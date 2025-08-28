Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lanzarote has emerged as one Spain’s most luxurious destinations over the last few years, with the island focussing on quality and unique experiences instead of the mass tourism it became known for in the past. This ties in with Lanzarote’s long-established building and environmental regulations and legacy of artist and architect César Manrique. Properties are restricted to how many storeys tall they can be and what colour they are painted – in fact, the only high-rise building is the Arrecife Gran Hotel, which opened just before the rules came in. It means that the island’s beautiful natural volcanic landscape is protected, and it creates a pretty picture from above of the dark lava fields and red-baked mountains dotted with white-washed buildings.

The popular resorts of Playa del Carmen, Playa Blanca and Costa Teguise offer up five-star retreats, luxury all-inclusive hotels, high-end adults-only accommodation and more in surroundings set up over decades to cater for travellers. It’s not just the tourist hotspots that tick the luxury box either. A wealth of quirky and traditional boutique hotels has opened further inland and away from the hustle and bustle for true escape.

For the best hotels in Lanzarote, read our guide.

My favourite hotel from this list has the trappings of a Bond villain’s luxe lair, with a wonderful calm about the place. Every element has been expertly curated and designed, unsurprising for a house that was the ancestral home of the artist César Manrique Ross Clarke

Best luxury hotels in Lanzarote 2025

1. César Lanzarote hotel

La Asomada

open image in gallery Get lost in this luxury location near La Asomada ( César Lanzarote )

Before you even arrive to César Lanzarote, it feels special. The twisting road, grand gated entrance and landscape of grapevines and palms leads you to this striking manor house. It has the trappings of a Bond villain’s luxe lair and there’s a wonderful calm about the place. Every element has been expertly curated and designed, unsurprising for a house that was the ancestral home of the artist César Manrique. Rooms are cosy with high-end toiletries and smart electronic systems for lights, curtains, air con and more. Head through the classic vaulted Canarian patio and you’ll reach the pool and leisure area with views of the sea and surrounding scorched mountains. Downstairs is the intimate restaurant serving an ever-changing local tasting menu. Don’t miss drinks on the terrace of the Sunset Bar, which as you’d expect, afford stellar views of the sun disappearing behind the mountains to the west. It’s little wonder that the hotel is a member of the prestigious Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection.

Address: Camino del, Cam. Barranco Por la Vegueta, 24, 35572 La Asomada, Las Palmas

Read more: The best hotels in Lanzarote for spas, families and all-inclusive holidays

2. Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery For a sustainable stay, opt for Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park ( Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park )

Overseen by famed Lanzarote architect Manrique, this hotel of three semi-circular buildings was designed to mimic zocos – the distinctive volcanic stone walls that surround grape vines grown on the island. As you would expect from a five-star property and the Iberostar brand, the hotel is chic and modern and sustainability is at the heart of everything, from supporting sustainable fishing practices for ingredients to refillable water bottle stations and renewable energy. The 388 rooms and suites are peaceful with natural wood and bright-white furnishings, and there are fully accessible rooms. For something special, opt for the Star Prestige package to ensure the best rooms with access to extra facilities including an exclusive sun terrace and pool, and a stand-alone restaurant. An eight-slide aquapark caters for kids, while active adults can enjoy the tennis courts and sports facilities. For complete calm, book into the spa for a Lanzarote signature massage that uses hydrating nutrient-rich avocado oil.

Address: Av. Archipiélago, 7, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas

Read more: The best budget hotels in Lanzarote, according to an expert

3. La Isla y el Mar hotel

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery La Isla y el Mar’s minimalist design makes for a laidback vibe ( Sebastia Mercadal )

Even though this hotel has 81 suites, it feels like a boutique hotel. Those with a design eye, will enjoy the minimalist vibes, but you’ll find plush details adorn rooms and communal areas. Suites are spacious and there’s even a loft-style space for extra special stays. For those not intending to spend much time in their room, the Suite Excellence Atlantic hits the right balance of luxe with sea views, king-size bed and an ample balcony, as well as the standard amenities such as a coffee maker, pillow menu and Bluetooth speaker. Food comes in the way of a buffet restaurant or the a la carte Kentia Gourmet Club with its 0 km ethos and creative dishes. Everything is thoughtful here, and the hotel is accessible for people with reduced mobility. Make the most of the sublime spa or book onto a golf experience to perfect your swing, or just idle the days away by the dreamy pool.

