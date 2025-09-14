Paddy McGuinness paid emotional tribute to his friend Ricky Hatton, as he announced news of the boxer’s death live on air during his BBC Radio 2 show today (14 Sep).

After not being heard for a number of minutes, an audibly shaken McGuinness told listeners: “I had to play a couple of songs back-to-back there; I’ve just learned terrible news that a great mate of mine has passed away - Ricky Hatton.”

The presenter then paid a short tribute to the boxer and his family, before playing Frank Sinatra’s Blue Moon in dedication - a reference to Hatton’s football team Manchester City.