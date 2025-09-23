Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long before cruise ships lurked around the harbour, this city was a melting pot of cultures, from Roman to Moorish to Spanish. Fortunately for the swarms of holidaymakers fresh off flights to PMI, one of Europe’s busiest airports, Palma’s hotel scene is as eclectic as its history, meaning there’s something for everyone from solo travellers to couples on a romantic getaway.

From quiet, boutique boltholes to spectacularly swanky spots with rooftop pools, Michelin-starred dining, and some of the best views in the Mediterranean, these hotels are chosen for their unique character, prime locations, and exceptional experiences. Most of the accommodations in this list are within a stone’s throw from the towering cathedral, but the crooked cocoon of Palma’s city centre offers a sense of peace even in the busiest quarters. Whether it’s a historic converted palace or a buzzy modern spot where the sound of waves floats by over DJ beats, we have rounded up this list of the very best hotels in Palma de Mallorca for a magical Mediterranean getaway.

Read now: The best family-friendly hotels in Mallorca

Visit Palma during the shoulder season and you will be rewarded with cooler days and fewer crowds. You don’t have to wander far to find quiet streets, unpretentious cafe-bars with great vermouth, and some amazing restaurants. My top tip? Watch the sunset turn the awe-inspiring cathedral pink from the simple bar on the moat below. Marti Buckley

Best hotels in Palma 2025

At a glance

1. Palma Riad hotel

open image in gallery ‘Maximalist fantasy’ can be found in the rooms at Palma Riad ( Palma Riad )

The Palma Riad is the antithesis of a formulaic five star hotel, hidden just steps from Palma’s busy city centre. The hotel understands that modern luxury should be irreplicable and uncommon. The mystical tone is set immediately when you enter the cool, dark oasis where reception staff floats around in gold-threaded kaftans, past a simple bar and desk. The magic crystallizes in the central patio: an azulejo-lined pool topped with a gigantic, age-spotted mirror reflecting a fireplace full of dripping candles.

While the hardwood and tile floors and impossibly high ceilings hint at this old Mallorquin home’s history, the rooms explode into maximalist fantasy, with jewel-toned velvets, black walls, and pattern-heavy upholstery that create a sumptuous stay unlike any other on the island. Mirrored ceilings, a palm tree lamp with feathers for fronds, brass and marble fireplaces are just some of the unique touches in the spacious rooms. There are nods to modern luxury, too, including GHD dryers and curlers and a menu of Molton Brown scents that get decanted into tasselled vials for your nightly use.

Address: Carrer de Sant Jaume, 5, Palma

Read more: This Mallorca village has become one of the most exclusive spots in the Balearics – yet retains its boho charm

2. Can Alomar hotel

open image in gallery Dine out on the terrace at Can Alomar ( Can Alomar )

For blissed out five-star luxury with a perfect location on Palma’s bustling Passeig des Borne, adults-only Can Alomar is hard to beat. This see-and-be-seen stay in a former stately home starts in a buzzy, stone-arched lobby with doors you may never touch your whole stay, thanks to a lovely staff that jumps to attention every time you walk through. The second floor is home to De Tokio a Lima, one of Palma’s most popular restaurants, whose Nikkei-Mediterranean fusion extends all the way to the cocktails.

Tranquillity sets in as you ascend the curving 19th-century staircase, past the 16 extra-spacious rooms, with taupe and grey accents and contemporary art pieces, alongside luxury touches like GHD hair tools and a sleepy tea turndown service. On the top floor, a pool is surrounded on one side by the greenery of the rambla and on the other by gorgeous views of the city and sea, and it’s the perfect spot to spend spritz-filled afternoons with all-day poolside service. The torreón is the cherry on top, a spot to sit with your paramour or do a morning exercise class with the on-call trainer.

Address: Carrer de Sant Feliu 1, Centre, Palma

Read more: I’m a Gen X retired raver – here’s how I swapped hedonism for high-end wellness in Ibiza

3. Puro Grand hotel

open image in gallery Historic character is blended with contemporary furnishings at Puro Grand ( Puro Grand )

A sense of spaciousness defines Puro Grand, despite its position packed into Palma’s crooked central streets. This 15th century palace features soaring ceilings, stone arches galore, and a breezy Moorish-Mediterranean décor by famed interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán. The lobby and open-air patio doubles as dining area, for an elegant breakfast or dinner at Sukalde, the hotel’s Basque restaurant.

