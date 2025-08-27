Nigel Farage dances in fur coat at Clacton Pier in bizarre AI rap video

Nigel Farage has shared a bizarre AI video of himself dancing in a fur coat at Clacton Pier.

The Reform leader can be seen surrounded by backing dancers as he performs an energetic routine outside the Clacton monument.

Mr Farage shared the video, which has now been viewed more than one million times, on his Twitter account on Sunday (24 August), with the caption: “A little bit of fun.”

The rap song accompanying the video has the words “2019 looks so right for Reform” and “party of the people”.

This is not the first time the Reform leader has used rap in his political campaigns.

Last year, he taunted former prime minister Rishi Sunak by channelling a song from rapper Eminem.