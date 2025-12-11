Top deals to expect for Boots’ Boxing Day sale, from Dyson, Marc Jacobs and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beauty buffs, rejoice – the time is approaching to snag all your favourite skincare, make-up and haircare for less in the Boots Boxing Day sales. Maybe you’ve asked your mum for a new hair brush this Christmas, or perhaps you’re secretly hoping your boyfriend will leave a moisturiser refill in your stocking. But if Santa doesn’t quite deliver this year, the Boxing Day sales are the perfect back-up plan.

Many of the high street favourite’s top brands will be discounted for the event, and you can usually expect savings on everything from Dyson and Ghd to Laneige and CeraVe. Even better, the deals tend to be seriously impressive.

After working on this sale for many years, I’ve picked up plenty of insider know-how on securing the best bargains. So, keep scrolling for my beauty expert insights, plus the offers already live to shop right now.

What deals can you expect in Boots’ Boxing Day sale?

While I can’t confirm exactly what products will feature in Boots’ post-Christmas markdowns, there are a few brands I’ve come to expect in the Boxing Day sales – including Oral-B, No7, and fragrance brands, such as YSL and Calvin Klein. Last year Lancôme’s genifique bestsellers saw savings of 50 per cent, while YSL’s black opium was reduced by a mammoth £55. Plus, I’ll be eyeing up the Dyson airwrap for a killer deal, too – a must-have for those after the perfect New Year’s Eve bouncy blow.

The best Boots deals to shop now

Philips lumea 9000 IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The beauty world has come a long way since the days of pungent hair-removal creams and razor-induced rashes. Featuring long-lasting hair-removal technology in a sleek, compact device, IPL machines are the future – and thanks to this early Boxing Day deal, they don’t have to break the bank. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the lumea 9900 for her round-up, she praised the smartskin feature. “It works by automatically adjusting the intensity of the light based on your skin tone, which essentially means you should get a safe and effective treatment every time,” she said.

Dyson airstrait straightener, ceramic pink: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’re someone who suffers frizz, kinks and damage, your hair couldn’t be better suited to the airstrait. Scrapping hot plates and using directional airflow to minimise breakage, the airstrait cleverly smooths stubborn hair for a shiny, stress-free styling session. When global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor tested the Dyson airstrait, she found that the results were “great” and compared the finish to one she’d experienced previously in a professional salon. The only downside? This tool doesn’t come cheap. But, thanks to this deal ahead of the Boxing Day sales, you can take home the coveted device for less.

Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette: Was £102, now £59, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Marc Jacobs daisy is one of the most popular perfumes for women, owing to its timeless floral scent. With neither divisive spices nor gourmand sweetness, the aroma has a universal appeal which – when I tested all of the Daisy perfumes – I dubbed, “clean, warm and slightly zesty”. Expect notes of violet, jasmine and sandalwood, plus a generous discount ahead of Boxing Day 2025.

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base duo set: Was £86, now £66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you suffer with dehydrated skin and you’re fed up with foundation clinging to those pesky dry patches, it’s time to try Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base. With a blend of vitamins, moisture and skin-nourishing ingredients, this buttery primer props up all manner of make-up with ease. No patchiness, no sinking into fine lines. When Olivia Perl tested the bestselling formula in her review, she said: “It’s hydrating, the scent is delicious and it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers.” And now you can spend less on this skin prep duo by using the code ‘SAVE20’ when you checkout.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £89, now £71.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Estée Lauder got ahead of the anti-ageing game with its advanced night repair serum, which launched in the early 80s – decades before the industry’s obsession with peptides and hyaluronic acid. The hard-working formula doesn’t come cheap, though, which is why this newly dropped discount is a welcome treat for anyone looking to save. When skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, she praised its performance, describing how it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin”. Pick up this beauty icon with a saving of £20 using the code ‘SAVE20’.

When does Boots’ Boxing Day sale start?

Based on previous Boxing Day bonanzas from the brand, its in-store sale will officially kick off on 26 December. However, Boots has been known to launch deals earlier online. In 2024, it launched its online deals on 24 December while those shopping in-store had to wait until Boxing Day. With reduced hours across the high street for the Christmas period, I’d advise checking Boxing Day opening times with your local store if you are planning to head down in person.

When will the Boots Boxing Day sale finish?

Though the name suggests it’s a one-day affair, the Boots Boxing Day sale usually combines with its January sale. In fact, it’s in this second half of the sales period that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, these later discounts are usually applied to stock left over from the Christmas rush and the first wave of Boxing Day reductions – think gift sets, star gifts and limited-edition December specials.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boots Boxing Day deals

Lucy Smith has been covering the Boxing Day sales for more than five years and has a broad understanding of everything from the brands that get involved to the deals that have been falsely inflated.

Given that she tests hundreds of products through the year, she’s well-versed in the day-to-day pricing of key brands and products, be it hair straighteners or cheap beauty, meaning she can practically detect a fake deal with her eyes closed. With that in mind, you can rest assured all of Lucy’s picks will be worth your time and money.

Looking to get your Boxing Day sale prep in early? Why not explore our guide to the John Lewis Boxing Day 2025 sales, from dates to early deals