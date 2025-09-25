A man who has been on the run 17 months after stabbing a British national to death has been arrested by Spanish police.

Footage shared by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday (25 September), shows William Hunter, 34 leaving an apartment in Alicante before Guardia Civil officers swoop in on him and tackle him to the ground.

He will now be extradited to Portugal to serve a 16-year prison sentence for the murder of his roommate Elliot Mulligan in April 2022.

The 34-year-old was convicted of murder in May 2023, but lodged an appeal against the Portuguese court’s judgement and whilst waiting for the result, was released on bail.

He later breached his bail conditions and fled, resulting in a manhunt involving several agencies.