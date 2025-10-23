Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Balearic Islands have an amazing range, drawing both clubbing crazed youths and families looking for the staple Mediterranean summer sun. Of all the isles, Mallorca could very well be the most family-friendly Balearic Island. Mornings in the clear turquoise waters transition smoothly to an evening spent cavorting around the local village plaza, adults content with a glass of wine in hand. Not all areas of the island are created equal, however. Deciding whether to head north, south, east or west will determine your genre of holiday and what type of hotel is on offer. The Calvià area is equipped at a massive scale for families, and to the northeast Alcúdia and the infinite sands of Playa de Muro are also bases for the all-inclusive set. Older children and families more concerned with culture would do well to head to the north of the island, where Sóller, Deià, and Valldemossa have a glut of stylish, and slightly more subdued, family-friendly spots. Read on for everything you need to know about planning a family trip to Mallorca.

“Visiting Mallorca with kids can be wonderful — it’s all about deciding if you’re going for a resort-pool-kids’ club trip or a culture-and-nature focused trip and going all in. On Mallorca, you can have the best of both worlds, thanks to rustic finca hotels that are perfect for families and some of the best all-inclusive family resorts in Europe.” Marti Buckley

Best family-friendly hotels in Mallorca 2025

At a glance

1. Kimpton Aysla Mallorca by IHG hotel

open image in gallery Kimpton Aysla Mallorca pairs a luxurious design with being kid-friendly ( Kimpton Aysla Mallorca )

Historically, it’s not been easy to find a year-round hotel in Mallorca that is both kid-friendly and high design. That changed with the opening of Kimpton Aysla, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts and the first hotel in Spain for a brand that practically invented the boutique hotel. Upon entering, you’ll be mesmerised by the gorgeous textural installation by Catalan artist Regina Gimenez. Meanwhile, the reception staff have kids enthralled by explaining the stone lizards hidden across the property as part of a scavenger hunt that will keep them engaged the entire stay. The 79 modern rooms are all terrazzo, hardwood and pops of colour with high-end design, down to the chic, pill-shaped B&O speakers. Better yet, they all have private terraces. In season, the kids’ club is the perfect spot to leave little ones while you run off to the large state-of-the-art gym, spa and wellness facilities. A cute children’s pool on the shores of the sand-coloured stone of the main pool makes it easy to watch over little ones, who will beg for another trip to the outdoor bar’s swinging seats. The fabulous cocktail menu, with lovely well-balanced twists like the shiro negroni (Italicus, sake, white vermouth and yuzu), will have adults happy to head back as well.

Address: Avinguda del Golf 37, Santa Ponça

2. Zafiro Palace Alcudia hotel

open image in gallery Kids will never get bored with the amount of activities on offer at Zafiro Palace Alcudia ( Zafiro Palace Alcudia )

This 369-room resort boasts a fantastic location in Alcúdia, just blocks from the port and the beginning of the endless Playa de Muro. Ironically, however, your family may never leave this bubble of sun and fun. From entry into the high-ceiling marbled lobby, a glass of complimentary cava in hand, this spot gives the all-inclusive family resort a classy redo. The kids’ club has two sessions a day, with different themes, in a festive hut next to a playground complete with trampolines and inflatables. Nightly shows in the outdoor amphitheatre —from fire and acrobatics spectacles to concerts — start off with balloon animals for kids, a genius move like every detail here, scientifically engineered to keep everyone happy. Speaking of which, the twelve on-site pools provide incredible variety, from the largest (complete with wet bar and a popular inflatable pool dome) to the rectangular pools that the junior suites’ private terraces open on to the quiet adults-only pool. The younger kids’ splash pool is pirate-themed, and all ages love the giant bucket that empties dramatically. Four of the five restaurants are a la carte, with a classy, five-star vibe.

Address: Carrer del Camí Reial Al Moll, 2, Alcúdia

3. Hotel Espléndido

open image in gallery Hotel Espléndido has a family pool, complete with lifeguard supervision ( Hotel Espléndido )

One of Mallorca’s iconic family experiences is a ride on the Orange Express, the vintage wooden carriages that radiate out from Sóller on some of Spain’s oldest tracks. Hotel Espléndido has a front-row seat for the passing of the train, making it a wonderful outpost to explore beautiful coastal Sóller and the surrounding UNESCO-listed Tramuntana mountains. Hotel Espléndido has that Mediterranean grand dame vibe, with its sweeping stone facade and expansive first-floor bar with the most golden light (and an incredible selection of local gins and liquors: Taroncello spritz, anyone?). Watch the iconic train glide past from your ivy-covered stone patio while the kids splash in the family pool, complete with lifeguard supervision, or pop down to the pebbly beach right across the tracks for a dip in the sea. Spacious rooms are cool and quiet, lined with Berber carpet and palm-fronded wallpaper that echoes the ivy and palm-lined terraces in the superior rooms. The style is crisp and clean, with contemporary art around every corner, and a spacious attic library with vinyl so you can play DJ. The restaurant is fantastic, with a kids’ menu that deviates from the standard chicken fingers and fries, and summer brings a pop-up themed spot for more adventurous eaters (recently Asian-themed).

