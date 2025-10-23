Children rushed out of Ukraine kindergarten hit in large-scale Russian attack

Children at a Ukrainian kindergarten were rushed to safety by emergency workers following a Russian strike in the eastern city if Kharkiv.

The large-scale attack on Wednesday (22 October), hit a residential district and destroyed the pre-school facility, Oleg Synehubov, head of the city's Regional Military Administration said.

Forty-eight children were evacuated to a shelter following the strike that sparked a fire, officials said.

Video shared by the State Emergency Service showed first responders carrying out children from the building.

Four people were hospitalized — two in serious condition and two in moderate condition, authorities said.