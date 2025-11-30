This popular YSL perfume is more than 30% off for Black Friday

We’re nearing the end of day three of the Black Friday sales and, so far, we’ve been treated to a plethora of beauty deals across haircare, skincare and make-up. But despite a huge number of brands adding to their virtual bargain buckets, the Debenhams deals really are quite lucrative (with up to 75 per cent off).

Casting my net further afield, I’ve spotted savings on Dyson, Elemis and Giorgio Armani beauty (to name but a few). But it’s the perfume deals that have caught my attention this Black Friday. Specifically, Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum (was £70, now £46.55, Debenhams.com).

If you’re not familiar, the scent is equal parts sweet and floral, and couldn’t be more perfect for party season. With the 12-hour countdown to December now officially in motion, now’s a great time to stock up on jewellery sparkles (Pandora’s sale has me rapt), glittery make-up and the ultimate evening scent.

Scroll on for the full details, including the aroma’s olfactory profile and the hidden discount code that’ll secure you extra savings.

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum: Was £70, now £46.55, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( YSL )

On the outside, this fragrance certainly looks chic with its sexy, sparkly bottle emblazoned with YSL’s luxe logo. On the inside, it’s equally impressive, with top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence. These make for a floral and sweet scent initially, before an undercurrent of warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, sophisticated twist. It lasts an incredibly long time on the skin and lends itself well to evening occasions.

So, with Christmas right around the corner, this is a perfume you’d be wise to pick up – especially considering Debenhams’ 34 per cent price cut. Don’t forget to use the discount code ‘BEAUTY5’.