Address: Passeig Es Traves, 5, 07108 Port de Sóller, Illes Balears

4. Sol Katmandu hotel

open image in gallery Guests get in free and have VIP entry to Sol Katmandu’s attractions ( Sol Katmandu )

This is a place that knows exactly what it is: a big, cheerful family hotel built for serious entertainment. Every corner of this four-star behemoth is tailor-made to please little ones and keep things easy for adults. Roll out of bed and into the famed Sol Katmandu theme park — guests get in free and have VIP entry to the attractions during busy times. Kids will want to go through the upside-down house on loop, spend hours in Mallorca’s biggest soft play area, and splash around the six towering water slides. The hotel itself really shines with its extensive kids’ club programming (morning and afternoon sessions) with everything from racing to body paints, as well as nightly discos and performances. There’s no time or space for boredom here: even the whimsically decorated lobby doubles as a money-extraction system, with dozens of machines ready to eat your euros in exchange for everything from stuffed animals to freshly popped popcorn.

Address: Carrer Galió, S/n, 07181, Illes Balears

5. Jumeirah Mallorca hotel

open image in gallery Rooms have floor-to-ceiling views of either the sea or the hills around Sóller ( Jumeirah Mallorca )

This 121-room castle on a hill cascades down towards the sea of Port of Sóller over a kilometre-long property. The largest of the three pools makes the most of these breathtaking views, and it’s easy to perch there all day. Take advantage of the Barbaroja’s kids’ club for ages 3-12 to explore the adult’s infinity pool . You also must try Talise Spa: a destination on the island thanks to the long treatment menu and the leafy building that houses not just saunas but also salt rooms, ice rubdowns, and an indoor-outdoor pool. Es Fanals, Jumeirah’s fine dining spot at the top of the property, offers a child-size tasting menu that blessedly helps with pacing for the whole table. Cap Roig is where your family will likely spend most of its time, with an extensive kids’ menu and market-fresh fish served dramatically encased in a salt-flour crust, capturing the whole family’s attention when it’s cracked open tableside. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling views of either the sea or the hills around Sóller, with dark wood accents and cool cream marble floors complete with slippers in sizes for the whole family, just one example of the serious attention to detail at this five-star spot.

Address: Hotel & Spa, Jumeirah, Carrer de Bèlgica, S/N, 07108 Port de Sóller

6. Iberostar Playa de Muro hotel

open image in gallery Kids have access to almost everywhere at Iberostar Playa de Muro ( Iberostar Playa de Muro )

This Mallorca resort sits directly on Playa de Muro's calm, shallow waters: no transfers, no walks, just immediate beach access from your room, making Iberostar Playa de Muro one of the best family beachfront stays on the island. This family-first 446-room resort runs kids’ Star Camp twice daily, fittingly named since kids are the stars of the show here, even gaining access to typically adults-only spaces like the spa. The main family pool is big and usually crowded, but the smaller pool with bouncy dome and splash area is where kids will want to stay. Children love the snack corners, including a poolside food truck, for all-day eating, but the meals revolve around the Tramontana buffet, where you might find a pitta station one night and a fresh seafood corner the next. The intuitive hotel app is a smooth way to book everything from restaurant reservations to activities, but don’t miss the first-come first-served al fresco beachside breakfast with live guitar music.

Address: Avinguda de s'Albufera, 8, 07458 Playa de Muro, Mallorca

7. Ikos Porto Petro hotel

open image in gallery Kids and teens of all ages have rooms and activities catering to them at Ikos Porto Petro ( Ikos Porto Petro )

Ikos Porto Petro, located on Mallorca’s southern coast, is the perfect all-inclusive for parents who swore they’d never do an all-inclusive. The 319-room resort is planted tastefully around a small cove with direct beach access, and the stay includes everything from meals at six on-site restaurants to paddleboards, bicycles, e-bikes and room service. But from the moment you exit your valet-parked car to see the sea glisten through a jaw-dropping architectural entryway, it is clear this resort has all the convenience and none of the cheesiness. An incredibly stylish crèche services the smallest children. Meanwhile, there’s a two-floor duplex for teens featuring video games below and a terrace perfect for filming TikToks above, and a kids’ club packed with activities for everyone in between. Parents can use their hours of free time at the spa, gym, adults-only pool or even head out to the cove for some paddle surf. Football turf and playgrounds are dotted across the resort, ready to be reserved via a WhatsApp concierge. When the family reconvenes, take the complementary Tesla out on the town or visit one of three off-site restaurant options. Deluxe rooms and villas come with upgrades, private pools and separate living and bedroom areas, making this spot a dream for families who want to vacation seamlessly in style.