Address: C. Reina Sofía, 23, 35510 Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas

Read more: The best things to do in Tenerife’s Costa Adeje, from sunbathing to whale watching

4. Paradisus by Meliá Salinas Lanzarote hotel

Costa Teguise

open image in gallery For an adults-only option, book a room at Paradisus by Meliá Salinas ( Paradisus by Meliá Salinas Lanzarote )

This exclusive, adults-only all-inclusive is located between two of Costa Teguise’s most popular beaches, Playa de los Charcos and Playa de Las Cucharas. While this might be one of the oldest hotels in the resort, you wouldn’t know it, as it exudes a contemporary high-end beach club aesthetic. It’s worth wandering around to see original Manrique artworks and architecture. You can choose between rooms, suites and villas, but all come with rain showers, organic toiletries and ample terraces or balconies. You can make the most of the eight bars and restaurants including the pretty La Graciosa that serves local seafood. For those in superior rooms, you also get to enjoy cultural experiences as part of your stay, and can choose from wine tasting, art and wellness or visits to some of Manrique’s famous spaces on the island.

Address: Av. de las Islas Canarias, s/n, 35508 Costa Teguise, Las Palmas

Read more: The best budget-friendly hotels in Tenerife

5. Seaside Los Jameos Playa hotel

Puerto del Carmen

open image in gallery For a classic Canarian style, choose Seaside Los Jameos Playa ( Seaside Los Jameos Playa Seneida García )

Located on the pleasant Playa de los Pocillos, this hotel has classic Canarian style with pine wood detailing and typical Lanzarote white, brown and blue paintwork. Rooms and suites have an old-school beach charm with wicker furniture and painted wooden headboards but are packed with up-to-date amenities including all-important tea and coffee facilities, sustainable climate control system and USB-C sockets and UK plugs. There are dedicated accessible twin rooms available for those with limited mobility. There’s a serene spa, and a focus on sport with golf packages, fitness and yoga and even an ironman package for when the Lanzarote triathlon is in town.

Address: C. Marte, 2, 35510 Puerto del Carmen, Las Palmas

Read more: Why the Canary Islands should be your next holiday destination

6. Arrecife Gran Hotel & Spa

Arrecife

open image in gallery Arrecife Gran Hotel’s top suites have panoramic suites ( Arrecife Gran Hotel & Spa )

The one and only high-rise building on the island, the Gran Hotel overlooks the port of Arrecife, the island’s capital. The five-star hotel offers the best of both worlds, as it is right on El Reducto beach and steps away from the centre of the city with its exciting restaurant scene. A choice of room types is available, but the Sky Suites have to be the ultimate luxury experience if for nothing other than the astounding panoramic views, contemporary furnishings, whirlpool bath and one complimentary spa circuit access per person. There are several restaurants to choose from including a buffet, but try the rooftop Blue 17 for snacks and sharing plates with stellar views.

Address: Parque Islas Canarias, s/n, 35500 Arrecife, Las Palmas

Read more: The best hotels in Tenerife

7. Hotel Fariones

Puerto del Carmen

Hotel Fariones is legendary in these parts, as it was one of the first luxury hotels to open on the island in 1967 and has welcomed everyone from prime ministers and pop stars. It had a complete renovation in 2020, and it’s now a beautiful blend of classic and contemporary. Rooms and suites – including dedicated accessible rooms – are comfortable and unsurprisingly tap into the mid-century vibe. The Royal Suite is the pinnacle of the accommodation choices with an enormous terrace, stunning sea views, daily à la carte breakfast room service, free transfers, complimentary mini bar and daily wellness circuit access. If you can prize yourself out of the infinity pool, don’t miss the Japanese-inspired Kaori restaurant by lauded chef Victor Planas. Head for sundowners at the classy La Barra cocktail bar.

