Trump says he should get Nobel Peace Prize - hours before US bombs Iran

Donald Trump reignited his claim for the Nobel Peace Prize, asserting his pivotal role in resolving various global conflicts.

Hours before the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran's Furdow, a reporter questioned the US President about a suggestion from Matt Gaetz regarding peace efforts between Israel and Iran.

Mr Trump highlighted his involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict, saying, “I mean the big one is India and Pakistan. You could, I should have gotten it four or five times.”

While Pakistan has publicly thanked Trump for his intervention in the ceasefire, India has consistently maintained its stance, affirming it would “never accept third-party negotiation.”