Address: Carrer d'es Far 16, Portopetro

8. La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel

open image in gallery Seek out the Smile kids’ club at La Residencia ( La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel )

Tucked into the Tramuntana mountains above the village of Deià, La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel is one of Mallorca’s most iconic stays, and it’s surprisingly family-friendly. Its 70 rooms, scattered across centuries-old stone buildings, are a maze of nooks and crannies that captivate children’s imagination (no pushchairs, though). Children can spend mornings making clay animals or going on scavenger hunts at the Smile Club, while parents relax at the saltwater pool or join a complimentary cava tasting. There’s also tennis, pétanque, and bike rentals, plus a donkey paddock and weekly art walks that explore the hotel’s impressive permanent collection (including 33 original Mirós). Family rooms are prepared with thoughtful touches like kids’ robes, toys, cribs, and bottle warmers, and babysitting is easily arranged. The Tramuntana Grill is a popular option for families, complete with sunset views. With friendly staff, a dedicated children’s programme, and a long list of low-key on-site activities, La Residencia is the family option for parents that want something more subtle and more Mallorca than all-inclusive resorts.

Address: Carrer son Canals, 07179 Deià, Mallorca

9. Ca’n Beneït hotel

open image in gallery For a quieter family stay, head to Ca’n Beneït ( Ca’n Beneït )

The peaceful rural setting of Ca'n Beneït draws travellers looking to disconnect from daily demands, but this secret spot offers families a rural retreat where children can discover the magic of authentic Mallorca. On this historic estate, young explorers wander through a centuries-old olive mill and 200-year-old church, as well as an expansive 70-hectare property, picking citrus fruits and cruising with e-bikes down the paths perfect for family adventures. By day, a heated outdoor pool offers stunning mountain views, and by night, evening stargazing sessions are available to create special starry memories. With proximity to charming villages like Selva and Caimari, this is an ideal jumping off point for families looking to discover the quieter side of the island.

Address: Camí de Binibona, 07314 Binibona, Illes Balears

10. St. Regis Mardavall hotel

open image in gallery From toddlers to teenagers, everyone is entertained at St. Regis Mardavall ( St. Regis Mardavall )

You wouldn’t expect a five-star hotel perched on the island's most coveted coastline near Puerto Portals to exemplify family friendliness, but the famous St. Regis hospitality extends to all ages at the Mardavall Mallorca property. The Explorers Club, for children ages 3-12, sends kids off in search of passport stamps, treasure hunts and all manner of activities from sandcastle building to cooking classes that will have them begging to go daily. There are two separate children's pools, so they're not squeezed into adult swim time, plus both indoor and outdoor play spaces for when Mallorca's famous winds kick up. The kids get their own section at Terra restaurant, while parents can sneak off for Michelin-starred meals at Es Fum. It's that rare place where teenagers won't roll their eyes and toddlers stay entertained.

Address: Ma-1, 19, 07181 Costa d'en Blanes, Illes Balears

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Marti has been writing about Spain since 2010, lives in San Sebastian and visits the Balearic Islands regularly, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Majorca?

The best time to visit Majorca weather-wise is in the months of June or September. The temperatures range from a mild 79°F (26°C) to a low of 73°F (23°C) and you’re not likely to see any rain. That said, if your family can avoid August, this will help a lot with the crowds.

Which areas are best for families to stay?

There is no wrong place to stay for families, it just depends on your priorities. Alcudia and the nearby Playa de Muro have loads of facilities and a long stretch of sandy beach, while Sóller in the north is more laid-back but with attractions like the cable car that kids will love.

Best things to do with kids in Majorca?

If beautiful beaches and crystalline water aren’t enough to keep your crew entertained, Mallorca has a wealth of wonderful family-friendly activities. Some of the best things to do in Majorca with kids include visiting Palma aquarium, the many slides and water parks across the island, taking the scenic train in Soller, heading out on a dolphin-watching excursion, and visiting some of the dramatic caves like the Cueva del Hams. For the sporty family, be sure to trek the Sierra de Tramuntana and take in the Rafa Nadal experience.