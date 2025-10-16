The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
What’s the best Oral-B electric toothbrush?
From cheap and cheerful to premium and powerful, I’ve tested the top five brushes from Oral-B
Oral-B’s line-up of electric toothbrushes is a sprawling, often bewildering collection of models with near-identical names and subtly different feature sets. But which one is best?
At the top of the range sits the iO series, a premium brush that promises Oral-B’s best clean thanks to its near-silent magnetic drive technology. But even within this flagship family, the choice is vast, stretching from the entry-level iO2 to the ridiculously expensive, feature-packed iO10.
These are the brushes Oral-B push the most in its marketing, so what are you actually paying for as you spend more? Is an expensive brush actually better at cleaning your teeth (spoiler: it’s not), or are you just paying extra for gimmicks like AI coaching and colour screens? And how does the premium iO series stack up against the black sheep of the Oral-B family, the Pro 3? Questions I answer in this review.
To help you find the perfect brush for your needs and budget, I put five of Oral-B’s most popular models through their paces.
How we tested
I spent several weeks testing each of the five Oral-B toothbrushes over the course of the year, swapping them in for my usual brush one after the other to measure results. To test on a range of different mouths, my co-tester Jon Axworthy enlisted the help of his younger child, while I had a friend with orthodontics try each brush to see how they fared. Collectively, the following were considered:
- Cleaning: After every brush, I checked for that dentist-fresh feeling of smoothness on the tooth surface. I looked out for any differences in results between the gear-driven motor of the Pro 3 and the magnetic drive of the iO series.
- Features: I tested the unique features of each model to see if they were worth the added cost. For the iO6 and iO9, for example, that meant evaluating the usefulness of having an on-handle display. I tested the pressure sensor on each model to ensure it gave a clear warning when brushing too hard.
- Battery: I ran each brush down from a full charge to see how its battery life held up under normal, twice-daily use. Once empty, I timed how long each took to return to 100 per cent.
- Value: I considered the ongoing costs of replacement brush heads for the Pro 3 against the more expensive, proprietary heads of the iO series, which every other brush in this list uses.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Steve Hogarty is a tech writer who’s spent years testing and writing about smart home and wellness gadgets. He’s personally tested dozens of electric toothbrushes for his definitive guide to the best electric toothbrushes of 2025, allowing him to cut through the marketing fluff and identify the features that genuinely make a difference.
The best Oral-B brushes in 2025
- Best value – Oral-B iO2: £41.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best smart features – Oral-B iO6: £122.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best mid-range – Oral-B iO4: £95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best premium – Oral-B iO9: £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget – Oral-B Pro 3: £40, Boots.com
1Oral-B iO2
- Best: Value
- Modes: 3
- Display: None
- Smart features: None
- Battery life: 14 days
- Charging time: 24 hours
- Why we love it
- Same cleaning performance as the most expensive iO brushes
- Simple, no-frills operation
- Take note
- Slightly noisier than others in the iO range
- Slow charging speed
The Oral-B iO2 is the entry point to the flagship iO range and, for my money, the smartest purchase of the lot. It gives you the same core, high-end cleaning technology that makes the iO series so good, while stripping away all the expensive extras you don’t actually need.
What you get is the powerful oscillating brush head, the essential pressure sensor, one-button operating and the two-minute timer. While the motor is a little louder and less powerful than the iO3 and above, the cleaning performance is identical to its pricier siblings. As I said in my full Oral-B iO2 review, “there isn’t a dentist in the world who could tell the difference between the iO2’s results and those of an Oral-B brush costing ten times as much.”
So what do you miss out on? The iO2 has no on-handle display, no app connectivity and no fast charging. The latter is its only real drawback. A full charge from empty takes 24 hours compared to just three for the iO9, but, with a battery that lasts for weeks, it’s a compromise that’s easy to live with, especially if you pop it back on a charger when you’re not using it. The best value electric toothbrush in the iO series, the iO2 delivers a premium clean for a non-premium price.
2Oral-B iO6
- Best: For smart features
- Modes: 5
- Display: Black and white
- Smart features: Bluetooth app (real-time tracking)
- Battery life: 14 days
- Charging time: 12 hours
- Why we love it
- On-handle display
- Real-time tracking of brushing progress
- Take note
- Lacks fast charging
The Oral-B iO6 is the cheapest model in the series to include an on-handle display, and it’s a worthwhile addition for those who want a bit more tech in their electric toothbrush. The black-and-white screen gives you at-a-glance information on your selected cleaning mode, a smiley (or sad) face to reward your brushing efforts, and a reminder when it’s time to change your brush head.
The simple emoji system was a hit with our tester, Jon’s daughter. In his Oral-B iO6 review he said the grinning faces “really struck a chord with her and motivated her to brush better and more regularly.” For families, or anyone who wants a bit of encouragement without the faff of opening an app, the on-handle display is a delightful addition.
On the practical side, the iO6 includes five cleaning modes and a faster 12-hour charge time. There’s app connectivity too, though the on-handle display makes it redundant for day-to-day use. A big upgrade over the more basic models, the iO6 falls well within the premium price range.