Rooms are a respite from Palma’s tropical buzz, blending historic character with calming, contemporary bamboo and stone and touches of linen and sisal. Plus, there are a boatload of benefits to staying at a Puro property, such as spending a day at one of the brand’s stylish beach clubs, complete with glistening pools and icy drinks. Just a hop, skip and a jump away you have access to a spa and gym at the sister hotel, Can Marques. Or get a cheeky reservation at Beatnik, where inventive cocktails accompany DJ spinning beats into the wee hours.

Address: Carrer del Forn de la Glòria, 5, Centre, 07012 Palma, Mallorca

Read more: What I learned about heartbreak and healing at Spain’s La Tomatina festival

4. Sant Francesc

open image in gallery San Francesc is a restored 19th-century mansion ( San Francesc )

A stay at Sant Francesc comes with a side of gallery glamour. This meticulously restored 19th-century mansion showcases museum-quality furnishings against statement art and centuries-old mouldings. Sleep under original frescoed ceilings in sophisticated rooms with French oak floors and Egyptian cotton linens. The rooftop pool is especially picture-perfect, overlooking the 13th-century Sant Francesc Basilica and Palma bay, while the tranquil olive tree courtyard provides respite from the Mallorcan sun.

The atmospheric restaurant occupies the former stables, and the spa is situated in a historic basement cistern, lending the whole place buckets of personality. Palma's major attractions lie within a five-minute walk, while thoughtful touches include comprehensive island guides in every room that you’ll actually want to pick up.

Address: Plaça de Sant Francesc, 5, Centre, 07001 Palma

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Lanzarote for exclusive sun terraces and word-class cuisine

5. Can Cera hotel

open image in gallery For a home-away-from-home feel on your next trip to Palma, check in to Can Cera ( Can Cera )

Few Palma hotels feel homier than Can Cera… if your home happens to be a tastefully appointed 15th century Mediterranean mansion, that is. The stone-floored lobby was once the carriage house and patio of this stately building, and conserves an open-air living feel with a spindly palm tree soaring towards the patch of blue sky over the sweeping stone staircase.

Oversized ancient-looking keys open the rooms, which trace the bones of the home to form 14 unique chambers. Dark walls, sisal underfoot, and vintage furniture gives a distinct moody Mediterranean feel. A mixologist mans a marble slab bar in the library each day starting at 6pm, so guests can sip craft cocktails and stare up at the ornate, hand-carved-and-painted wood ceilings. A top floor solarium for soaking up sun and a small underground spa round out the facilities at this intimate adults-only spot.

Address: Carrer de Sant Francesc, 8, Centre, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

Read more: The best beaches in Lanzarote to visit

6. El Llorenç hotel

open image in gallery El Llorenç in Palma is home to Palma’s longest infinity pool ( El Llorenç )

The exterior of El Llorenç, on a roundabout in Palma’s quiet Calatrava district, is coyly understated, but a step indoors reveals a high-design Great Gatsbyesque interior by creative Magnus Ehrland. This adults-only hotel oozes luxury, with elegant rooms made expansive by ultra-high ceilings and warm wood floors. Spend most of your time at the rooftop showstopper, Palma's longest infinity pool that runs straight into endless Mediterranean blue. Balinese-style sunbeds in the shallow end make perfect cocktail perches as the sun sets.

El Llorenç is home to Michelin-starred DINS Santi Taura, a destination where even the informal menu showcases jaw-dropping local ingredients. Though there aren’t any true luxury beach hotels in Palma, El Llorenç is just a few minutes’ walk to the urban Platja de Can Pere Antoni.

Address: Plaça de Llorenç Villalonga, 4, Centre, 07001 Palma

Read more: The best family-friendly hotels in Lanzarote for kids’ clubs, waterparks and beaches

7. Can Bordoy hotel

open image in gallery Thick velvet curtains and freestanding bathtubs can be found at Can Bordoy ( Can Bordoy )

Tucked away behind an unmarked stone archway, this hidden 16th-century mansion is a secluded escape steeped in a unique brand of intense romanticism. The sprawling walled garden is one of the old town's largest, a frond-filled oasis with heated pool and shaded pergolas perfect for lazy afternoons. The 24 spacious suites feature award-winning design combining period charm with high-tech touches like mirrored televisions and mattresses whose firmness you can adjust. The decadent freestanding bathtubs in the bedroom are a whimsical touch, separated (or not) by a thick velvet curtain, and some suites even feature private hot tubs.

