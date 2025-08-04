Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six centuries ago, Seville was one of Europe’s richest and most important cities. A gateway to, and main trading port with, the “New World”. Much of the wealth that flowed in over the centuries was invested in opulent mansions, and these are now enchanting, upscale hotels, reflecting the city’s rich artistic and architectural legacy – original stone floors, pretty patios, hand-painted tiles. At the other end of the timescale is the lipstick-shaped skyscraper, which allows you to see over the entire cityscape. These four and five-star hotels are a mix of individually owned, small groups and international chains, but each one is outstanding for its style, comfort, and location, plus those extras that we’re always delighted by in a high-end establishment.

Each of these establishments has a swimming pool or spa – in some cases both – which is essential for cooling off during the sweltering summer months. Fiona Flores Watson

1. Hotel Alfonso XIII

open image in gallery Hotel Alfonso XIII is one of the best-known hotels in Seville ( Hotel Alfonso XIII )

Easily the most magnificent hotel in Seville, this landmark property was designed to accommodate the eponymous king, his family and important guests at the 1929 Ibero-American Expo. The majestic Regionalist building shows off Seville crafts – signature pale pink bricks and colourful Triana tiles – while 151 luxurious rooms feature geometric marble flooring, plush upholstered wardrobes, and exquisite Moroccan stucco arches; the suites are suitably regal. At Ena terrace restaurant (named after Alfonso’s English queen), tuck into excellent salads (broccoli, courgette, and quinoa), accompanied by night-time flamenco, while you can sip your Alfonso Spritz (elderflower spirit, white wine, and grapefruit soda) in the glamorous American Bar to live jazz. The palm-shaded garden’s swimming pool is a delight, and, highly unusual for Seville, the hotel even has its own onsite car park.

Address: C. San Fernando, 2, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

2. CoolRooms Palacio de Villapanés hotel

open image in gallery For a touch of elegance, check into Palacio de Villapanés ( Palacio de Villapanés )

Supremely elegant – it is a former Marquess’ palace, after all – this establishment in Alfalfa barrio brings Mid-century style and wood parquet floors to a grand 18th-century Andalucian house with pretty arcaded patio, stunning marble floors and lofty ceilings. Contemporary furniture and artworks in the 50 pared-down rooms, some with wood panelling, create a chic feel. From the rooftop terrace, with its daybeds and plunge pool, you can see the Cathedral and Salvador church, while the basement spa offers relaxation and pampering. Eat in the spacious terrace, rather than the dark dining room – decent but pricey Mediterranean cuisine with a modern touch (almadraba tuna tataki with wheat, pumpkin and wakame); we especially love the Moroccan-vibe cubby-hole in the bar.

Address: C. Santiago, 31, Casco Antiguo, 41003 Sevilla, Spain

3. Eurostars Torre Sevilla hotel

open image in gallery Being the tallest building in Andalucia, you won’t get many views better than this from your hotel room ( Eurostars Torre Sevilla )

At this tower hotel, in the top 19 floors of Andalucia’s eponymous tallest building which opened in 2018, the views are clearly the main attraction. As it’s elliptically-shaped, every room has a prime bird’s eye vista of the city laid out below, from the Cartuja Monastery to the north, via 180-degree views of the river, to Triana neighbourhood. The 244 rooms are comfortable if corporate, with huge picture windows, which are also present in the restaurant, spa – being pummelled in a pool at 170-odd metres is an elevating experience – and the stunning top-floor panoramic bar, refreshingly breezy even on hot nights thanks to a partially opening roof. Look out for pointers on the floor indicating the locations of the main city monuments.

Address: Sevilla Tower, Pl. Alcalde Sánchez Monteseirín, 2 edificio, 41092 Sevilla, Spain

4. Hotel Mercer Sevilla

open image in gallery For low-key luxury, book a room at Mercer Sevilla ( Mercer Sevilla )

Low-key luxe personified, this Arenal district hotel is all about impeccable service and unflashy hedonism. The 19th-century mansion was masterfully converted by the same Seville architects who renovated the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Cruz y Ortiz. The proportions – tall, light-filled patio with 15-metre vertical garden stretching up the roof terrace (closed to the general public, unusually); supremely elegant, curved marble staircase – give a feeling of space; plus, there are only 11 rooms in the sizeable building. Fabulously comfortable Poltrona Frau beds as well as Japanese toilets and unfussy décor – large monochrome artworks, gunmetal grey rugs – add to the urban luxury feel. The restaurant is a secret winner – try the bao buns with presa ibérica (pork shoulder).

Address: C. de Castelar, 26, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

5. Hotel Casa Palacio Don Ramón

open image in gallery For a boutique stay, check in to Casa Palacio Don Ramon ( Casa Palacio Don Ramon )

Awarded Best New Boutique Hotel in the World Travel Awards 2024, this privately-owned establishment delights from drinks to décor. El Limón restaurant is one of the city’s most enchanting spaces, with smart, white-jacketed waiters, lemon trees, zingy orange and green geometric tiles and Seville’s La Cartuja tableware. The entire hotel creates an enveloping, magical atmosphere: an exquisite mural of lemon trees and birds in the bar, a trompe l’oeil of the Alcazar gardens in the lobby, Turkish Topkapi Palace-inspired wallpaper in the halls. Back on home ground, try superb wines from nearby (ask for zancúo grape), while furniture is handmade by a local artisan. On a practical level, traffic sounds from the busy street – you’re steps away from the main shopping district – are thankfully muted by thick glass in the 26 rooms.

