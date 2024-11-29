50 best Black Friday deals, according to our shopping experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday 2024 is finally here. And there are deals up for grabs on everything from tech, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty and air fryers.

Whatever is on your wishlist – be it a Ninja air fryer, Shark cordless vacuum, Simba mattress, Lego set, Charlotte Tilbury products or new Apple AirPods – all the biggest brands and retailers have reduced the price of popular products. And the IndyBest team and I are tracking all of the best deals across the board, including at Boots, Argos, Amazon and Currys.

My personal highlight from the sale so far is an impressive Dyson airwrap saving that sees a like-new version of the hair tool reduced to just £250. Elsewhere though, tech writer Alex is tracking the best deals on Apple products, Xbox and more. Below though, you’ll find the crème de la crème of Black Friday offers (trust me, we’ve been covering the sale for years).

Read more: Best Black Friday 2024 deals – follow live

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday deal coverage

Our shopping experts track the price of popular products all year round and have covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our field. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from phones and laptops to beauty products, mattresses, air fryers and toys. Within our Black Friday guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best Black Friday 2024 deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com Playstation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £18.17, Amazon.co.uk Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.48, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk Anker power bank: Was £39.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk Virgin Media broadband: Free for three months, Virginmedia.com

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £33.04, now £28.08, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of my favourite beauty cleansers, Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm has reached cult status for good reason. While it needs very little introduction, it landed a spot in beauty expert Louise’s review of the best cleansing balms, in which she noted that after she’d removed the product from her face, her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat.” I’m sold and adding this straight to my basket.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. They’re also significantly better than the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling (was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk). Noise-cancelling is twice as good; you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. Now reduced to lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

Playstation 5: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PS5 has been reduced to its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale – so if you’re shopping for a gamer this Christmas, now’s the time to buy. I predict this will sell out fast. When resident tech expert Steve reviewed it, he said that it “packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC”. Run, don’t walk.

Dyson airwrap complete volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap complete model is reduced by a whopping £80 at Boots. “Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” beauty editor Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed,” she noted before adding that the round brush enabled her to “dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish”. I’ve also rounded up more of the best Black Friday airwrap deals, including a like-new model reduced to just £250.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. Assistant eCommerce editor Sarah reviewed mascara, in which she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for nearly half price right now.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £349, now £251, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

“If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, activity tracker or just want to know as much as you can about your body, then the gen 3 Oura ring will tick a lot of your boxes, in one tiny package,” Kat said in her review of the fitness device. With six different coloured rings available (from silver to gold), it’s a more stylish choice than a Fitbit or Garmin. When Kat tested the device out, she was impressed with its battery life and sleep insights, as well as fertility and period tracking. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent thanks to Amazon and John Lewis, which have both reduced the ring down to its lowest-ever price.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bookworms, you can get the Kindle at its cheapest-ever price right now. Considered the best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the device for being “really exceptional (gaining the top spot in this round-up)”. He added: “The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness. Like the oasis, the paperwhite is waterproof – it’s able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.”

Olaplex no3: Was £28, now £18.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon has discounted a huge number of Olaplex products in its Black Friday sale. Whether you’re in the market for a new hair oil (was £28, now £18.95, Amazon.co.uk), shampoo (was £28, now £18.53, Amazon.co.uk) or hair mask (was £28, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has you covered. The cult no3 hair protector received rave reviews when eCommerce editor Eva reviewed it – she praised it for working wonders on split ends and making her “hair visibly more shiny”.

iPhone 16 Pro with 500GB: £39.99 per month, £149 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Black Friday is arguably the best time of the year to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse. The 500GB plan (upgraded from 100GB for Black Friday) on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying £149 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £1,108 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). With the phone costing £999, the deal means you’re paying just £4.57 per month for a 500GB plan. In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said the “iPhone 16 Pro is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come.”

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Save a huge 24 per cent on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in this deal that has just dropped after the release of the Meta Quest 3S. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” our tech writer Alex said in his review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Shark flexstyle: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

This nifty hair tool took the top spot in our guide to the best Dyson airwrap alternatives, with beauty writer Maisie describing it as a “game changer” for her hair routine. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze – so much so, we think it is on par with the airwrap, even though it’s £200 cheaper,” she said. Now, the Shark flexstyle is even cheaper, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer was hailed as “incredibly lightweight and cute” in beauty writer Lauren’s review, where its compact size “cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling”. Praised for being easy to use, she also found that it delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. This is a rare saving that will see you save £80.

