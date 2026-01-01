The John Lewis January sale sees up to 50% off – here’s what to shop

If you missed out on the treasures of the Boxing Day sales, fear not, because the John Lewis 2026 January sale is well underway. The retailer’s shopping events are always impressive, with discounts across a huge range of products, including fashion, homeware and tech.

So far, I’ve spotted a stellar saving on the Dyson airwrap, as well as Shark’s affordable alternative, the flexstyle. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance, the sale has you covered, with savings on air fryers, coffee machines and cookware. But that’s not all, I’ve spotted that the Oura ring has been reduced to its lowest ever price at John Lewis (as well as a number of other retailers).

For all this, and more, the IndyBest team and I will be tracking the best deals in the John Lewis January sale below, selecting only the very top offers on our tried and tested favourite products. Happy New Year!

Best deals in the John Lewis January 2026 sales

The Dyson airwrap i.d. took the top spot in beauty editor Laura Capon’s review of the best hot brushes. She said: “It’s the tool I have continued to reach for on repeat”. The “airwrap comes with five attachments, meaning you get a dryer, curling tong, smoothing brush, volumising brush, and a flyaway smoother all in one. I found all of the attachments easy to use and, thanks to the straightforward lock button, simple to swap out.”

“The dryer is surprisingly powerful and could even replace my existing hair dryer,” she added. “I loved the result, which lasted all day, with a little help from some hairspray.” At full price, it’s expensive, “but if you’re happy to splurge, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the results it will give you,” she noted.

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 22cm: Was £335, now £213, Johnlewis.com

Le Creuset's cult Dutch ovens top many a home cook’s wishlist – and now’s your chance to pick up a cast iron pot at a discount. The 4.2l size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded: "This is the market-leader in high-end kitchenware, because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes." You can currently save £69 on the future family heirloom in the cool mint colourway, thanks to John Lewis.

Humanscale freedom chair: Was £1,499, now £1,199.20, Johnlewis.com

Taking the top spot in Alastair Jennings’s guide to the best ergonomic office chairs, he was impressed with its “overall comfort, while its relatively simple aesthetic hides the complexity of its design”. There’s no denying it’s expensive, which is why we’d recommend snapping it off while it’s 20 per cent off at John Lewis.

Dyson V11 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £299, Johnlewis.com

You can save more than £130 on this Dyson vacuum. Touted as powerful and lightweight, it boasts up to 60 minutes of run-time and a filtration system that traps up to 99.99 per cent of dust particles. If you’ve had a Dyson on your wishlist this year, now is the best time to invest in a model, as it’s currently at its lowest price ever at John Lewis.

Shark flexstyle four-in-one hair styler: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

If you’re tired of multiple hair stylers cluttering up your dressing table, Shark’s flexstyle multi-tool combines the capabilities of a diffuser, hair dryer, hair curler, hot brush and hair straightener in one device. In my review of the Shark flexstyle, I found it to be one of the best airwrap alternative you can buy. Reduced by £70 at John Lewis, it’s now even more affordable than Dyson’s high-end alternative.

John Lewis crew neck cashmere jumper: Was £139, now £69.50, Johnlewis.com

Taking the top spot in our review of the best men’s cashmere jumpers, fashion writer Richard Jones noted that if “you’re after the perfect mix of comfort, quality and value, the John Lewis cashmere crew neck textured jumper is hard to beat”. It has an “unmistakable cashmere softness, a refined textured knit and a versatile fit that makes it as easy to dress up as it is to wear casually”. Now reduced to £69.50, this feels like the smartest investment for winter.

There’s a similar design for women, which has been discounted to £59 (Johnlewis.com) and is still available in a range of colours and sizes.

Slip pure silk zippered pillowcase: Was £105, now £55, Johnlewis.com

A silk pillowcase promises to reduce frizz and hair breakage, and can help to retain moisture in the skin, preventing it from drying out. If you’re looking to invest, I’d recommend this design from Slip, which featured in beauty writer Lucy Smith’s review of the best silk pillowcases. “With its 22-momme weight, the silk is noticeably high quality and remains indulgently heavy and slippery even after hand washing,” she wrote.

“As for the feel and performance, Slip’s pillowcase kept my heat-styled curls intact overnight, even after brushing them before bed,” she added. Currently half-price, this is a great time to invest in your skin and hair for 2026.

John Lewis Foxmoor extendable dining table: Was £899, now £539.40, Johnlewis.com

If the festive period made you realise you’ve outgrown your dining setup, John Lewis’s January sale is the place to shop. This design featured in interiors editor Ali Howard’s review of the best extendable dining tables and was found to be best for large family gatherings. Borrowing a design “from traditional Shaker styles, the table is crafted from a responsibly sourced, FSC-certified acacia wood, and boasts a contrasting painted frame in cream or sage green,” noted her review. “True to form for John Lewis, this is a top-quality furniture piece,” she wrote, before adding that “extending it is simple and easy to do”. With more than £350 off, now’s the time to upgrade your dining room.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo ECAM290.51 bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £579.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

Whether you’re upgrading your current coffee machine or buying your first bean-to-cup model, De’Longhi is a reliable place to start. Right now, there’s a £210 saving on the magnifica evo – rated best mid-range model in our recent coffee machine round-up – totalling to a 36 per cent discount. The fully automatic machine lets you tailor the strength, grind and temperature to suit different tastes and its low-maintenance, dishwasher-friendly parts make it particularly well suited to busy households.

PlayStation 5 digital edition: Was £429.99, now £289, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis is offering £140 off the slimmer, smaller and lighter digital edition of the PS5. “The real benefit of the new digital edition is you can add on a disc drive at a later date,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee. For all the best PS5 deals, head to our guide.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Johnlewis.com

Melting away make-up and nourishing skin at the end of a long day, the Elemis cleansing balm is lauded by beauty editors. But the premium formula doesn’t come cheap – that’s why I’m always checking for a decent discount. Reduced by 20 per cent in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, the formula impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her review, she wrote that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin", adding that it "smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up”.

Clarins 12-day beauty advent calendar: Was £95, now £63.30, Johnlewis.com

While it may seem strange to shop for a beauty advent calendar now, they are notoriously expensive, so picking one up after Christmas is a good way to get the goodies inside the doors for less. IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith named this one from Clarins the best beauty advent calendar for glowing skin. Featuring the cult lip comfort oil (£21.60, Clarins.com) and the beauty flash balm, known for giving a youthful glow, the calendar focuses on skincare favourites from the brand. The 12-day calendar is worth £167, and thanks to the John Lewis sale, you can nab it for £63.30.

Oura ring 4, gold: Was £499, now £299, Johnlewis.com

This sought-after wearable has £100 off at a range of retailers, including John Lewis, taking it down to its lowest price. The latest iteration is “a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved”, said The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, in her review of the Oura ring 4. “The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor,” added Emilie.

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation, 05: Was £47, now £37.60, Johnlewis.com

This formula is a firm favourite and earned a spot in our mature skin expert’s guide to the best foundations. “Inspired by the fashion house’s love of charmeuse silk, the oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and offers buildable, medium coverage,” Jan Masters said in her guide to the best foundations for mature skin. “It helps to blur imperfections with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin.” The glycerin formulation provides lasting hydration – “in short, it’s a glow-up in a bottle.” Right now, you can save £10.

Kiehl's ultra facial cream, 50ml: Was £37, now £29.60, Johnlewis.com

This dermatologist-recommended product is 20 per cent off at John Lewis. When IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith spoke with Dr Cherry Armstrong in her guide to the best creams for psoriasis, she discovered that the oatmeal in this gentle moisturiser provides "soothing relief from itchiness and irritation," according to the GP dermatologist. Plus, it’s packed with the skin-loving benefits of squalane, avocado oil and salicylic acid.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399, now £299, Johnlewis.com

You can save £100 on this coveted hair dryer in the January sales. This model uses sensors and other smart features to adjust heat automatically, based on distance from the scalp, improving moisture retention and preventing heat damage. In my review of the Dyson nural hair dryer, I said: “If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling time while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, Dyson’s nural is well worth the investment.”

Barbour Robyn oversized showerproof trench coat: Was £269, now 134, Johnlewis.com

Marrying the classic trench coat aesthetic with the practicality of waxed cotton, this oversized trench coat from Barbour is said to be showerproof, while it’s lined with the brand’s signature tartan pattern and features an oversized collar and wide sleeves. There’s a belt to cinch at the waist, too. With this deal, John Lewis is treating us to £150 off.

Clinique party-ready and radiant gift set: Was £176, now £65, Johnlewis.com

If you or a loved one is a big fan of all things Clinique, there’s no better belated Christmas gift than this. Saving you more than £100, the bundle contains some of the brand’s most loved products, including the almost lipstick. The team and I loved the ‘nude honey’ version when we tested it out. Plus, you’ll find skincare and make-up, including the dramatically different moisturising lotion+ and the high impact mascara in black.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis January sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts has been covering events such as the January sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis January sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

When does the John Lewis January sale start?

The John Lewis January sale will officially begin on 1 January, but the retailer has a bunch of offers left over from the Boxing Day sales right now.

How to find the best John Lewis January sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up for newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category, and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.