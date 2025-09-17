A giant picture of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been unveiled outside of Windsor Castle ahead of the US president’s visit to the UK.

Footage shared by political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon on Monday (15 September) shows several individuals unfurling the picture, which the group says was funded by donations from the British public.

The group wrote: “Trump is coming to the UK to avoid the Epstein story. Unfortunately the British public just crowdfunded the world’s biggest photo of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

The King is to host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle this week, where they will be treated with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.