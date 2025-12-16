Will the Dyson airwrap be reduced in the 2026 January sales? Here’s what we know

The January sales provide an opportunity to invest in must-have items for less, and the Dyson airwrap is likely to be at the top of many a wishlist. While Dyson airwraps often see savings in the region of £50 throughout the year, January has previously delivered some of the brand’s best deals, particularly on its earlier-generation models.

While the new co-anda 2x – which launched less than six months ago and is powered by Dyson’s most advanced motor to date – was arguably the 2025 headliner, it’s unlikely to be discounted so soon after its release. Instead, it’s more typical of the January sales to see offers on the airwrap origin and i.d. models, along with occasional price drops on discontinued or limited-edition colourways. In previous years, I’ve also spotted bundle-style incentives (free travel bags, sectioning clips, and so on), loyalty point promotions, and offers on refurbished devices that rival even Boxing Day and Black Friday discounts.

With prices on the Dyson airwrap still firmly north of £400 (on all models), it can pay to wait until a great deals comes along before investing. So could the airwrap get a decent discount in the January sales 2026? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

What Dyson Airwrap deals can we expect in the January sales?

While Dyson won’t advertise its January discounts in advance, my experience covering past sales means I have an idea of what we can expect. Historically, limited-edition colourways are among the first to see reductions once Christmas demand drops, which is why 2025’s amber silk airwrap (already discounted by £80 at Dyson.com) is likely to remain on offer through to 1 January and beyond.

Previous January sales have also brought steady savings on the airwrap origin and airwrap i.d. In years gone by, Boots, John Lewis and Currys have all hosted airwrap discounts or value-added offers, whether that’s straight price cuts, loyalty points, extended warranties, free next-day delivery or gift-with-purchase bonuses. The key is to assess what you’ll need from your styler ahead of time, so you can select the best model for you, and remain flexible when it comes to the finishes.

Best Dyson airwrap deals to shop now

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The Dyson airwrap origin now has £100 off ahead of the January sales, making it an appealing option for anyone looking to experience the brand’s signature styling technology without splashing out on the i.d. model. Beauty editor Lucy Partington noted in her review of the airwrap that the round brush is a “welcome addition”. Lucy loved using it to dry her hair for a “blowdry-esque finish”.

While the origin doesn’t feature the smoothing attachments included with the i.d. and co-anda 2x models, it still delivers bouncy curls, soft waves and quick blow-drying, thanks to Dyson’s damage-minimising airflow technology. For those who want polished results without the extra bells and whistles, consider the origin your styling solution, especially with offers available at Boots, Dyson, John Lewis and more.

Why you can trust us to find the best Dyson airwrap deals in the January sales

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024 and has more than five years of experience covering every major sales period, from Black Friday and Boxing Day to the best January deals. When it comes to the Dyson airwrap, she’s tested it across multiple generations, including the origin, the i.d. and the co-anda 2x. This means she knows which models and colourways typically see real savings after the Christmas rush. With this insight, Lucy can spot which January airwrap deals are genuinely worth acting on, whether it’s a limited-edition finish or a pared-back origin set, so you can be sure you’re getting a great offer.