Address: C. Trajano, 2, Casco Antiguo, 41002 Sevilla, Spain

6. Hotel Colón Gran Meliá

open image in gallery Seek out the corner rooftop pool overlooking the city skyline ( Gran Melia Colon )

We love this hotel for its corner rooftop pool-with-views, gorgeous Art Deco stained glass dome, weekend live music and flamenco shows, but mainly for its mini-museum on the ground floor. Fans, flamenco dresses and guitars greet guests as they check in, plunging you straight into Sevillano culture. In another salon, displays of photos, programmes and invitations relate the history of the hotel, and the city’s Expo in 1929 for which it was built; you can also check out ceramic tiles, prehistoric jewellery replicas, and book and mementoes from Semana Santa (Holy Week). There’s a cool co-working room which doubles as a library of Spanish writers – they hold a monthly book club here. For pampering, the Clarins Spa is next to the rooftop pool. Another touch we like is the electric Audi Q e-tron car that guests can borrow – though we’d suggest driving out of the city, to avoid the labyrinthine centre.

Address: C. Canalejas, 1, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla, Spain

7. Vincci Selección Unuk hotel

open image in gallery This hotel is one of only three in Seville with a Michelin key ( Vincci Selección Unuk )

Holding a prime spot in Alfalfa, between Plaza Cristo de Burgos and the bar-filled barrio back streets, this hotel is one of only three in Seville with a Michelin key, the new hotel award (the others are Palacio Villapanes and the Mercer Sevilla). The urban chic property nails the period/contemporary fusion in an uber-cool mix of marble columns, velvet sofas and geometric patterned floors, plus fabulous metal chain pendant lights. Black glass panels and globe lights lend the rooms a futuristic feel. Be sure to visit the glass cube rooftop restaurant, with outdoor terrace (and a small pool), at least once – prepped for all weather eventualities, with openable 360-degree windows and air-con; you’re surrounded by a veritable sea of tiled church domes. Recommended refreshment: fino spritz (sherry with lemon, mint, and bergamot).

Address: C. Ortiz de Zúñiga, 8, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

8. EME Catedral Mercer hotel

open image in gallery Sleep right next to the world’s largest Gothic cathedral at EME Catedral ( EME Catedral Mercer )

You can’t get closer to the world’s largest Gothic cathedral than this: from the roof terrace bar, check out the orange tree-filled Patio de Naranjas, formerly the entrance to the 12th-century Great Mosque. This Islamic heritage is celebrated in the patio’s celosia (lattice screen) which you can admire while dining at Al Lado Italian restaurant; for Spanish rice dishes, Mi Arma’s pavement terrace looks onto the Giralda (minaret of the mosque), and Maestro is an abaceria, where you sit at the wooden bar and taste wine (order El Sueño del Niño) with tapas of cold meats and cheese. All 60 minimalist rooms reflect the celosia motif as headboards; cathedral-facing ones are noisier at night, but any room with this view during the Holy Week processions is highly prized.

Address: C. Alemanes, 27, Casco Antiguo, 41004 Sevilla, Spain

9. Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento hotel

open image in gallery For a modern hotel with a contemporary feel, check in to Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento ( Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento )

If you’re going to an event at the Olympic Stadium – a football match, since both Seville football clubs are relocating there while their stadia are renovated, or a concert – or you’re visiting nearby Isla Magica theme park (water park, tethered hot air balloon, what’s not to like?) – this is a great place to stay. You’re outside the centre, on Isla Cartuja where the Expo 92 was held, so there’s plenty of outdoor space. A modern building with lofty glass atria, pools and palm trees, and 295 contemporary-styled rooms, as well as pleasant Arrozante rice restaurant, and Santa Maria gastrobar, this property also has a beautiful garden with a sizeable indoor-outdoor swimming pool (indoor heated in winter), plus kids’ pool, perfect for a lazy (or energetic, depending on your aquatic sporting prowess) post-sightseeing afternoon.

Address: Av. Álvaro Alonso Barba, s/n, 41092 Sevilla, Spain

10. Only You Hotel Sevilla

open image in gallery Only You Sevilla’s stylish interiors are hard to beat ( Only You Sevilla )

The building’s aesthetics, views and location (handy for trains, admittedly, being opposite the station) aren’t the best, but we love everything else about this place: the retro-chic interiors, smiling staff, pretty pool surrounded by macrame parasols and cute wooden beach bar. The 221 rooms have soothing lighting and Smart TVs which list the English-language channels on one screen – a small but gratifying detail. At breakfast, their own barista creates brews: coffee-lovers will appreciate Rocio’s dab hand with a Japanese syphon and V60 to start their day. Be aware that after you’ve filled up on the excellent breakfast, delicious pastries by local baker Manu Jara are on sale in the lobby – can you resist his apricot and pistachio tart (we can’t)?

Address: Av. de Kansas City, 7, 41018 Sevilla, Spain

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer, Fiona Flores Watson, a freelance writer and editor who has lived in Seville, Spain, for 20 years and has a deep knowledge of the destination, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to travel to Seville?

To visit the city when the temperatures are not too hot, visit Seville in spring or autumn. Temperatures in these months range from 15-25C on average.

Where are the nicest areas to stay in Seville?

Barrio Santa Cruz is the city’s most famous neighbourhood, known for its historical architecture and tapas bars tucked away on small, colourful streets. Meanwhile, Triana is one of Seville’s most traditional areas where many locals live, Barrio Alfalfa has beautiful plazas and independent shops to explore, while La Alameda de Hércules is a trendy area with vibrant nightlife.

Where do celebrities stay?

The luxury Hotel Alfonso XIII is one of the most well-known hotels in the city, and has likely attracted celebrities since opening in 1928.

What currency do I need?

Seville uses the euro (€).