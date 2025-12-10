The best Currys Boxing Day sale deals to expect in 2025

Once Christmas is wrapped up for another year, the Boxing Day sales burst onto the scene, bringing us all the chance to spend our festive gift vouchers. When it comes to standout savings, the Currys Boxing Day sale is set to impress.

It’s not the only major retailer slashing prices – Amazon, John Lewis and M&S all offer some excellent reductions, too. But if it’s big savings on tech and home appliances you’re after, Currys could be the place to go, with sizeable cuts on everything from Dyson vacuum cleaners to Sony headphones.

Whether a hoped-for gift failed to appear under the tree or you’re upgrading an old appliance that has finally given up the ghost, I’ll be doing the legwork for you when it comes to tracking down top offers. Keep scrolling for all the information you need ahead of the Currys Boxing Day sale – I’ve even rounded up some offers that can be snapped up right now at the retailer.

When the Boxing Day deals land, it’s here that I’ll be highlighting discounts on products that have genuinely impressed IndyBest’s team of testers. That means you can be sure you’re getting reliable quality as well as great value.

When do the Currys Boxing Day sale deals start?

It will come as no surprise that the Currys Boxing Day sale will begin on Friday 26 December, both online and in-store. If you can’t wait until then to upgrade your ageing appliances and beauty tools, I’ve rounded up some offers that are available at Currys right now. Keep scrolling for all the details.

How long do the Currys Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Currys Boxing Day sale deals traditionally continue until 31 December, before merging into the retailer’s January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter in shopping speak, the period between October and January is full of discounts from retailers such as Currys, and this year will be no different.

What are the best Currys Boxing Day sale deals to expect?

Last year’s deals can give us a taste of what to expect in the Currys Boxing Day 2025 sales. In 2024, you could save almost £250 on Apple’s MacBook air (2022), £50 on the Salter EK4548 dual air fryer, and £110 on the Oral-B iO3.

Other brands that are usually heavily discounted at Currys include Shark, Google and Samsung. The retailer is one to know if you’re looking for larger household purchases such as fridges, washing machines and induction hobs, while it’s tech offering is equally strong – think Meta Quest VR headsets, Therabody massage guns and Oura rings.

How to find the best Currys Boxing Day sale deals

I’d recommend writing a list of the products you actually want and can afford, so you can head straight to what you’re after, without being tempted by flashy savings on items you don’t really need. Use the Currys website’s category filters to narrow down your search, and remember to compare prices across retailers before completing your purchase, to ensure you secure the best value. IndyBest’s shopping experts will feature only the top-tier deals in this guide, guaranteeing a fair discount.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Currys Boxing Day sale

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round, to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Are there any Currys deals to shop now?

The Boxing Day sales may still be weeks away but I’ve found some great offers to shop at Currys right now...

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk

When expert reviewer Katie Gregory tested the Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, she said: “This is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens.” Katie added that it’s easy to set up, and the two baskets offer solid versatility – you can set each one to a different temperature, cook using just one basket, or use both at the same time. Right now, you can save £50 on the top-rated appliance.

Apple Watch SE 2: Was £199, now £169, Currys.co.uk

Following the release of the SE 3rd generation, its predecessor has seen reductions. “The Apple Watch SE is the best Apple Watch for those on a budget,” tech expert Dave Phelan said of the SE 2 in his review. “Compared to the series 10 or the ultra 2, the Apple Watch SE is not as advanced in terms of health and fitness features. It lacks the ECG, sleep apnoea and blood oxygen capabilities. However, it will notify you if your heart rate goes surprisingly high or low. It can also tell you if it thinks you have low cardio fitness, and it tracks your sleep.”

Dyson airstrait: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk

The much-sought-after Dyson airstrait is currently discounted at Currys. In her guide to the best hair straighteners, tester Maisie Bovingdon praised the airstrait’s multifunctionality. “I am impressed by the ingenuity of Dyson’s airstrait,” she said. "It effectively dried and straightened my hair somewhat, with the overall finish being straighter than if I let my hair air dry." One of her reservations was the steep price tag, but with £150 off, this deal makes the luxury hair tool a little more affordable.