Tonies toniebox, red: Was £79.63, now £63.96, Tonies.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Discounts on children’s brand Toniebox are rare, so don’t miss the brand’s massive Black Friday event with 20 per cent off its boxes. The Toniebox has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for 2-year-olds and 4-year-olds. A great option for kids of all ages, it’s essentially an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life. “This versatile audio player has been designed firmly with kids in mind; it’s soft and padded (with no pointy corners), durable and completely intuitive to use,” Sarah said in her review. “Our four-year-old testers were able to skip through songs or chapters and operate the volume controls immediately.”

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion: Was £16.99, now £9.48, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

Beauty tester Lauren dubbed this CeraVe lotion as one of the best SPF moisturisers, praising how “it instantly absorbs into the skin, for long-lasting moisture that’s neither sticky nor shiny”. The cream includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin, for all-day hydration, with Lauren adding: “It’s easy to apply and small enough to be popped in a bag.” Now less than £10, investing in this two-in-one formula is a no-brainer.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tech writer Steve has tested all of the best electric toothbrushes and he found this one to be the best thanks to its low price and effective cleaning power. It cleans just as well as the premium iO range and he said that his teeth “felt fresh and thoroughly scrubbed, delivering that satisfying ‘just been to the dentist’ sensation”.

Anker power bank: Was £39.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

There’s nothing more annoying than leaving your house when your phone is about to die. Enter a power bank. Tech writer Alex has tried and tested a whole host of models for his review, and it’s this one that took the top spot. It “will charge your smartphone fast”, he noted and it has a “slimline, lightweight model with a hefty 20,000mAh capacity, meaning we could juice up our iPhone several times while on holiday”.

The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £32.50, Theoodie.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oodie )

The brand’s hoodies were rated highly in our review of the best blanket hoodies, where we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. “Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Right now, you can save 50 per cent.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £99, now £58, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A favourite floral perfume from masters in fragrance Marc Jacobs now has 25 per cent off at Boots. “Offering a sweet floral scent, it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer,” noted our writer. Impressed with the versatility of the scent they said that “it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder: Was £24.99, now £18.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best teeth whitening kits, it was found to be “pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride”. What’s more, the results were “naturally upgraded white smile after just a couple of weeks’ use”.

Virgin Media broadband: Free for three months, Virginmedia.com

open image in gallery ( Virgin )

Looking for a new broadband provider? Virgin Media is offering a stellar deal for Black Friday, which will see you get three months of free broadband. Choose from broadband on its own to deals bundled with a TV and a SIM. Even offers on Sky Sports and Sky Cinema are up for grabs in this year’s sale. Plus, you can get three months of Disney+ thrown in for free. Simply enter your postcode to see if you’re eligible.

Lego wildflower bouquet set: Was £54.99, now £42.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Let your creativity blossom, with Lego’s colourful wildflower arrangement. Designed to stand tall in your home, the 939-piece build features 16 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties – such as lavender, Welsh poppies, gerbera daisies and lupins – that can be freely arranged and placed in a vase. It would make an ideal gift for any flower fan, regardless of their green finger potential. Plus, as the blooms are made using sustainably sourced sugarcane, they have less of an environmental impact, compared with other standard Lego sets.

Samsung QN95D 55in 4K smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung is giving away a free soundbar worth up to £400 when you buy select TVs from now until Black Friday. The 55in QN95D uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels – the similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024.

MacBook Air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £899, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking for a laptop upgrade? Black Friday is your best chance to save on premium Apple models. Case in point: this £100 saving on the previous generation MacBook air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still an impressively fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook air range. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the laptop, he said: “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design.”

Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £80, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

IndyBest writer Lois loved Our Place’s always pan when she tested it – she was impressed with the non-stick abilities and how it’s made from “post-consumer recycled aluminium”. She also liked the “satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface”. I also cannot ignore how chic it is – what a wonderful piece of cookware to have on display.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £247, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony sits at the top of our round-up of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review.

Apple AirPods 4: Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s brand new Airpods only launched last month, but Amazon has slashed its price on the earbuds in the run-up to Black Friday. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the AirPods 4, he described them as “amazingly small and light.” He added that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable. “The new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are excellent and the price is great: just £10 more than AirPods third-generation, which didn’t have noise-cancelling on board,” he said.

