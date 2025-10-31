Parts of New York City were submerged in flood water after the Big Apple was hit by record rainfall on Thursday (30 October).

The deluge broke three daily rainfall records, caused thousands of power outages, numerous downed trees, and significant travel disruptions at airports and on the subway system.

Footage shows streets submerged as residents wade through waist-deep water in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn.

At least two people have died in separate basement flooding incidents in the city.