Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised for the “reprehensible and completely unacceptable” behaviour of some officers at Charing Cross Police station, exposed in a BBC Panorama documentary.

The head of Britain’s biggest police force said it is likely that all the accused serving officers will be sacked within weeks.

"Panorama's material shows a corrupt clique of officers engaging in absolutely reprehensible behaviour. They're racist, they're misogynist, they're bragging about excess use of force," Sir Mark said.

The Met added: "Within 48 hours of these allegations being received, nine officers and one staff member had been suspended, with two more officers removed from frontline duties."

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers up to the rank of chief inspector in the force, said any officer facing allegations has a right to due process rather than trial by documentary, senior officers or politicians.