As a beauty editor, these are the 8 Beauty Pie products I can’t get enough of

Since its launch in 2017, Beauty Pie has been making waves across the beauty industry. The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the woman behind brands including Soap & Glory, Bliss and FitFlop to name just a few), it’s a members’ only club that allows you to purchase hard-working formulas for mid-range prices.

There’s everything from make-up to skincare, candles and home fragrance – and all at factory price. In short, Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman, meaning it can remove the excessive mark-up on prices. That means there’s no profit to be made from the products themselves. Instead the brand takes its earnings from the membership fee, which is broken down into different levels. Members are then given monthly spending credit in-line with their tiers, and then the beauty savings begin.

The big question? Where are the products made? All over the world. As a result of Kilgore’s experience, she’s got contacts across the globe at some of the beauty industry’s best and most renowned factories. So you can take home effective formulas to rival your usual luxury favourites. As much as it sounds too good to be true, trust me when I say it really isn’t.

With a shed load of products on offer, I understand why you might be apprehensive. To help narrow down your options, I got hands-on with some Beauty Pie best-sellers in a bid to discover its real top tier contenders. Here’s how I got on.

How we tested

I’ve been using Beauty Pie since it launched more than five years ago and I’ve been privy to samples of new launches and a huge percentage of the brand’s offering. For this review I drew on past experiences with a number of these products and also invested in top-ups of my favourites. After pulling together a shortlist and refamiliarising myself with the appeal (and downfalls) of various formulas, I landed on the list below.

Each product has either been used up, replaced numerous times, or is at least half finished at time of writing. And, most importantly, is one I’m a huge fan of. You can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria further down.

The best Beauty Pie products for 2025 are:

Best cleanser – Super healthy skin gently foamy face wash: £17.50, Beautypie.com

Best highlighter – Triple beauty luminizing wand in champagne: £12, Beautypie.com

Best body scrub – Soul providers re-energizing dry oil sugar scrub: £16, Beautypie.com

Best blusher – Supercheek cream blush in bare blush: £12, Beautypie.com

Best candle – Luxury scented candle in clean house: £20, Beautypie.com

Best eyeshadow – James Molloy deluxe eyeshadow quad in gold: £15, Beautypie.com

Best hair accessory – Luxury mulberry silk hair scrunchies: £16.50, Beautypie.com

Best serum – Superdose C C-Suite rapid action power brightener: £23.50, Beautypie.com