3Oral-B iO4
- Best: Mid-range electric toothbrush
- Modes: 4
- Display: None
- Smart features: Bluetooth app (no real-time tracking)
- Battery life: 14 days
- Charging time: 16 hours
- Why we love it
- Faster charging than the iO2
- Quieter motor than the iO2
- Take note
- Sit in an awkward middle-ground of features
Sitting two spots above the iO2 is the Oral-B iO4. It uses the exact same cleaning technology as the most expensive iO brushes, but comes in at a higher price than the iO2. For the extra cash, you get four brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to connect to the Oral-B app for basic coaching, without the real-time tracking of iO brushes further up the range.
This is where the iO series starts to get bogged down, with each brush adding features you probably don’t need as you move up the ladder. Being able to dial in your preferred brushing intensity is a bonus, but app connectivity adds a pointless complication to a twice-daily habit.
Compared to the iO2, you do get a slightly faster charging time (16 hours vs 24 hours), but you’re essentially paying a premium for a novelty app experience you’ll quickly drop. While it’s a perfectly good brush, the iO2 offers better value for those who don’t care for smart features, and the iO6 offers a more practical and engaging user experience for those who do.
4Oral-B iO9
- Best: Premium electric toothbrush
- Modes: 7
- Display: Colour
- Smart features: Bluetooth app (real-time 3D tracking)
- Battery life: 14 days
- Charging time: 3 hours
- Why we love it
- Super-fast charging
- Includes premium charging travel case
- Take note
- Expensive
The Oral-B iO9 delivers the full, uncompromised iO experience. The biggest upgrade here is the charging system – the iO9 comes with a sleek magnetic charger that delivers a full charge in just three hours, the same as that found in the iO7 and iO8. It also includes a premium charging travel case, allowing you to top up your brush on the go.
The on-handle display is now in full colour and wishes you a good night when you turn in. A whopping seven cleaning modes include a tongue cleaning setting, for those brave enough. The in-app experience is also more advanced, offering 3D teeth tracking that maps 16 zones in your mouth for the most detailed feedback possible.
In the Oral-B iO9 review, the powerful but gentle oscillating action was particularly effective for those with orthodontics, as “the mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas” – but it bears repeating that the same can be said of every iO brush in the series.
Do you need these fancy features? Almost certainly not. The cleaning performance is no better than the humble iO2, but the fast charging and the charging travel case are undeniably useful features for frequent travellers (or the forgetful). The iO9 is a premium product with a premium price tag to match.
5Oral-B Pro 3
- Best: Budget Oral-B electric toothbrush
- Modes: 3
- Display: None
- Smart features: None
- Battery life: 14 days
- Charging time: 12 hours
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Take note
- Uses older, noisier motor
The Oral-B Pro 3 is the only brush in this line-up that isn’t part of the premium iO series. This means it uses Oral-B’s older, gear-driven oscillating motor rather than the fancy magnetic drive. As I said in my Oral-B Pro 3 review, this makes it “less powerful and a tad noisier than brushes in the iO series.” More importantly, “the oscillating head still delivers a reliably thorough clean.”
The Pro 3 is a no-nonsense electric toothbrush, and cheap if you can find it on sale. It forgoes flashy screens and apps in favour of the bare essentials: three cleaning modes, a two-minute timer with 30-second pulses, a pressure sensor and a respectable two-week battery life. Its biggest advantage is value. Not only is the brush itself cheaper, but it’s also compatible with the more affordable standard Oral-B brush heads, which is a significant long-term saving compared to the pricier iO heads.
While the cleaning action feels a little buzzier and less refined than the smooth polish of an iO brush, the end result is still excellent. After two minutes, my teeth felt fresh and thoroughly scrubbed, delivering that satisfying “just been to the dentist” sensation. For anyone on a budget, or someone who simply wants an effective, no-frills electric toothbrush without paying for features they’ll never use, the Oral-B Pro 3 is a bargain.
Which Oral-B toothbrush should you buy?
When it comes to the iO series, you’re not paying for a better clean, you’re paying for more features. The brushing performance across the iO4, iO6 and iO9 is identical. And while technically it uses a less powerful motor, I found the iO2 made no difference to the look and feel of the results.
With the basics of brushing in mind, the Oral-B iO2 is my top recommendation and the best choice for most people. It delivers the premium cleaning power of the iO range for a fraction of the price, and if you can live with slower charging, it’s the smartest buy you can make. If you want to spend even less, the Oral-B Pro 3 is a great no-frills alternative that gets the job done reliably.
For those who absolutely must add a bit of gizmo-sparkle to their handle, the iO6 marks the sweet spot between techy features and price. The on-handle display looks great, and it’s a practical enough addition that provides feedback without the hassle of an app.
And for those who want to spoil their teeth? Skip the Oral-B iO10 (which adds an utterly superfluous live coaching smart charger) and look to the iO9. The fast charging and premium travel case round off a luxury brush with impeccable performance – your teeth won’t be any cleaner, but your wallet will certainly be lighter.
