults, the Natura Palace sits waterfront in Playa Blanca in the south of the island with views over to neighbouring Fuerteventura and the Isla de Lobos. There are a mix of rooms, suites and villas to choose from; all are comfortable and modern and come with complimentary orange juice, fruit and water. There’s both a buffet and an à la carte restaurant that specialises in Canarian cuisine. You’ll also find a gym if you’re keen to maintain your fitness regime – or you can make the most of a long Playa Blanca promenade that stretches nine kilometres from the lighthouse to the marina.

Address: Calle Lanzarote, 9, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: How to afford a family city break in one of Europe’s biggest tourism destinations

10. Sands Beach Resort hotel

Costa Teguise

open image in gallery Sands Beach Resort hotel is home to seven swimming pools ( Sands Beach Resort )

Set out like a village with six different areas, the Sands Beach Resort has its own private beach, access to the public beach and several swimming pools, meaning whichever apartment you’re staying in, you’ll never be far from a swim. The mix of studios and apartments comes with full kitchens and private terraces to make the most of the al fresco lifestyle. You can play of game of tennis on the onsite court and children have access to a playground and kids’ club Buddy’s.

Address: Av. de las Islas Canarias, 18, 35508 Costa Teguise, Las Palmas, Spain

Read more: 11 best cities to visit in Spain: Where to stay and what to do in each one

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert Canary Islands travel writer, Ross Clarke, who used to live in Gran Canaria and has been travelling to the Canary Islands for many years. Ross holds a WSET Level 2 Award in Wines and writes about food and wine for several publications, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When selecting which hotels to include, Ross considered his own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

Read more: 10 best family hotels in Tenerife

FAQs

What currency do I need?

The official currency in Lanzarote – and across all of Spain, including the Canary Islands – is the Euro (€).

How much should I budget per day?

Compared with other European holiday destinations, Lanzarote is a relatively affordable destination. Eating out is reasonably low-cost, particularly in establishments frequented by locals away from busy tourist hubs serving tapas and seafood. Public buses are reliable and inexpensive, while car hire costs between £20-35 a day. Plus, many of Lanzarote’s loveliest attractions, including beaches, volcanoes and scenic hiking routes, are all free. Travellers on a budget can expect to spend between £50-70 per day, including accommodation, while mid-range travellers can exist on a daily budget of around £80-150 (including accommodation).

When's the cheapest time of year to visit Lanzarote?

The cheapest time to visit Lanzarote is during the low season, which falls between April and June and September and early December. At these times, visitors can expect to find lower flight prices, cheaper accommodation and fewer tourists. Temperatures also remain steady, too: travellers can expect an average daily temperature of 20C–23C throughout April, May and June, while September, October and November bring averages of between 21C–25C. Times to avoid for holidaymakers seeking a bargain include school holidays and February half-term.

Best free things to do in Lanzarote

Lanzarote is crammed with natural beauty and attractions, many of which are free to enjoy. Beaches are arguably one of the islands’ main attractions, from the crystal-clear waters of Playa Papagayo, to the sunsets and surf vibes of Playa de Famara. Take a hike and be wowed by the volcanic craters of Volcán El Cuervo or Caldera Blanca, or soak up the rugged scenery on a stroll along the cliffs of Risco de Famara. Browse local markets at Teguise Sunday market for handmade goods and music, or head to Haría’s artisan market every Saturday. Explore the volcanic landscapes of Los Hervideros and La Geria, or watch the sun set over La Graciosa island from the road at Mirador del Río.

How to get the best deal on flights and accommodation

Lanzarote is a popular package holiday destination, offering affordable deals from most major travel companies, including Tui, Jet2holidays, and easyJet Holidays. If you’re looking for a ‘fly-and-flop’ getaway with all-inclusive catering and everything you need in one resort, this is often the most affordable way to book. Booking last-minute or taking advantage of monthly flash sales can save you upwards of £400 at times.





That said, if you plan on venturing outside of your hotel, you may find it cheaper to book your hotel and flights separately. Booking platforms like Hotels.com, Booking.com and Expedia are great for comparing prices of larger hotel chains, alongside small independent businesses and you can often find promo codes for extra money off. If you prefer booking everything on a single platform, Expedia offers a dedicated flights section. Plus, The Independent readers can enjoy an exclusive six per cent discount on hotel bookings.





Read more: 7 of the best beaches in Lanzarote