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut, 76428: Was £65, now £48.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

You don’t have to be a wizard to uncover some great Lego Black Friday deals. Argos has sliced 25 per cent off the price of this Harry Potter Lego set, which comes with seven characters, including Harry, Hermione, Ron and Hagrid. The 896-piece set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans aged eight and above, and it will make a great addition under the Christmas tree.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £1,799, now £1,295.28, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid luxe took the top spot in our review of the best mattresses of 2024 and, right now, you can get a dreamy £500 saving on the king size. “This substantial mattress has a whopping 11 layers and is therefore very robust,” IndyBest’s assistant eCommerce editor, Sarah, said when she put this mattress to the test. Sarah added: “It offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base. Better still, it’s breathable and feels fresh. The layers work well together, and we’ve seen improved sleep, thanks to the coolness it offers during warmer months and increased cosiness seen in the autumn and winter.” What more could you ask for?

Color Wow dream coat: Was £27, now £18.90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Beauty writer Lucy praised Color Wow’s dream coat in her review where she said that it “did a stellar job of keeping my hair straight and adding some serious shine and gloss”. There “was no hint of a wave poking through and, my locks still looked relatively shiny after a day in the rain”, she added. A great buy this Black Friday – I’m adding it straight to my basket.

Pandora glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Pandora’s Black Friday 2024 sale has kicked off with up to 30 per cent off selected jewellery pieces, including viral styles such as its glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm. Reduced by 20 per cent, the charm is hand-finished in sterling silver. The firefly design features rounded glow-in-the-dark glass (it shows as white in the daylight and milky green at night), which recharges when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Meanwhile, a second silver disc reads “You light up my life”.

Lululemon align high-rise pant, sakura pink: Was £88, now £64, Lululemon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lululemon )

Lululemon’s align leggings range is the fitness world’s worst-kept secret. Comfortable, supportive and available in plenty of playful colourways, the leggings are the ultimate studio-to-socialising choice. This pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best yoga leggings, in which our tester said: “These leggings wick sweat perfectly, so you don’t need to shower straight after class – keep these on while you grab a coffee or do brunch.” Right now, you can save more than £20 on the sakura pink style.

Russell Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Russell Hobbs RHDH1101G dehumidifier and air purifier ( Amazon )

This fresh air dehumidifier was recommended by our reviewer for small spaces and rooms up to 15 square metres, as it’s “so compact it will sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there”. Currently discounted by 25 per cent at Amazon, it’s both quiet and easy to use, according to our reviewer, as there’s “just one simple button to switch it on and get it to work”.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Nintendo Switch Sports and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £324.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you don’t need the larger or more vibrant OLED display, then this bundle deal on the OG Nintendo Switch will serve you well. It comes with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg-strap accessory and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, the retailer knocks off a further £10 on the cost of console, saving you a total of £76.

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright pet vacuum, ICZ300UKT: Was £429.99, now £299.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

In the run-up to Black Friday, you can clear up with a discount on this cordless vacuum from Shark. With an hour-long run-time, this cordless vacuum cleaner comes complete with a pet tool and anti-hair-wrap technology, which is ideal if you want to prevent hairs from getting tangled up in the brush roll while you’re hoovering. Plus, while using it as a handheld, it’s said to be lightweight, so you should be able to clean hard-to-reach spots more easily.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £129, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This stylish black and silver air fryer from Ninja is reduced by £50 in the run-up to Black Friday, thanks to Currys. As functional as it is sleek-looking, the appliance features a nifty dual drawer design that enables you to cook separate dishes simultaneously, as well as a huge 7.6l capacity, making it a great choice for larger households. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.

Barista express bean-to-cup coffee machine: Was £629.99, now £495, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Sage )

Our tester named this the best bean-to-cup coffee machine in their review. Now, you can snap it up in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale with a discount just shy of £130. “You can tinker with the settings to your heart’s content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus, of course, creating microfoam, using the steam wand”, our reviewer noted. “We found we made dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”, they added. What more could you want when making your morning brew?

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee pod machine: Was £100, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The vertuo pop is Nespresso’s most affordable coffee machine – and, naturally, it’s been tried and tested by the team at IndyBest. Spoiler alert: Lauren loved it. Now, Amazon has slashed the price of the machine by nearly 50 per cent. Receiving a glowing five-star review, she praised the “small but mighty” machine that will slot seamlessly into most people’s kitchen countertops. “Weighing in at just 3.5kg, if you have a large cupboard and won’t be using the machine every day, it’s also incredibly easy to store away until you need it,” she added.

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £209, now £191.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

French brand Le Creuset’s cast iron casserole dish has taken on family-heirloom status in many people’s homes, but cookware like this doesn’t come cheap, so this sizeable price cut is not to be sniffed at. Discounted by nearly 30 per cent in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, the dish is suitable for one-pot meals and can be used on any cooking surface. In their review, Rachael said: “It was perfect for making slow-roasted dishes such as casseroles, but we also whipped up a loaf of bread, which cooked evenly and with a nice, crispy crust.” Available in a number of colourways, the cerise shade currently has the lowest price point.

Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £229.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s sleek V8 range is among our favourite budget vacuum cleaners. Better yet, you can now save £100 on the advanced model for Black Friday. In our review of the similar V8 absolute vacuum, our tester said: “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power, thanks to a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp, and Dyson’s standard cyclone technology.” The advanced model is touted as Dyson’s most powerful V8 model yet, complete with 40 minutes of run time and trapping 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. Characterised by the brand’s distinctive sophisticated style, this vacuum is one to snap up pronto.

Skims fits everybody long slip dress: Was £80, now £40, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Kim Kardashians’ label Skims is hosting its first-ever sitewide sale for Black Friday, meaning you can pick up viral styles – from shapewear bodysuits to second-skin tops and loungewear – for half price. The brand’s ‘fits everybody’ long slip dress is a bestseller for good reason, and it’s reduced to just £40. The form-fitting style is super flattering, with a double-lined silhouette that smooths and defines your figure. Available in minimalist black or saffron and navy, the dress is easily dressed up with heels or layered under chunky knits with boots, for a daytime look.

Dunelm two-tier heated airer: Was £75, now £49, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

Offering a quicker and more cost-effective way to dry clothes indoors, compared with using a tumble dryer, heated airers come into their own during winter. They don’t come cheap, though, so, Dunelm’s £26 saving on its two tier design is not to be sniffed at. In IndyBest tester Tamara’s review of the airer, she praised how it didn’t just dry clothes “quickly and thoroughly”, saying it “banished creases”, too. She added: “Smaller items, such as underwear, dried in a couple of hours, while heavier garments such as thick cotton shorts and sweaters took another 40-60 minutes.”

Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Dusk has just kicked off its mega Black Friday event with up to 75 per cent off everything. The brand’s Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can get it for less than £900 thanks to the Black Friday event.

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a huge 58 per cent, Amazon’s Echo dot is perfect for those on a budget. Tech critic Alex said that “the fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently 99p per month for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after Black Friday ends.

Best of the rest

Calm app: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Calm.com

Was £39.99, now £19.99, Calm.com Protein works supergreens extreme: Was £30, now £15.49, Theproteinworks.com

Was £30, now £15.49, Theproteinworks.com Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk Levoit core 400s air purifier: Was £239.99, now £186.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £239.99, now £186.99, Amazon.co.uk BaByliss 5336CU elegance hair dryer: Was £65, now £26, Argos.co.uk

Was £65, now £26, Argos.co.uk Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £400, now £300, Argos.co.uk

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday traditionally falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so, the mammoth sale kicked off on Friday 29 November this year (today). Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (2 December 2024).

The best brands with Black Friday sales I recommend shopping

Some brands host just a couple of sales during the year, and Black Friday is often their biggest. So, if you’re looking to bag a rare bargain, I recommend making a beeline for brands and retailers such as Pandora, Zara, Shark, Dyson, Nintendo, Sonos and The North Face. Apple is also one to watch, with Black Friday being the best time to save on the tech giant at third-party retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse.

When it comes to variety and choice, Amazon and John Lewis are your best bets. The retailers sell everything from beauty and fashion to tech, so you can tick off your Christmas shopping list all in one go and save on multiple shipping fees. If you’re after beauty, Boots is hosting its biggest sale yet, while Currys should be your go-to for appliances, and head to Amazon for tech.

How to avoid fake Black Friday deals

Black Friday is a great time to snap up discounts on items you’ve had your eye on for a while, but it pays to do your research. While there are plenty of bargains to be had, some offers are not as generous as they seem at first. The prices of electric toothbrushes, for example, fluctuate throughout the year, often swinging between full price and half price. So, if there’s a particular product you want to buy, make sure you get an idea of its usual price, and compare prices across multiple retailers before jumping on the first Black Friday offer you see. Here at IndyBest, the rest of the team and I keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can spot a decent deal from a dud. Keep an eye on our Black Friday guides for top offers on tried-and-tested products.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday falls on Monday 2 December this year. The main difference between the two sales is that Cyber Monday – as the name suggests – historically only takes place online, while Black Friday sees deals both online and in-store. This isn’t a hard and fast rule, however, with plenty of brands continuing their in-store sales into the following week.

When does Black Friday end?

If you miss out on bagging a Black Friday deal, the sale continues over the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday – which is your final chance to score a saving. Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list.

Looking for more savings? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday mattress deals