Address: Calle Roque del Este, 1, 35510 Lanzarote, Las Palmas

Read more: Best beaches in Spain

8. Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa hotel

Puerto Calero

open image in gallery From club loungers to late-night bars, Secrets Lanzarote Resort has it all ( Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa )

This palatial resort in the upscale marina area Puerto Calero has 335 rooms and suites divided among the expansive sea-facing property. For a dose of luxury without the need for excess, try the Preferred Club Suite Deluxe Ocean View rooms that have stunning Atlantic views, plus you’ll get access to the club lounge, where you can enjoy continental breakfast each day, light snacks in the afternoon and drinks. There are no fewer than 11 bars and restaurants to choose from including the late-night La Habana cocktail bar and the premium Bluewater Grill Steakhouse. The cavernous spa offers a range of treatments including the volcanic ritual where volcanic rock and local aloe vera products rejuvenate the skin.

Address: Calle Hesperia Nº 1 Urbanización Cortijo Viejo SN, 35570 Puerto Calero, Las Palmas

Read more: The Canary Island you might not have thought of for wine – and running

9. Casa Sua hotel

Famara

open image in gallery Playa De Famara in Lanzarote is famous for its surf break ( Getty Images )

The brainchild of famous Spanish actor and model Jon Kortajarena, this boutique stay comprises of a villa, three apartments and a studio. Set above the sprawling sands of Famara beach on the northwest coast of the island, the hotel offers wonderful views of the sea and sunset. Cosy apartments overlook the pool area and ocean, and their floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. Everything about this place says and feels A-list – you can get on-site massages on request – and you can even rent the whole villa if looking for a standout holiday space for, say, a special birthday or anniversary. Famara is famed for its near-constant swells and is a paradise for those looking to surf, bodyboard, windsurf or kitesurf.

Address: C. Bellas del Risco, 9, 35558 Lanzarote, Las Palmas

Read more: This Canary Island resort is a haven for active travellers – and surprisingly good for toddlers too

10. Princesa Yaiza hotel

Playa Blanca

open image in gallery For a family-friendly stay with a touch of luxury, head to Princesa Yaiza ( Princesa Yaiza )

This five-star family-friendly resort in the south of the island is set out like a typical Canarian village, with striking pinewood balconies. It has 12 different room types among its 385 rooms including suites adapted to the needs of wheelchair users and hearing-impaired guests, plus rather cool duplex suites with mezzanine-level bedrooms. To kick off the leisure facilities, there are six pools, sports courts, children’s adventure zone and an extensive spa centre with treatments including a deeply soothing volcanic stone massage. The award-winning restaurant Isla de Lobos serves up the best of local ingredients, many of which come from the hotel group’s own farm, Finca de Ugo.

Address: Av. de Papagayo, 22, 35580 Playa Blanca, Las Palmas

Read more: Discover the lesser-known side of Tenerife where beers are €2.50 and landscapes appear straight out of a movie

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Ross Clarke, who has a deep knowledge of Lanzarote and the Canary Islands, having lived there for a time and travelled there frequently. When picking which hotels to include, Ross considered his own experience of staying in the hotels and evaluated them on location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Lanzarote?

The best overall time to visit Lanzarote is the shoulder season of March to May and September to early November. Here, you can expect warm weather (21–27C), plenty of sunshine and low rainfall, plus fewer tourists and lower prices.

June to August is a busier period, with higher temperatures (27–32C) and hot and dry weather. School holidays also make this a more expensive time.

If you’re seeking a more active holiday, December to February is an ideal time for walking, cycling and sightseeing, with temperatures of around 18–22C and cooler evenings.

How many days do I need?

Flights usually can take around four hours from the UK, so many families seeking a stay in Lanzarote will visit for a week or more. However, long weekends lasting three or four days are also doable.

What are the nicest areas to stay?

Playa Blanca on the southern coasts is arguably one of the “nicest” spots in Lanzarote, with a relaxed vibe that’s suitable for couples, beautiful beaches and restaurants and a ferry access to the neighbouring island of Fuerteventura.

Haría and the northern interior and coastline is home to stunning volcanic and coastal landscapes, whitewashed villages and fewer tourists, making it ideal for those seeking a more authentic, local experience.

Costa Teguise is a great choice for families and water sports enthusiasts, with calm beaches and a relaxed, resort feel, while La Geria is an inland choice that wine lovers and those seeking a rural retreat will love. Elsewhere, Puerto del Carmen is a lively choice for those seeking nightlife and bars in a destination that’s also close to the airport.