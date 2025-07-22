Hotel El Palace, Barcelona, review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As far as storied Barcelona addresses go, Hotel El Palace is right up there, having welcomed everybody from royals to rock and roll musicians through its grand Baroque-style entrance. It is home to a wonderful spa and a leafy rooftop pool, restaurant and outdoor cinema

Location

Situated in the Eixample District, it is nearby – on foot or via metro – to Gaudí’s La Pedrera and Casa Batlló, as well as the Catalonian capital’s famous market: La Boquería. It’s a picturesque 25-minute stroll to the Sagrada Familia. Plus, you can hop on a metro and get to the beach in under half an hour. If shopping is your priority, high-end boutiques and high street stores sit just over 10 minutes away on Passeig de Gràcia. Plus, if you want to go slightly further afield to the picturesque El Born or Gothic neighbourhoods, taxis stop conveniently right outside the hotel’s doors.

Read more: Nobu Hotel, Barcelona review

The vibe

Prior to its rebrand in 2005, Hotel El Palace, which first opened its doors in 1919, used to be The Ritz, Barcelona – and the hotel still bursts with the brand’s classic opulence and glamour. Top-hatted doormen greet guests at the grand entrance, which is decorated with dark red scarlet curtains. The key to each room isn’t a digitalised card but a weighty old-style key – complete with a large tassel – that you can leave at reception with the welcoming concierge when you head out to explore.

Read more: The best spa hotels in Barcelona, 2025

Furnishings are unashamedly grand, with humongous chandeliers hanging in the ‘hall’, which serves as a walkway through the building and a luxurious bar. This is not to say El Palace is stuffy – this is the place where Dalí famously once had a horse sent up to his room. Royals and rock and roll musicians have spent the night here and, as such, the hotel has remained true to its affluent roots as well as moving with modern times.

open image in gallery 'La La Land' screening at El Palace's rooftop cinema ( Hotel El Palace )

Service

Nothing, absolutely nothing, is too much trouble for the staff at El Palace. They will print your boarding passes, get you tickets for shows, bring you yoga mats to work out in your room at 7am, and – if you’re in a suite that comes complete with an actual coat and tails-wearing butler – unpack your suitcase for you. What’s especially nice, though (other than being treated like an A-list celebrity) is the thoughtfulness of the staff. They’re observant in a way that feels supremely caring and will do things like leave hotel-branded bookmarks on top of your books at turn down, on which the story of how in 1987 Freddie Mercury sat down at the hotel’s piano and began to improvise a song that would later become Exercises in Free Love with his collaborator Montserrat Caballé.

Read more: The Majestic Hotel & Spa, Barcelona, hotel review

Bed and Bath

The rooms at El Palace feel nothing less than regal. Decor-wise, they’re more restrained than the rest of the hotel – lots of cream and ivory – than the hotel’s ornate communal spaces, which ensures a feeling of calm. Throughout, comfort is king. The beds are generously large and endlessly comfortable. All rooms come with desks, lounge areas and rainfall showers, with most also having double sinks. The hotel’s six Art Suites, each inspired by one of the hotel’s famous regulars, come complete with a Roman bath-inspired mosaic shower first installed in 1919 and have their own living rooms.

The Joan Miró suite – named after one of the city’s most famous Catalan painters, sculptors and ceramists – comes with coffee table art tomes, as well as the hotel’s vibrant and lengthy history. Complimentary water is provided in all the rooms. There’s significant wardrobe space, a TV expertly hidden in a gold Baroque frame, and Nespresso machines, tea bags and fluffy white robes provided.

open image in gallery The Josephine Baker Art Suite at El Palace ( Hotel El Palace )

Food and drink

Each day starts with a breakfast buffet you may as well call a banquet in the hotel’s El Jardín restaurant. Full English classics, fresh pastries, fresh juices, a selection of cheese and meats are all available in a picturesque, palm-house-type setting.

At Amar restaurant, expect fresh seafood from head chef Rafa Zafra, live music, and mouth-watering cocktails in good company; Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama have all dined here. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, head up to the hotel’s picturesque Rooftop Garden for oysters, tzatziki salad, tuna tartare, and a selection of salads, while looking out over 360-degree views of the city. A bottle of Cava disappears quickly when you’re chatting up here.

Read more: The enchanting Spanish town that got tourism right

Facilities

On the rooftop, there’s a film club throughout the warmer months. Watching Hugh Grant profess his love to Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral while sipping on cocktails and watching the sunset over the distant Montserrat hills is the perfect low-key evening activity.

El Palace’s gym is small for a hotel of its size, with no windows and little space to do mat workouts like yoga or pilates. However, the rooms are so generous that it’s possible to work out in your room and concierge staff will happily bring mats to your room if required. The spa is lovely, but also little, with three treatment rooms and a Tamazcal room, which is essentially a Mayan twist on a stone sauna. The upstairs pool, meanwhile, offers panoramic views and luxuriously plump sun loungers where you can enjoy oysters and champagne if you’re feeling flush.

open image in gallery The picturesque rooftop at El Palace ( El Palace )

Disability access

Two suites at El Palace have full disabled access, while another two are semi-adapted. The pool is also accessible.

Pet policy

Dogs are allowed at El Palace, with pooches greeted on arrival with their own bed, water bowl, toy and Lily’s Kitchen organic treats. Cats and other domestic animals aren’t allowed, however, and only one dog is allowed per room for a €75 (£64) per day supplement charge.

Check in/check out

Check in at Hotel El Palace Barcelona is from 3pm and check out is until 12pm.

Family friendly

Children under 12 can stay for free, and kids are provided with a welcome kit on arrival that includes biscuits, juice and colouring books. Extra beds for children are €100 (£89), with connecting rooms available for families. Breakfast is free for those aged four and under.

At a glance

Best thing: The welcoming staff and luxurious yet homely atmosphere.

Worst thing: The gym being a touch on the small side.

Right for: Those who like their opulence with a side of cultural history.

Not right for: Anyone on a budget.

Instagram from: The open air cinema at sunset or the luxurious entrance hall.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 668, L'Eixample, 08010

Website: www.hotelpalacebarcelona.com

Read more: Why the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is worthy of a food pilgrimage