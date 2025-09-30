Starmer backs Trump plan for Gaza during Labour conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer has backed Donald Trump’s “intiative to bring peace to the Middle East” during a Labour party conference speech.

Speaking in Liverpool on Tuesday (30 September), the prime minister said he “strongly supports efforts to end the fighting, release every hostage and urgently scale up aid” into Gaza.

“All sides must now come together to bring this initiative into reality, because we must restart the hope of a two-state solution, a safe and secure Israel alongside the long-promised Palestinian state, a state that this country now recognises,” he said, resulting in applause from the crowd.

The plan, which was announced on Monday (29 September) with Benjamin Netanyahu, includes an end to fighting, the return of Israeli hostages, and the formation of an international "Board of Peace" to help run Gaza, which would include Tony Blair.