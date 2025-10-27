Moment mistakenly freed migrant sex offender arrested by police in north London park

The moment a migrant sex offender accidentally released from prison was arrested in a north London park following a two-day manhunt was caught on camera by a passerby.

Hadush Kebatu was arrested by officers in Finsbury Park on Sunday morning (26 October) having been spotted by a member of the public at a bus stop.

The asylum seeker was supposed to have been sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed on Friday (24 October).

Justice secretary David Lammy said: “I can assure you that he will be deported as he was expected to be deported. I expect that to happen this week.”