Botànic restaurant is a destination for locally sourced dishes served in the wood-panelled library or the garden courtyard. Even the spa is outlandishly stylish with its stone walls and sleek marble. The rooftop sundeck rounds out that wonderfully hidden-away feel.

Address: Carrer del Forn de la Glòria, 14, Centre, 07012 Palma

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Barcelona for a lavish stay in the coastal Spanish city

8. Nobis Palma hotel

open image in gallery Nobis Palma is situated in a historic Moorish palace ( Pernilla Danielsson )

Blink and you'll miss the stone courtyard of Nobis, which takes the bones of the thousand-year-old Moorish palace and adds high-design furniture for a hotel that feels very now. The dramatic lobby with its towering pillars and historic lightwell draws crowds of tourists to peer through the ancient wooden doorway, but guests retreat to private splash pools and lush ferns. Worn stone glazed in honey-coloured light is a main attraction at this bona fide design hotel, with lovely Scandi meets Mediterranean rooms complete with high rafters, flowing linen drapes, and extras like perfume bars and beach baskets. Sip chilled drinks on the rooftop terrace with sweeping cathedral views or soak in the spa’s heated pools beneath vaulted ceilings at one of Palma’s most stylish stays.

Address: Carrer de les Caputxines, 9, Centre, 07003 Palma

Read more: The best budget hotels in Lanzarote, according to an expert

9. Concepció Nobis hotel

open image in gallery Concepció Nobis is a more intimate affair than its sister hotel ( Pernilla Danielsson )

Concepció by Nobis captures all that is exciting about Palma's design renaissance: refined contemporary furnishings in a restored 16th-century soap factory, emerald and ivory tiled floors by local artisans, and shareable snacks served under original vaulted stone arches. This smaller sibling to the grand Moorish palace nearby offers a more intimate (and affordable) take on historic quarter living, where restored columns frame handcrafted furniture and Mediterranean-inspired colour palettes. Each of the 31 rooms is a cosy retreat with black beams and handmade rugs that perfectly showcase designer pieces. A sunlit salon provides the perfect reading nook between exploring the boutiques of La Rambla and Jaime III just steps away.

Address: Calle de la Concepció, 34, Centre, 07012 Palma

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Seville for rooftop pools and outstanding views

10. Gloria de Sant Jaume

open image in gallery Gloria de Sant Jaume has marble floors and antique furniture ( Gloria de Sant Jaume )

This restored 16th-century palatial home is one of Palma’s five-star properties, and it abounds with turn-of-the-century ornamentation like hand-carved wooden doors and original Escofet tiles. From the marble-floored lobby to the rooms themselves, the hotel is packed with antiques and original paintings from the Cabau family’s collection. The 14 rooms range from cosy attic nooks with claw-footed tubs to a duplex suite with pops of pink and fabulously high ceilings. Both the underground spa’s pool and the rooftop plunge pool are perfect for a pause after a morning or afternoon spent exploring Palma from this centrally located bijou hotel.

Address: Carrer de Sant Jaume, 18, Centre, 07012 Palma

Read more: The best beach hotels in Barcelona, with rooftop pools, Michelin-starred restaurants and epic views

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Marti Buckley, who lives in northern Spain and has a deep knowledge of that area and the Balearic Islands. Marti has been writing about Spain since 2010, lives in San Sebastián and visits the Balearic Islands regularly, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Palma?

The best time to visit Palma de Mallorca is in the months of June or September. The temperatures range from a mild 26C to a low of 23C, with just one day of rain, and the crowds are smaller as well.

Where do celebrities stay?

Celebrities visiting Mallorca love to visit Puerto Portals, where they dock their private yachts. Many celebs have also been sighted at nearby Costa d’en Blanes and in the north of the island in Deia and Valdemossa.

What currency do I need?

The currency in Palma de Mallorca is the euro. You can pay for just about everything by card.