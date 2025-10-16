What’s the best Oral-B electric toothbrush?

Oral-B’s line-up of electric toothbrushes is a sprawling, often bewildering collection of models with near-identical names and subtly different feature sets. But which one is best?

At the top of the range sits the iO series, a premium brush that promises Oral-B’s best clean thanks to its near-silent magnetic drive technology. But even within this flagship family, the choice is vast, stretching from the entry-level iO2 to the ridiculously expensive, feature-packed iO10.

These are the brushes Oral-B push the most in its marketing, so what are you actually paying for as you spend more? Is an expensive brush actually better at cleaning your teeth (spoiler: it’s not), or are you just paying extra for gimmicks like AI coaching and colour screens? And how does the premium iO series stack up against the black sheep of the Oral-B family, the Pro 3? Questions I answer in this review.

To help you find the perfect brush for your needs and budget, I put five of Oral-B’s most popular models through their paces.

How we tested

I’ve been testing electric toothbrushes for years, swapping out new models every few weeks ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

I spent several weeks testing each of the five Oral-B toothbrushes over the course of the year, swapping them in for my usual brush one after the other to measure results. To test on a range of different mouths, my co-tester Jon Axworthy enlisted the help of his younger child, while I had a friend with orthodontics try each brush to see how they fared. Collectively, the following were considered:

After every brush, I checked for that dentist-fresh feeling of smoothness on the tooth surface. I looked out for any differences in results between the gear-driven motor of the Pro 3 and the magnetic drive of the iO series. Features: I tested the unique features of each model to see if they were worth the added cost. For the iO6 and iO9, for example, that meant evaluating the usefulness of having an on-handle display. I tested the pressure sensor on each model to ensure it gave a clear warning when brushing too hard.

I tested the unique features of each model to see if they were worth the added cost. For the iO6 and iO9, for example, that meant evaluating the usefulness of having an on-handle display. I tested the pressure sensor on each model to ensure it gave a clear warning when brushing too hard. Battery: I ran each brush down from a full charge to see how its battery life held up under normal, twice-daily use. Once empty, I timed how long each took to return to 100 per cent.

I ran each brush down from a full charge to see how its battery life held up under normal, twice-daily use. Once empty, I timed how long each took to return to 100 per cent. Value: I considered the ongoing costs of replacement brush heads for the Pro 3 against the more expensive, proprietary heads of the iO series, which every other brush in this list uses.

Steve Hogarty is a tech writer who’s spent years testing and writing about smart home and wellness gadgets. He’s personally tested dozens of electric toothbrushes for his definitive guide to the best electric toothbrushes of 2025, allowing him to cut through the marketing fluff and identify the features that genuinely make a difference.

