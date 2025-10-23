Mike Johnson STILL doesn't know about Trump's $230m 'compensation' deal

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that he still doesn’t know the details of Donald Trump’s potential ‘compensation’ deal with the Justice Department.

The president is allegedly demanding $230 million from the DOJ to cover legal costs during federal investigations against him.

Johnson told reporters that he didn’t know the details of the claim during a news conference Wednesday (22 October).

On Thursday, a reporter asked the speaker for his comment, “now that you’ve had some time to get the details.”

“That’s still on my to-do list,” Johnson replied.