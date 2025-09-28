Is Menorca or Mallorca the best Balearic island for you?

In this week’s episode of Travel Smart, we’re heading to the Balearics to compare two Spanish island favourites: Menorca and Mallorca.
Emilee Tombs explores the laid-back charm of Menorca, from its secret coves and slower pace of life to why it’s perfect for a relaxed escape. Meanwhile, Amelia Neath dives into Mallorca’s bigger, bolder side, uncovering its buzzing cities, dramatic mountains and must-see spots.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments