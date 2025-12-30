If Christmas dinner left you exhausted by the idea of cooking from scratch again, the good news is that the sales haven’t ended with the close of Boxing Day. The January sales are nearly here, and retailers are expected to continue slashing prices on air fryers over the next few weeks.

Ninja is a brand that has consistently impressed us with its air fryers, and with early January discounts already appearing, it’s a good opportunity to make mealtimes easier as we head into the new year.

If you found yourself wishing you had one over the festive season, or you’re looking to replace your current model, I am rounding up the best Ninja air fryer deals available right now and will keep an eye on prices as the January sales get underway.

Best Ninja air fryer deals

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF300UK: Was £199.99, now £148, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

The Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer has been reduced by £50. Compared to a single-drawer air fryer, it uniquely features dual zone technology, which allows different foods to be cooked side by side with separate temperatures and timings. Plus, to ensure nothing goes cold while you wait for various components to finish cooking, the sync function programs both drawers so that all your food can reach temperature at the same time.

While this model offers four core functions (air fry, roast, bake and crisp), it shares the same dual-zone design and intuitive controls found in Ninja’s larger foodi max. In her review of the best Ninja air fryers, cookware aficionado Caroline Preece noted of the foodi max that “the interface features straightforward button controls that enable precise temperature and timing adjustments for each drawer,” helping to make everyday cooking far more flexible.

With a generous 7.6l capacity, it’s well-suited to family-sized portions and delivers faster cooking times and lower energy use than a conventional oven. It may take up a fair bit of counter space, but with this Boxing Day saving of 15 per cent, even those with modest kitchens will find it easier to justify the purchase.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loves this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.” The air fryer has been reduced to its lowest-ever price – run, don’t walk.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

For a more space-saving option, check out this deal on the Ninja double stack from Appliances Direct. Tester Katie Gregory called the design a "game changer" in terms of saving counter space, but noted that it would be best for a family of four or five due to the basket sizes. "The functions work well, but bear in mind that chips seem to require more shaking to cook evenly compared to other models," she said. "As long as you’re happy to get a bit more involved in the cooking process – with shaking, tweaking and fine-tuning being essential to good results – this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens." This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the Ninja double stack, but it's good value at £50 off.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Ninja Boxing Day and January sales

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered the Boxing Day and January sales for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Want more great offers? Check out IndyBest’s guide to the Boxing Day sales