‘I’m rocking it!’ Obama defends his sartorial choice in ‘tan suit scandal’

Barack Obama has defended his choice to wear a controversial tan suit back in 2014, claiming that he was “rocking it”.

The 'scandal' occurred when the then-president chose to wear a light suit by tailor Georges de Paris for a White House briefing in which he discussed the prospect of escalating the US military response to ISIS.

His outfit choice stole the spotlight, as people rushed on to social media to comment on Mr Obama’s style - many of them critical.

Speaking to journalist Steve Scully on Tuesday (16 September), the former president said that it was “kind of crazy people were so mad about it”.

He said photos of Ronald Regan and George Bush wearing similar suits began to circle online. “I thought I looked better than them in it,” he laughed.