Is Menorca or Mallorca the best Balearic island for you?

Amelia Neath,Emilee Tombs
Sunday 28 September 2025 17:59 EDT
Travel experts Amelia Neath and Emilee Tombs discuss the best ways to discover the Spanish islands

In this week’s episode of Travel Smart, we’re heading to the Balearics to compare two Spanish island favourites: Menorca and Mallorca.

Emilee Tombs explores the laid-back charm of Menorca, from its secret coves and slower pace of life to why it’s perfect for a relaxed escape. Meanwhile, Amelia Neath dives into Mallorca’s bigger, bolder side, uncovering its buzzing cities, dramatic mountains and must-see spots.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.

