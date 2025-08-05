Design and features

While the more expensive brushes in the iO series run the gamut of smart features, the iO2 keeps things simple, while retaining the same linear magnetic drive system that defines the premium range. This technology, which uses magnetic forces to create tiny oscillations at the bristle tips, is a step above the brand’s older, gear-driven models. It’s significantly quieter, replacing the familiar mechanical “brrrr” with a smoother, lower-pitched hum. The cleaning action feels less like a vigorous scrub and more like a precise, powerful polish.

Alongside the core oscillating tech, the iO2 retains the features that actually matter. There’s a visible pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard. It also has a dentist-recommended two-minute timer, which pulses every 30 seconds to remind you to move on to the next part of your mouth, ensuring you don’t miss a spot.

The Oral-B iO2’s back-to-basics approach is a welcome dose of common sense (The Independent)

So, which features have been left on the cutting room floor to bring the price down? Thankfully, it’s all the stuff you don’t really need. There’s no flashy colour display on the handle, no Bluetooth connectivity, and no AI-powered app to remind you to replace your brush heads. While these features might look impressive on the box, they don’t remove a jot of plaque – the iO2’s back-to-basics approach is a welcome dose of common sense.

The rubberised grip is comfortable and secure, though the handle is noticeably bulkier and feels less premium than the sleek, sculpted bodies of the iO9 or iO10. The only real design flaw is the placement of the pressure sensor light. It sits right where your thumb tends to rest, meaning you often can’t see its helpful red glow in the mirror. However, the motor audibly changes pitch when you press too hard, which serves as a more than adequate warning.

Cleaning power and performance

This is where the iO2 truly shines. Because it uses the same magnetic drive and accepts the same high-quality iO brush heads as the rest of the range, the cleaning performance is effectively identical to that of an Oral-B brush costing hundreds of pounds more.

After two minutes, my teeth felt smooth and polished, delivering that satisfying, just-left-the-hygienist sensation. The oscillating-rotating head is adept at getting into the tricky spaces between teeth and along the gumline, and it’s small enough to navigate orthodontics effectively.

The iO2 keeps things simple with just three brushing modes: ‘daily clean’, ‘sensitive’, and ‘whitening’. In practice, these amount to high, low, and pulsing polishing speeds, which are really all you need. You cycle through them with the single power button, and you can even set the brush to remember your preferred mode, so it starts up just how you like it every time – no screen required.

The battery should see you through three to four weeks of twice-daily brushing on a single charge (The Independent)

Battery life and charging

The battery life on the iO2 is average for an electric toothbrush, lasting a good three to four weeks of twice-daily use on a single charge. However, when the battery does finally run out, recharging it from flat is an oddly slow process.

A full charge from empty takes 24 hours, in stark contrast with the three-hour fast charging found on the more expensive iO models. This isn’t a deal-breaker if you tend to leave the brush on its charging stand when not using it, but if, like me, you keep your brush in a cabinet and only charge it when it dies, the wait can be a real pain.