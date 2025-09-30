Red Roses lock Morwenna Talling revealed she broke her Rugby World Cup gold medal during celebrations on Saturday night.

The Red Roses won 33-13 against Canada in the Women’s World Cup final on Saturday (27 September).

“It kind of broke the night of, so I’ve done a bit of DIY,” Talling said in a BBC Breakfast interview on Tuesday (30 September).

When asked how it happened, she responded, “I don’t know,” before laughing alongside teammate Holly Aitchison.