A former Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent said she was "ashamed" that she was a police officer, as Britain's biggest police force was hit with claims of racism and misogyny after officers at a London police station were secretly filmed making racist comments and bragging about using violence.

Speaking to Newsnight on Thursday (2 October), Shabnam Chaudhri, who was one of the Met’s most senior female Asian officers, said she was "shocked to the core” by the BBC Panorama documentary. She added, "I so wanted to defend the Metropolitan Police, but I can't do that. It's sickening."

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has issued an apology for the “reprehensible and completely unacceptable” behaviour.

The Met added: "Within 48 hours of these allegations being received, nine officers and one staff member had been suspended, with two more officers removed from frontline duties."

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers up to the rank of chief inspector in the force, said any officer facing allegations has a right to due process rather than trial by documentary, senior officers or politicians.