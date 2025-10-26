Timeline of events in case of asylum seeker who was released accidentally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A manhunt for Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was launched after he was accidentally released from HMP Chelmsford on October 24.

He was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in the Finsbury Park area of London on October 26.

Here is a timeline of key events since his arrival in the UK:

– June 29: Kebatu arrives in the UK on a small boat having travelled through Sudan, Libya, Italy and France. He paid 2,500 euros (£2,155) to cross the Channel in a “rubber dinghy”.

– July 7: The 38-year-old makes sexually explicit comments to a 14-year-old girl who offered him some pizza in Epping, Essex, before trying to kiss her.

– July 8: Kebatu sexually assaults a woman and also tries to kiss her. He then encounters the girl from the previous day and again tries to kiss her before sexually assaulting her.

The woman sees Kebatu with the girl and calls 999. He is arrested and charged overnight.

– July 10: Kebatu appears at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court for the first time where he denies charges of sexual assault.

– July 13: The first of multiple anti-immigration demonstrations are held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping where Kebatu is housed with other asylum seekers.

– August 19: Epping Forest District Council is granted a temporary High Court injunction blocking the accommodation of asylum seekers at the Bell Hotel.

– August 26: The trial of Kebatu commences at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

– August 27: Kebatu tells his trial that he was a sports teacher in his home country and denies the offences, saying: “I’m not a wild animal.”

– August 29: The temporary injunction on the Bell Hotel, operated by Somani Hotels, is overturned at the Court of Appeal, which rules “that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system”.

– September 4: Kebatu is found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of harassment without violence.

– September 23: Kebatu is sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, as well as being made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order. He is also told that he faces deportation.

– October 24: Kebatu is accidentally released from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported.

He was seen by a delivery driver to return “four or five times” to the prison over an hour-and-a-half in a “very confused” state before he was directed to Chelmsford railway station.

He is also seen asking for assistance in the town before catching a London-bound train.

– October 25: Essex Police says officers are working with the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police as Kebatu is believed to be in the London area.

He is seen on CCTV footage inside a library in the Dalston area of Hackney, London, at 6pm, with the last confirmed sighting of him in that area at 8pm.

– October 26: The Metropolitan Police announces that Kebatu has been arrested in the Finsbury Park area of London at around 8.30am, after being spotted at a bus stop by a member of the public.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirms Kebatu will be deported.