Best vacuum cleaner deals to expect in the Black Friday 2024 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday is on the horizon. With just a few weeks to go, those looking for some powerful vacuum cleaner deals are in for a treat. Black Friday is the best way to score some major deals on big-name brands such as Ninja, Apple, Dyson and more. So, we are here to tell you everything you need to know about the sale, and how to save on your favourite home appliances.

A good vacuum cleaner is about as integral as a home appliance can get. Life is full of little messes (and big ones, for that matter), so, we’re always glad to have one of these handy devices stored away in the cupboard.

As technology advances, however, we not only get better vacuums but steeper price tags, too. This is where Black Friday comes in. It’s the perfect time to update your old model or stock up on must-haves for your home. With discounts on everything from mobile phones and laptops to beauty and jewellery, no matter what you’re looking for, Black Friday is always a great time to grab a bargain.

If you are looking for that vacuum upgrade that will keep your home spick and span without breaking the bank, keep scrolling, as we have everything you need to know about the best deals to expect and the offers available right now, ahead of this year’s Black Friday sale.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

When will vacuum Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday runs every year on the Friday following the US’s Thanksgiving holiday. This year, that means you can expect to see vacuum cleaner deals starting to drop on Friday 29 November, with classic home appliance retailers such as Dyson, Shark, Amazon and more expected to set many vacuum deals live on this date. However, some retailers kick off things early, with deals lauching throughout November. Currys and John Lewis are among the retailers to have launched their Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals already.

Long gone are the days when the sale was restricted to a panicked 24 hours, though – now, it lasts all weekend long. Officially, it ends at midnight the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), meaning the sale will come to a close on 2 December in 2024.

Deals you can shop right now

Why wait to start saving? We’ve found some of the best vacuum deals you can shop ahead of the official Black Friday sale dates.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £375.96, now £299.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

It’s always a good day when our tried-and-tested best buy products are on sale, and that’s exactly what we have here with our best buy cordless vacuum from Shark. Our tester was blown away by how intuitive the machine was, saying: “The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess.” Doing all the work for you, it now comes with £75 off the price in the early Black Friday sale at John Lewis.

Shark wandvac 1.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £159, now £113.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Handheld vacuums are a great way to reach all those tricky-to-clean spots, such as on the stairs, or those inevitable crumb piles in the car. In our review, we found this Shark wanvac was perfect for quick last-minute cleans, thanks to its lightweight design and discreet size. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.” wrote our tester. Right now, it has almost 30 per cent off at Amazon.

Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £35.99, now £29.99 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

If you’ve been hunting for an affordable portable vacuum, you’re in luck, as our favourite budget buy from our best handheld vacuum cleaners review now has 40 per cent off at Amazon. “This portable vacuum cleaner from eufy is one of the best-looking handheld vacs we’ve tested,” said our reviewer. “While it weighs a measly 0.5kg, the H11 is seriously powerful, making quick crumb clean-ups in the kitchen, and sweeps of the car, a doddle.”

Beldray airgility pet max: Was £129.99, now £97.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A quality vacuum should not break the bank, which is why we’re so happy to say our favourite budget-friendly pet vacuum just got even more affordable, thanks to a handy 25 per cent off from Amazon. We definitely love our four-legged friends, but we might love their fluffy mess a little less. Thankfully, this vacuum from Beldray excels at sucking up any pet hair from both carpet and hard flooring. Our tester delighted in saying “The suction is really good, too – this vacuum picked up dirt we didn’t even know was there.”

Eufy robovac X8 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The idea of a robot vacuum sounds super-futuristic to many of us, but also perhaps a little complicated. However, this model from Eufy proves it doesn’t have to be, as it was picked as the best for easy controls in our round-up of the best robot vacuums. “We found the app and mapping function of the eufys we tried to be among the best on the market. It’s fast and accurate; you can set no-go zones and spot-cleaning areas,” said our tester. It now has almost 40 per cent off at Amazon.

Why you can trust us

We’ve been covering major sales events, including Black Friday, for many years now. Our team are all well equipped for deal-hunting, as we cover the best monthly deals all year long. We know exactly where to look, what makes a good deal and the products worth buying. In our best buy round-ups, we test 100 per cent of the products featured, so you can trust they are top-notch and great value. During sales events such as Black Friday, we keep an eye out for those approved products when picking the best deals for you, to help guarantee you not only save money but also end up with a product you’ll love.

For more Black Friday tips and tricks, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect