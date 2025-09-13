Former Red Roses legend Shaunagh Brown believes women's rugby has drastically changed since her time on the pitch.

England's Red Roses will go head-to-head against new and improved underdogs Scotland at 4pm on Sunday, September 14.

This year marks a record-breaking year for the Women's Rugby World Cup, with over 400,000 tickets sold across the tournament.

Describing this World Cup as a turning point in women's rugby, Brown said, "Part of you thinks it should have been like this the whole time, but acknowledging that it hasn't been, I think for me that's one of the things rugby and this World Cup in particular have been great at."