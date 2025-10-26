Donald Trump issues warning to Vladimir Putin: ‘I’m not wasting my time’

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Vladimir Putin, telling the Russian president: “’m not wasting my time”.

The US president was asked about rescheduling his meeting with the Russian leader following a call between the pair earlier this month about the war in Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky’s wish to use Tomahawk weapons from America.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (25 October), as headed for Asia, Trump said: “I'm not gonna be wasting my time. I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing. I thought this would have gone long before peace in the Middle East.”