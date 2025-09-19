Mark Zuckerberg blamed “poor wifi” as a live Meta AI demonstration went wrong.

During the Meta Connect conference on Wednesday (17 September), a tutorial using a pair of the CEO’s new Ray-Ban Display glasses failed when the AI assistant was unable to correctly recite a recipe.

Chef and content creator Jack Mancuso was supposed to be guided on how to make a Korean-inspired steak sauce; however, the AI tool failed to acknowledge the correct sequence of tasks, leaving Mancuso repeatedly asking: “What do I do first?”

Claiming that the “wifi was playing up”, Mancuso handed back to Zuckerberg, who echoed his sentiments. “The irony is that you keep making technology, but the wifi of the day catches you.”