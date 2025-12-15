The Dyson airwrap has £150 off ahead of the Boxing Day sales

When Dyson launched its original airwrap in 2018, the first-of-its-kind styler quickly became one of the most hyped hair tools of all time. Seven years on, the obsession hasn’t faded, especially with the arrival of the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x earlier this year, complete with the brand’s most powerful motor yet.

The only drawback with the airwrap? Its £400+ price tag. Luckily, one of Dyson’s three airwrap models is almost always on offer, and Boxing Day is usually an excellent time to find an even bigger discount.

Powered by Dyson’s unique co-anda airflow technology, the multi-tool shapes, curls, smooths and tames flyaways using air rather than extreme heat, helping to reduce damage. With the latter models boasting new attachments for faster, more versatile styling, it’s no surprise the 2025 iteration retails in excess of £550.

Thankfully, as we begin the two week countdown to the post-Christmas sale, a deal has already dropped, with up to £150 off the airwrap i.d, and there are even discounts on the brand’s limited-edition festive colourway, amber silk (was £480, now £399.99, Dyson.com). As for the reductions we can expect on 26 December itself, the brand and its third-party stockists are keeping those details under wraps for now. But my experience of covering the Boxing Days sales has earned me the inside scoop on everything we can expect. Scroll on for all the important details.

What Dyson airwrap deals can you expect in the Boxing Day sales?

If you’re holding out for a Boxing Day discount on the Dyson airwrap, it’s worth managing your expectations. The brand’s newest co-anda 2x model is unlikely to see a significant price slash so soon after its launch. That said, the airwrap origin (was £400, now £299.99, Boots.com) and airwrap i.d. iterations are likely to feature, much as they did during Black Friday. In fact, both are already discounted ahead of 26 December – only time will tell if they’ll receive a larger discount once the sale drops.

For bargain prices, it’s also worth checking out ‘Dyson renewed’ – the brand’s certified refurbished device hub, which offers some serious savings via eBay and the Dyson website.

Beyond the Dyson website, third-party retailers such as Boots and John Lewis have historically offered some of the most competitive airwrap prices over the Boxing Day sales period, often sweetened with loyalty points (such as Boots advantage card offers) or extended guarantees.

Best Dyson airwrap deals to shop now

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, curly + coily, vinca blue/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Dyson.com

open image in gallery The curly and coily iteration (pictured) includes a diffuser and combing tools for coarse hair types ( Dyson )

Right now, the Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser has £150 off at Dyson. Designed specifically for curly and coily hair, this model comes with a full suite of attachments to create everything from defined, bouncy curls to a polished blow-dry. The i.d. model features innovative app-connectivity via Bluetooth, which enables users to personalise their heat and airflow settings to suit various hair textures and styling requirements.

In her IndyBest review of the Dyson airwrap i.d., curly-haired tester and beauty expert Elena Chabo praised the device for imbuing her natural curls with impressive volume and bounce in a minimal time. She described the device’s unique airflow as “speedy and effective” and found the results effortlessly wearable. Awarding the i.d. an impressive 4.5 out of five stars, the 2024 model gets Elena’s seal of approval and, with a saving this generous, there couldn’t be a better time to enhance your natural texture.

Why you can trust us to find the best Dyson airwrap boxing day deals

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, Lucy Smith has years of hands-on experience with Dyson hair tools, from the airwrap i.d. to the new supersonic R hair dryer. She’s also extensively tested the wider Dyson lineup, including in-depth reviews of the original Dyson supersonic hair dryer and the latest co-anda 2x airwrap. She’s even put the brand’s V16 vacuum cleaner through its paces.

Because Lucy tracks beauty pricing year-round and tests styling tools as part of her role, she knows exactly what constitutes a genuine saving – and what’s simply clever marketing dressed up as a deal. She can quickly spot when an airwrap discount is truly worth snapping up, whether it’s a current-generation model, a previous iteration or a refurbished device.

